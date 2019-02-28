Advances in Motivation Science, Volume 6

Advances in Motivation Science, Volume Six, the latest release in Elsevier's serial on the topic of motivation science, presents articles on a variety of topics, including Motivation, Emotion, Cognition, and Communication: Definitions and Notes toward a Grand Theory, Motivation in the Service of Allostasis: The Role of anterior Mid Cingulate, Climatic Ignition of Motivation, My Journey to the Attribution Fields, Inspiration as optimal motivation: From ancient theory to contemporary science, The development of self-determination theory: The emergence of SDT's six mini theories and their validation, and more.

The advent of the cognitive revolution in the 1960 and 70s eclipsed the emphasis on motivation to a large extent, but in the past two decades motivation has returned en force. Today, motivational analyses of affect, cognition and behavior are ubiquitous across psychological literatures and disciplines. This series brings together internationally recognized experts who focus on cutting-edge theoretical and empirical contributions in this important area of psychology.