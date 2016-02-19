Advances in Morphogenesis
1st Edition
Volume 4
Description
Advances in Morphogenesis, Volume 4 covers the significant advances in various aspects of morphogenesis. This volume is composed of six chapters that specifically consider the biological aspects of cell growth and development. The opening chapter describes the techniques for cell nuclei transplantation in different organisms. The next chapter surveys the features of the unicellular desmid genus Micrasterias and its application as a model system to delineate morphogenesis. Other chapters discuss the functional problems in corneal development and the regeneration in lower plants and annelids. The last chapter provides a summary of the biological aspects of the hen's egg yolk embryogenesis. This book is directed primarily to developmental biologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 4
The Transplantation of Living Cell Nuclei
I. Introduction
II. Techniques of Nuclear Transplantation
A. Transfer of Nuclei with Cytoplasm
B. Transfer of Isolated Nuclei
C. Summary
III. Results of Nuclear Transfer Experiments
A. Stable Changes in Living Nuclei
B. Reversible Changes in Living Nuclei
C. Nuclear or Cytoplasmic Control of Differentiation
D. Intracellular Communication
IV. Conclusions from Nuclear Transfer Experiments Compared with those from other Experiments
A. Variation in the Genetic Material of Differentiating Cells
B. Stable Activation or Repression of Genetic Material
C. Reversible Gene Activation and Repression
V. Summary and Prospects
References
Morphogenesis in Micrasterias
I. Introduction
II. General Features of the Desmids
III. Normal Features of Micrasterias
IV. Culture of Micrasterias
V. Persistent Defects in Form
A. Uniradiate Cells
B. Aradiate Cells
VI. Enucleate Cells
VII. Complex Cells
VIII. Changes in the Chromosome Complement
A. Polyploidy
B. Aneuploidy
IX. The Effect of Ultraviolet Radiation
X. Effects of Chemical Compounds
A. Effects of Weak Acids on the Nucleoli
B. Effects on the Development of New Semicells
XI. Theory of the Cytoplasmic Framework
XII. Conclusions
References
Problems in Corneal Morphogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Induction of the Cornea
III. Anterior Epithelium
IV. Stromal Architecture and Properties
A. Postepithelial Layer
B. Stromal Fibroblasts
C. The Fiber Matrix
V. The Posterior Epithelium
VI. Descemet's Membrane
VII. Transparency of the Cornea
VIII. Growth and Shaping of the Cornea
IX. Corneal Morphogenesis in Relationship to Eye Morphogenesis
References
Regeneration in Lower Plants
I. Introduction
II. Reactivation of Quiescent Embryonic Centers
III. Embryonization of Mature Cells
A. The Changes in the Cells during Embryonization
B. The Location of Regeneration
C. The Nature of Correlations in Differentiation
IV. Differentiation of Regenerates
A. Differentiation under Influence of the Isolated Part
B. Determination Preserved in Regeneration
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Regeneration in Annelids
I. Introduction
II. Blastema Formation
A. Regenerative Elements
B. Biochemical Factors
C. Role of the Nervous System
III. Differentiation of the Regeneration Bud
A. Caudal Regeneration
B. Cephalic Regeneration
IV. Importance of the Nervous System in Morphogenesis
V. Endocrine Role of the Nervous System
A. Experimental Facts
B. Histophysiological Bases
VI. General Conclusions
References
Biological Aspects of the Yolk of the Hen's Egg
I. Introduction
II. The Laid Egg
A. The Vitelline Membrane
B. The Chemistry of the Yolk
C. The Physical Structure of the Yolk
III. The Formation of Yolk
A. Oogenesis prior to Yolk Formation
B. Oogenesis during Yolk Formation
C. Vitelline Membrane Formation and Ovulation
IV. The Intracellular Yolk and its Digestion
A. The Rate of Disappearance of Yolk
V. The Yolk Sac
A. The Origin of the Yolk Sac
B. Theories on the Origin of Cells or Nuclei from Yolk
C. Further Differentiation of the Yolk Sac
D. The Ingestion of Yolk by the Yolk Sac and the Embryo
E. The Yolk Sac as a 'Transitory Liver'
VI. Chemical Changes in the Yolk during Incubation
A. Uptake of Water
B. Enzyme Activity in the Yolk and Yolk Sac
VII. Development of the Embryo without Yolk
A. The Explantation Technique
B. Yolk Replacement In Situ
VIII. Post-Hatching Fate of Yolk and Yolk Sac
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224541