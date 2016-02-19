Advances in Morphogenesis, Volume 8 covers the developments in the study of morphogenesis. The book discusses the morphogenetic aspects of acrosome formation and reaction; the migration and differentiation of neural crest cells; and the reaggregation of dissociated cells of sea urchin embryos. The text also describes the interacting genetic systems in Paramecium; genome transcription in fish development; as well as the biosynthesis of steroid hormones by the embryonic gonads of vertebrates. Biologists, molecular biologists, and medical students will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume 8

Morphogenetic Aspects of Acrosome Formation and Reaction

I. Introduction

II. Acrosome Formation

III. Problems of Morphogenesis in Acrosome Formation

IV. Morphogenetic Aspects of Acrosome Reactions

V. Summary

References

The Migration and Differentiation of Neural Crest Cells

I. Introduction

II. Development of the Neural Crest

III. Control of the Pattern of Neural Crest Cell Migration and Localization

IV. Experimental Analyses of the Expression of Some Neural Crest Cell Phenotypes

V. Progressive Determination of Neural Crest Cells

References

Reaggregarion of Dissociated Cells of Sea Urchin Embryos

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Morphology of Reaggregation

IV. Mechanism of Cell Adhesion

V. Metabolic Properties of Reaggregating Cells

VI. Conclusions

References

Interacting Genetic Systems in Paramecium

I. Introduction

II. Classification of Populations of Paramecium aurelia

III. Nuclear Events during the Life Cycle of Paramecium

IV. Structure and Function of the Nuclei of Paramecium

V. Nuclear Differentiation As a Basis for Clonal Variation

VI. Genes and Regulation of Their Action

VII. Determination of Cell Surface Patterns in Paramecium

VIII. Discussion

References

Genome Transcription in Fish Development

I. Introduction

II. Timing and Quantitative Variations of Genome Transcription

III. Qualitative Variations in Genome Transcription

IV. General Conclusions

References

Biosynthesis of Steroid Hormones by the Embryonic Gonads of Vertebrates

I. Introduction

II. Biochemical Study of Sexual Steroid Hormone Formation by the Embryonic Gonads

III. Histochemical Study of the Δ5-3β-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase Activity

IV. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Topical Index





