Advances in Morphogenesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199511, 9781483224541

Advances in Morphogenesis

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: M. Abercrombie Jean Brachet
eBook ISBN: 9781483224541
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 298
Description

Advances in Morphogenesis, Volume 4 covers the significant advances in various aspects of morphogenesis. This volume is composed of six chapters that specifically consider the biological aspects of cell growth and development. The opening chapter describes the techniques for cell nuclei transplantation in different organisms. The next chapter surveys the features of the unicellular desmid genus Micrasterias and its application as a model system to delineate morphogenesis. Other chapters discuss the functional problems in corneal development and the regeneration in lower plants and annelids. The last chapter provides a summary of the biological aspects of the hen's egg yolk embryogenesis. This book is directed primarily to developmental biologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume 4

The Transplantation of Living Cell Nuclei

I. Introduction

II. Techniques of Nuclear Transplantation

A. Transfer of Nuclei with Cytoplasm

B. Transfer of Isolated Nuclei

C. Summary

III. Results of Nuclear Transfer Experiments

A. Stable Changes in Living Nuclei

B. Reversible Changes in Living Nuclei

C. Nuclear or Cytoplasmic Control of Differentiation

D. Intracellular Communication

IV. Conclusions from Nuclear Transfer Experiments Compared with those from other Experiments

A. Variation in the Genetic Material of Differentiating Cells

B. Stable Activation or Repression of Genetic Material

C. Reversible Gene Activation and Repression

V. Summary and Prospects

References

Morphogenesis in Micrasterias

I. Introduction

II. General Features of the Desmids

III. Normal Features of Micrasterias

IV. Culture of Micrasterias

V. Persistent Defects in Form

A. Uniradiate Cells

B. Aradiate Cells

VI. Enucleate Cells

VII. Complex Cells

VIII. Changes in the Chromosome Complement

A. Polyploidy

B. Aneuploidy

IX. The Effect of Ultraviolet Radiation

X. Effects of Chemical Compounds

A. Effects of Weak Acids on the Nucleoli

B. Effects on the Development of New Semicells

XI. Theory of the Cytoplasmic Framework

XII. Conclusions

References

Problems in Corneal Morphogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Induction of the Cornea

III. Anterior Epithelium

IV. Stromal Architecture and Properties

A. Postepithelial Layer

B. Stromal Fibroblasts

C. The Fiber Matrix

V. The Posterior Epithelium

VI. Descemet's Membrane

VII. Transparency of the Cornea

VIII. Growth and Shaping of the Cornea

IX. Corneal Morphogenesis in Relationship to Eye Morphogenesis

References

Regeneration in Lower Plants

I. Introduction

II. Reactivation of Quiescent Embryonic Centers

III. Embryonization of Mature Cells

A. The Changes in the Cells during Embryonization

B. The Location of Regeneration

C. The Nature of Correlations in Differentiation

IV. Differentiation of Regenerates

A. Differentiation under Influence of the Isolated Part

B. Determination Preserved in Regeneration

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Regeneration in Annelids

I. Introduction

II. Blastema Formation

A. Regenerative Elements

B. Biochemical Factors

C. Role of the Nervous System

III. Differentiation of the Regeneration Bud

A. Caudal Regeneration

B. Cephalic Regeneration

IV. Importance of the Nervous System in Morphogenesis

V. Endocrine Role of the Nervous System

A. Experimental Facts

B. Histophysiological Bases

VI. General Conclusions

References

Biological Aspects of the Yolk of the Hen's Egg

I. Introduction

II. The Laid Egg

A. The Vitelline Membrane

B. The Chemistry of the Yolk

C. The Physical Structure of the Yolk

III. The Formation of Yolk

A. Oogenesis prior to Yolk Formation

B. Oogenesis during Yolk Formation

C. Vitelline Membrane Formation and Ovulation

IV. The Intracellular Yolk and its Digestion

A. The Rate of Disappearance of Yolk

V. The Yolk Sac

A. The Origin of the Yolk Sac

B. Theories on the Origin of Cells or Nuclei from Yolk

C. Further Differentiation of the Yolk Sac

D. The Ingestion of Yolk by the Yolk Sac and the Embryo

E. The Yolk Sac as a 'Transitory Liver'

VI. Chemical Changes in the Yolk during Incubation

A. Uptake of Water

B. Enzyme Activity in the Yolk and Yolk Sac

VII. Development of the Embryo without Yolk

A. The Explantation Technique

B. Yolk Replacement In Situ

VIII. Post-Hatching Fate of Yolk and Yolk Sac

References

Author Index

Subject Index


