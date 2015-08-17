Advances in Motivation Science, Volume 2

Advances in Motivation Science, Elsevier's new serial, focuses on the ways motivation has traditionally been one of the mainstays of the science of psychology, not only playing a major role in the early dynamic and Gestalt models of the mind, but also playing an integral and fundamental part of the behaviorist theories of learning and action.

The cognitive revolution in the 1960 and 70's eclipsed the emphasis on motivation to a large extent, but it has returned in full force prompting this new serial on a “hot topic” of the contemporary scene that is, once again, firmly entrenched as a foundational issue in scientific psychology.

This volume brings together internationally recognized experts who focus on cutting-edge theoretical and empirical contributions relating to this important area of psychology.