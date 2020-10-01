COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Molecular Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128237120

Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume 14

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editors: James Fishbein Jacqueline Heilman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128237120
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
441.77
240.00
215.00
275.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume Fourteen, features the latest advances in the subspecialties of the broad area of molecular toxicology. This series details the study of the molecular basis of toxicology by which a vast array of agents encountered in the human environment, and produced by the human body, manifest themselves as toxins. The work not only documents these examples, but also covers the complex web of chemical and biological events that give rise to toxin-induced symptoms and disease. The new technologies that are being harnessed to analyze and understand these events are also reviewed by leading experts in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides cutting-edge reviews by leading workers in the discipline
  • Includes in-depth dissection of the molecular aspects that are of interest to a broad range of scientists, physicians and students in the allied disciplines
  • Presents leading-edge applications of technological innovations in chemistry, biochemistry and molecular medicine

Readership

Academics in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology and medicine; for Government agencies and those in industry; pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128237120

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

James Fishbein

Dr. James Fishbein works at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA

Jacqueline Heilman

Dr. Jacqueline Heilman works at Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.