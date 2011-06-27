Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One: Metal-Independent Pathways of Chlorinated Phenol/Quinone Toxicity
1. Introduction
2. Pentachlorophenol
3. Mechanism of Protection by the “Specific” Iron-Chelating Agent Desferrioxamine Against TCHQ-Induced DNA Damage
4. Molecular Mechanism of PCP Quinoid Metabolite-Induced Genotoxicity
5. Detoxifying Carcinogenic Polyhalogenated Quinones by Hydroxamic Acids via an Unusually Mild and Facile Double Lossen Rearrangement Mechanism
6. Conclusions and Future Research
Chapter Two: The Use of Proteomics in the Study of Molecular Responses and Toxicity Pathways in Biological Systems
1. Introduction
2. Proteomics in the Study of Biological Systems Exposed to Toxins
3. From Receptor-Driven to Response-Driven Investigations into the Mechanisms of Action of Algal Toxins
4. Proteomic Studies Aimed at the Characterization of Modes of Action of Algal Toxins
5. Proteomic Analyses for Predictive Toxicology and the Detection of Algal Toxin Contaminations
6. Preliminary Considerations on Strengths and Weaknesses of Proteomic Approaches in Investigations onto Toxicity Pathways
7. Conclusions and Perspectives
Chapter Three: The Molecular Toxicology of Chemical Warfare Nerve Agents
1. Introduction
2. Nerve Agent Toxicity
3. Current Medical Countermeasures to Nerve Agent Toxicity
4. Global Molecular Screening Approaches Enable the Identification of Molecular Mechanisms of Toxicant Exposure
5. Global Molecular Techniques Support the Three-Phase Model of Nerve Agent Toxicity
6. Global Molecular Techniques Provide Evidence for Non-AChE Mechanisms of OP Nerve Agent Toxicity and Reveal Secondary Effects of Exposure
7. Future Directions in the Molecular Toxicology of Nerve Agents
8. Conclusions
Chapter Four: Toxicity of Metal Oxides Nanoparticles
1. Introduction
2. Oxidative Stress
3. Apoptosis
4. Inflammation Response
5. Long-Term Effects
6. Biological Effect Factors Due to Metal Oxide Nanoparticles
7. Methods of Evaluating Biological Effects of Metal Oxide Nanoparticles
8. Gene Expression Profiling for Evaluating the Biologic Effects of Manufactured Nanomaterials
9. Summary
Chapter Five: Toxicity of Silver Nanomaterials in Higher Eukaryotes
1. Introduction
2. Cellular Uptake
3. Toxicity of AgNPs
4. Inflammatory Response
5. The Role of Oxidative Stress in AgNP-Induced Toxicity and DNA Damage
6. Summary
Chapter Six: Carboxymethylation of DNA Induced by N-Nitroso Compounds and Its Biological Implications
1. Introduction
2. The Chemistry of DNA Carboxymethylation
3. Detection of Carboxymethylated DNA Adducts
4. Chemical Synthesis of Carboxymethylated Nucleosides and Their Incorporation into DNA
5. Biological Implications
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Molecular Toxicology features the latest advances in all of the subspecialties of the broad area of molecular toxicology. Toxicology is the study of poisons, and this series details the study of the molecular basis by which a vast array of agents encountered in the human environment and produced by the human body itself manifest themselves as toxins. Not strictly limited to documenting these examples, the series is also concerned with the complex web of chemical and biological events that give rise to toxin-induced symptoms and disease. The new technologies that are being harnessed to analyze and understand these events will also be reviewed by leading workers in the field.
Advances in Molecular Toxicology will report progress in all aspects of these rapidly evolving molecular aspects of toxicology with a view toward detailed elucidation of both progress on the molecular level and on advances in technological approaches employed.
Key Features
- Cutting-edge reviews by leading workers in the discipline
- In-depth dissection of molecular aspects of interest to a broad range of scientists, physicians and any student in the allied disciplines
- Leading edge applications of technological innovations in chemistry, biochemistry and molecular medicine
Readership
Academics in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology medicine; for Government agencies and those in industry, pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 27th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444538659
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444538642
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444562029
About the Serial Editors
James Fishbein Serial Editor
Dr. James Fishbein works at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA