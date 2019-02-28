Advances in Motivation Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128171226, 9780128171233

Advances in Motivation Science, Volume 6

1st Edition

Editors: Andrew Elliot
eBook ISBN: 9780128171233
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128171226
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 2019
Page Count: 220
Table of Contents

1. Motivation in the Service of Allostasis: The Role of Anterior Mid-Cingulate Cortex
Alexandra Touroutoglou, Joseph M. Andreano, Morenikeji Adebayo, Sam Lyons and Lisa Feldman Barrett
2. Motivation, Emotion, Cognition, and Communication: Definitions and Notes Toward a Grand Theory
Ross Buck
3. Academic Intrinsic Motivation: Theory, Assessment, and Longitudinal Research
Adele Eskeles Gottfried
4. Brick by Brick: The Origins, Development, and Future of Self-Determination Theory
Richard M. Ryan and Edward L. Deci
5. Climatic Ignition of Motivation
Evert Van de Vliert, Tom T. Postmes and Paul A.M. Van Lange
6. My Journey to the Attribution Fields
Bernard Weiner

Description

Advances in Motivation Science, Volume Six, the latest release in Elsevier's serial on the topic of motivation science, presents articles on a variety of topics, including Motivation, Emotion, Cognition, and Communication: Definitions and Notes toward a Grand Theory, Motivation in the Service of Allostasis: The Role of anterior Mid Cingulate, Climatic Ignition of Motivation, My Journey to the Attribution Fields, Inspiration as optimal motivation: From ancient theory to contemporary science, The development of self-determination theory: The emergence of SDT's six mini theories and their validation, and more.

The advent of the cognitive revolution in the 1960 and 70s eclipsed the emphasis on motivation to a large extent, but in the past two decades motivation has returned en force. Today, motivational analyses of affect, cognition and behavior are ubiquitous across psychological literatures and disciplines. This series brings together internationally recognized experts who focus on cutting-edge theoretical and empirical contributions in this important area of psychology.

Key Features

  • Presents new research on the field of motivation science and research<
  • Provides a timely overview of important research programs conducted by the most respected scholars in psychology
  • Gives special attention to directions for future research

Readership

researchers, instructors, and students (graduate and advanced undergraduate) in the myriad disciplines in which motivational issues are relevant. The Advances series will be of interest to those with theoretical and applied interests alike

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128171233
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128171226

About the Editors

Andrew Elliot

Andrew Elliot Editor

Andrew J. Elliot is Professor of Psychology at the University of Rochester. He received his Ph. D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1994. His research areas include achievement motivation, approach-avoidance motivation, the development of motivation and self-regulation, and subtle cue and context effects on psychological functioning. He has been (or currently is) an Associate Editor at Emotion, Journal of Personality, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, Psychological Science, and Social and Personality Psychology Compass, and has edited two handbooks: Handbook of competence and motivation (with Carol Dweck) and Handbook of approach and avoidance motivation. He has over 170 scholarly publications, has received research grants from public and private agencies, and has been awarded multiple awards for his research contributions.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Psychology, University of Rochester, NY, USA

