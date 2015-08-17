Advances in Motivation Science, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1.Balancing Rewards and Cost in Relationships: An Approach—Avoidance Motivational Perspective Shelly L. Gable
2.Between Persistence and Flexibility: The Yin And Yang of Action Control Bernhard Hommel
3.The Architecture of Goal-Systems: Multifinality, Equifinality and Counterfinality in Means – End Relations Arie W. Kruglanski, Marina Chernikova, Maxim Babush and Michelle Dugas4.Breaking the Rules: A Historical Overview of Goal Setting Theory Edwin A. Locke and Gary P. Latham
5.The Big-Fish-Little Pond Effect, Competence Self-Perceptions, and Relativity: Substantive Advances and Methodological Innovation Herbert W. Marsh and Marjorie Seaton
6.On the Panculturality of Self-Enhancement and Self-Protection Motivation: The Case for the Universality of Self-Esteem Constantine Sedikides, Lowell Gaertner and Huajian Cai
Description
Advances in Motivation Science, Elsevier's new serial, focuses on the ways motivation has traditionally been one of the mainstays of the science of psychology, not only playing a major role in the early dynamic and Gestalt models of the mind, but also playing an integral and fundamental part of the behaviorist theories of learning and action.
The cognitive revolution in the 1960 and 70's eclipsed the emphasis on motivation to a large extent, but it has returned in full force prompting this new serial on a “hot topic” of the contemporary scene that is, once again, firmly entrenched as a foundational issue in scientific psychology.
This volume brings together internationally recognized experts who focus on cutting-edge theoretical and empirical contributions relating to this important area of psychology.
About the Serial Editors
Andrew Elliot Serial Editor
Andrew J. Elliot is Professor of Psychology at the University of Rochester. He received his Ph. D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1994. His research areas include achievement motivation, approach-avoidance motivation, the development of motivation and self-regulation, and subtle cue and context effects on psychological functioning. He has been (or currently is) an Associate Editor at Emotion, Journal of Personality, Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, Psychological Science, and Social and Personality Psychology Compass, and has edited two handbooks: Handbook of competence and motivation (with Carol Dweck) and Handbook of approach and avoidance motivation. He has over 170 scholarly publications, has received research grants from public and private agencies, and has been awarded multiple awards for his research contributions.
