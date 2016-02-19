Advances in Morphogenesis
1st Edition
Volume 8
Editors: M. Abercrombie Jean Brachet Thomas J. King
eBook ISBN: 9781483215594
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 328
Description
Advances in Morphogenesis, Volume 8 covers the developments in the study of morphogenesis. The book discusses the morphogenetic aspects of acrosome formation and reaction; the migration and differentiation of neural crest cells; and the reaggregation of dissociated cells of sea urchin embryos. The text also describes the interacting genetic systems in Paramecium; genome transcription in fish development; as well as the biosynthesis of steroid hormones by the embryonic gonads of vertebrates. Biologists, molecular biologists, and medical students will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume 8
Morphogenetic Aspects of Acrosome Formation and Reaction
I. Introduction
II. Acrosome Formation
III. Problems of Morphogenesis in Acrosome Formation
IV. Morphogenetic Aspects of Acrosome Reactions
V. Summary
References
The Migration and Differentiation of Neural Crest Cells
I. Introduction
II. Development of the Neural Crest
III. Control of the Pattern of Neural Crest Cell Migration and Localization
IV. Experimental Analyses of the Expression of Some Neural Crest Cell Phenotypes
V. Progressive Determination of Neural Crest Cells
References
Reaggregarion of Dissociated Cells of Sea Urchin Embryos
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Morphology of Reaggregation
IV. Mechanism of Cell Adhesion
V. Metabolic Properties of Reaggregating Cells
VI. Conclusions
References
Interacting Genetic Systems in Paramecium
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Populations of Paramecium aurelia
III. Nuclear Events during the Life Cycle of Paramecium
IV. Structure and Function of the Nuclei of Paramecium
V. Nuclear Differentiation As a Basis for Clonal Variation
VI. Genes and Regulation of Their Action
VII. Determination of Cell Surface Patterns in Paramecium
VIII. Discussion
References
Genome Transcription in Fish Development
I. Introduction
II. Timing and Quantitative Variations of Genome Transcription
III. Qualitative Variations in Genome Transcription
IV. General Conclusions
References
Biosynthesis of Steroid Hormones by the Embryonic Gonads of Vertebrates
I. Introduction
II. Biochemical Study of Sexual Steroid Hormone Formation by the Embryonic Gonads
III. Histochemical Study of the Δ5-3β-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase Activity
IV. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Topical Index
About the Editor
M. Abercrombie
Jean Brachet
Thomas J. King
