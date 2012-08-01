Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One Insights into the Role of Bioactivation Mechanisms in the Toxic Events Elicited by Non-nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Non-nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
- 3 Conclusions
- Chapter Two Pesticides Used in South American GMO-Based Agriculture
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cellular and Biochemical Effects of GBHs
- 3 Agrochemicals, Biomarkers, Genotoxicity, and Congenital Malformations in Humans
- 4 Agrochemicals, Biomarkers, Genotoxicity, and Teratogenesis in Animal Models
- 5 Is an Integrated Pest Management for Soybean Compatible with Glyphosate?
- 6 Concluding Remarks and Forthcoming Implications
- Chapter Three Feasibility of Medaka (Oryzias latipes) as an Animal Model to Study Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
- 3 Probable Mechanisms of FASD
- 4 Use of Japanese Medaka in FASD Research
- 5 Future Directions
- Chapter Four Environmental Toxicant Exposure and the Epigenome
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Components of the Epigenome
- 3 Toxicant-Associated Epigenetic Alterations
- 4 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter Five Recent Insights in Acrylamide as Carcinogen in Foodstuffs
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Toxicology of Acrylamide
- Chapter Six Pharmacology of Olive Biophenols
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Olive Biophenols
- 3 Pharmacodynamics: Mechanisms of Action
- 4 Pharmacological Properties
- 5 Pharmacokinetics
- 6 Posology
- 7 Adverse Effects
- 8 Drug Interactions
- 9 Conclusion
- Chapter Seven The Molecular Toxicology of Mitomycin C
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Mechanisms of Activation of Mitomycin C
- 3 Enzymology of Mitomycin C Reductive Activation
- 4 Mitomycin C–DNA Adducts
- 5 Cellular Responses to Mitomycin C–DNA Adducts
- 6 Alternative Biological Targets for Mitomycin C
- 7 Conclusion
- Subject Index
Description
Advances in Molecular Toxicology features the latest advances in all of the subspecialties of the broad area of molecular toxicology. Toxicology is the study of poisons, and this series details the study of the molecular basis by which a vast array of agents encountered in the human environment and produced by the human body itself manifest themselves as toxins. Not strictly limited to documenting these examples, the series is also concerned with the complex web of chemical and biological events that give rise to toxin-induced symptoms and disease. The new technologies that are being harnessed to analyze and understand these events will also be reviewed by leading workers in the field.
Advances in Molecular Toxicology will report progress in all aspects of these rapidly evolving molecular aspects of toxicology with a view toward detailed elucidation of both progress on the molecular level and on advances in technological approaches employed.
Key Features
- Cutting-edge reviews by leading workers in the discipline
- In-depth dissection of molecular aspects of interest to a broad range of scientists, physicians and any student in the allied disciplines
- Leading edge applications of technological innovations in chemistry, biochemistry and molecular medicine
Readership
For academics in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology medicine; for Government agencies and those in industry, pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 1st August 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444594020
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444593894
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444602343
About the Serial Editors
James Fishbein Serial Editor
Dr. James Fishbein works at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA