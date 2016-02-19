Advances in Morphogenesis

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume 4

The Transplantation of Living Cell Nuclei

I. Introduction

II. Techniques of Nuclear Transplantation

A. Transfer of Nuclei with Cytoplasm

B. Transfer of Isolated Nuclei

C. Summary

III. Results of Nuclear Transfer Experiments

A. Stable Changes in Living Nuclei

B. Reversible Changes in Living Nuclei

C. Nuclear or Cytoplasmic Control of Differentiation

D. Intracellular Communication

IV. Conclusions from Nuclear Transfer Experiments Compared with those from other Experiments

A. Variation in the Genetic Material of Differentiating Cells

B. Stable Activation or Repression of Genetic Material

C. Reversible Gene Activation and Repression

V. Summary and Prospects

References

Morphogenesis in Micrasterias

I. Introduction

II. General Features of the Desmids

III. Normal Features of Micrasterias

IV. Culture of Micrasterias

V. Persistent Defects in Form

A. Uniradiate Cells

B. Aradiate Cells

VI. Enucleate Cells

VII. Complex Cells

VIII. Changes in the Chromosome Complement

A. Polyploidy

B. Aneuploidy

IX. The Effect of Ultraviolet Radiation

X. Effects of Chemical Compounds

A. Effects of Weak Acids on the Nucleoli

B. Effects on the Development of New Semicells

XI. Theory of the Cytoplasmic Framework

XII. Conclusions

References

Problems in Corneal Morphogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Induction of the Cornea

III. Anterior Epithelium

IV. Stromal Architecture and Properties

A. Postepithelial Layer

B. Stromal Fibroblasts

C. The Fiber Matrix

V. The Posterior Epithelium

VI. Descemet's Membrane

VII. Transparency of the Cornea

VIII. Growth and Shaping of the Cornea

IX. Corneal Morphogenesis in Relationship to Eye Morphogenesis

References

Regeneration in Lower Plants

I. Introduction

II. Reactivation of Quiescent Embryonic Centers

III. Embryonization of Mature Cells

A. The Changes in the Cells during Embryonization

B. The Location of Regeneration

C. The Nature of Correlations in Differentiation

IV. Differentiation of Regenerates

A. Differentiation under Influence of the Isolated Part

B. Determination Preserved in Regeneration

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Regeneration in Annelids

I. Introduction

II. Blastema Formation

A. Regenerative Elements

B. Biochemical Factors

C. Role of the Nervous System

III. Differentiation of the Regeneration Bud

A. Caudal Regeneration

B. Cephalic Regeneration

IV. Importance of the Nervous System in Morphogenesis

V. Endocrine Role of the Nervous System

A. Experimental Facts

B. Histophysiological Bases

VI. General Conclusions

References

Biological Aspects of the Yolk of the Hen's Egg

I. Introduction

II. The Laid Egg

A. The Vitelline Membrane

B. The Chemistry of the Yolk

C. The Physical Structure of the Yolk

III. The Formation of Yolk

A. Oogenesis prior to Yolk Formation

B. Oogenesis during Yolk Formation

C. Vitelline Membrane Formation and Ovulation

IV. The Intracellular Yolk and its Digestion

A. The Rate of Disappearance of Yolk

V. The Yolk Sac

A. The Origin of the Yolk Sac

B. Theories on the Origin of Cells or Nuclei from Yolk

C. Further Differentiation of the Yolk Sac

D. The Ingestion of Yolk by the Yolk Sac and the Embryo

E. The Yolk Sac as a 'Transitory Liver'

VI. Chemical Changes in the Yolk during Incubation

A. Uptake of Water

B. Enzyme Activity in the Yolk and Yolk Sac

VII. Development of the Embryo without Yolk

A. The Explantation Technique

B. Yolk Replacement In Situ

VIII. Post-Hatching Fate of Yolk and Yolk Sac

References

Author Index

Subject Index

