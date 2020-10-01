Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume 14
1st Edition
Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume Fourteen, features the latest advances in the subspecialties of the broad area of molecular toxicology. This series details the study of the molecular basis of toxicology by which a vast array of agents encountered in the human environment, and produced by the human body, manifest themselves as toxins. The work not only documents these examples, but also covers the complex web of chemical and biological events that give rise to toxin-induced symptoms and disease. The new technologies that are being harnessed to analyze and understand these events are also reviewed by leading experts in the field.
- Provides cutting-edge reviews by leading workers in the discipline
- Includes in-depth dissection of the molecular aspects that are of interest to a broad range of scientists, physicians and students in the allied disciplines
- Presents leading-edge applications of technological innovations in chemistry, biochemistry and molecular medicine
Academics in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology and medicine; for Government agencies and those in industry; pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers
300
- 300
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
1st October 2020
- 1st October 2020
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780128237120
- 9780128237120
James Fishbein
Dr. James Fishbein works at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland.
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA
Jacqueline Heilman
Dr. Jacqueline Heilman works at Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA
Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA
