Advances in Molecular Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444535849, 9780444535856

Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume 4

1st Edition

Serial Editors: James Fishbein
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444535849
Paperback ISBN: 9780444561978
eBook ISBN: 9780444535856
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2010
Page Count: 286
Table of Contents

1. Carbonyl/acrolein toxicity from a global cellular perspective
Philip C. Burcham
2. Heterocyclic arylamine carcinogens
Robert J. Turesky
3. Ni, Zn, Cu, Cd toxicity
Wojciech Bal
4. DNA radicals
Amanda Bryant-Friedrich
5. Duality in Nitric Oxide action
David Wink
6. Reactive Sulfur Species
Peter Nagy
7. Nano-silicate and other of nanoparticle toxicology
Aliasger K. Salem

Description

Advances in Molecular Toxicology features the latest advances in all of the subspecialties of the broad area of molecular toxicology. Toxicology is the study of poisons, and this series details the study of the molecular basis by which a vast array of agents encountered in the human environment and produced by the human body itself manifest themselves as toxins. Not strictly limited to documenting these examples, the series is also concerned with the complex web of chemical and biological events that give rise to toxin-induced symptoms and disease. The new technologies that are being harnessed to analyze and understand these events will also be reviewed by leading workers in the field.
Advances in Molecular Toxicology will report progress in all aspects of these rapidly evolving molecular aspects of toxicology with a view toward detailed elucidation of both progress on the molecular level and on advances in technological approaches employed.

Key Features

  • Cutting-edge reviews by leading workers in the discipline
  • In-depth dissection of molecular aspects of interest to a broad range of scientists, physicians and any student in the allied disciplines
  • Leading edge applications of technological innovations in chemistry, biochemistry and molecular medicine

Readership

For academics in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology medicine; for Government agencies and those in industry, pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers

About the Serial Editors

James Fishbein Serial Editor

Dr. James Fishbein works at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA

