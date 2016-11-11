Advances in Molecular Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128047002, 9780444637222

Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume 10

1st Edition

Serial Editors: James Fishbein Jacqueline Heilman
eBook ISBN: 9780444637222
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128047002
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th November 2016
Page Count: 414
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter One: A New Theory of Chemically Induced Tumorigenesis: Key Molecular Events and Dose–Response Implications
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Reactive Oxygen Species
    • 3 Stem Cells
    • 4 The Keap1–Nrf2–ARE Regulatory Pathway
    • 5 Autophagy
    • 6 Inflammation
    • 7 Experimental Data Bearing on Nrf2-DAH Theory Plausibility and LDDR Implications
    • 8 Conclusions and Future Directions
    • Acknowledgments
    • Appendix
  • Chapter Two: Metabolic Activation and Toxicities of Furanoterpenoids
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Furanoterpenoids
    • 3 Detection of Reactive Metabolites Generated From Furans
    • 4 Conclusion
  • Chapter Three: Cytoprotective Role of Dietary Phytochemicals Against Cancer Development via Induction of Phase II and Antioxidant Enzymes
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Xenobiotic Metabolizing Enzymes
    • 3 Classification of the Phytochemical Inducers of Cytoprotective Enzymes
    • 4 Selective Phytochemicals with Promising Cytoprotective/Chemopreventive Capacity Against Carcinogenesis
    • 5 Clinical Trials
    • 6 Concluding Remarks
  • Chapter Four: Computational Chemistry in Predictive Toxicology: status quo et quo vadis?
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Computer Modeling in Predictive Toxicology
    • 3 Categorization of Modeling Approaches
    • 4 Developing QSAR Descriptors by Model Size
    • 5 Rational Design of Safer Chemicals
  • Chapter Five: Airborne Toxic Pollutants: Levels, Health Effects, and Suggested Policy Implementation Framework in Developing Countries
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Volatile Organic Compounds
    • 3 Semivolatile Organic Compounds
    • 4 Particulate Matter
    • 5 Nanoparticles
    • 6 Engineered Nanomaterials
    • 7 Air Pollution Health Risk Assessment
    • 8 Environmental Agencies and Policy Implementation
    • 9 Conclusions
  • Chapter Six: Novel DNA Cross-Linking Reagents
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Photoinduced DNA Interstrand Cross-Linking via Three Different Mechanisms
    • 3 DNA Interstrand Cross-Linking Agents Activated by Chemical Agents
    • 4 DNA Cross-Linking Agents Activated by Enzymes
    • 5 DNA Interstrand Cross-Linking Based on “Click” Chemistry
    • 6 Conclusion
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Seven: Toxicology of DNA Adducts Formed Upon Human Exposure to Carcinogens: Insights Gained From Molecular Modeling
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Computational Approaches
    • 3 Computer Modeling of the Structure of Adducted DNA
    • 4 Computer Modeling of Adducted DNA Replication
    • 5 Computer Modeling of Adducted DNA Repair
    • 6 Conclusions
  • Chapter Eight: Modulation of Epigenetics by Environmental Toxic Molecules
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Chromatin Structure and Function
    • 3 Types of Chromatin
    • 4 Histone Modifications
    • 5 Histone Variants
    • 6 DNA Modifications
    • 7 Noncoding RNAs
    • 8 Methods to Detect Epigenetic Modifications
    • 9 Modulation of Epigenetic Mechanisms by Environmental Exposure
    • 10 Toxicogenomics
    • 11 Conclusion and Future Prospective
    • Acknowledgments
  • Index

Description

Advances in Molecular Toxicology features the latest advances in the subspecialties of the broad area of molecular toxicology. This series details the study of the molecular basis of toxicology by which a vast array of agents encountered in the human environment, and produced by the human body, manifest themselves as toxins.

The book is not strictly limited to documenting these examples, but also covers the complex web of chemical and biological events that give rise to toxin-induced symptoms and disease. The new technologies that are being harnessed to analyze and understand these events are also reviewed by leading experts in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides cutting-edge reviews by leading workers in the discipline
  • Includes in-depth dissection of the molecular aspects that are of interest to a broad range of scientists, physicians, and any student in the allied disciplines
  • Presents leading-edge applications of technological innovations in chemistry, biochemistry, and molecular medicine

Readership

For academics in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology and medicine; for Government agencies and those in industry; pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780444637222
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128047002

About the Serial Editors

James Fishbein Serial Editor

Dr. James Fishbein works at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA

Jacqueline Heilman Serial Editor

Dr. Jacqueline Heilman works at Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA

