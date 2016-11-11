Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: A New Theory of Chemically Induced Tumorigenesis: Key Molecular Events and Dose–Response Implications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Reactive Oxygen Species
- 3 Stem Cells
- 4 The Keap1–Nrf2–ARE Regulatory Pathway
- 5 Autophagy
- 6 Inflammation
- 7 Experimental Data Bearing on Nrf2-DAH Theory Plausibility and LDDR Implications
- 8 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix
- Chapter Two: Metabolic Activation and Toxicities of Furanoterpenoids
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Furanoterpenoids
- 3 Detection of Reactive Metabolites Generated From Furans
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter Three: Cytoprotective Role of Dietary Phytochemicals Against Cancer Development via Induction of Phase II and Antioxidant Enzymes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Xenobiotic Metabolizing Enzymes
- 3 Classification of the Phytochemical Inducers of Cytoprotective Enzymes
- 4 Selective Phytochemicals with Promising Cytoprotective/Chemopreventive Capacity Against Carcinogenesis
- 5 Clinical Trials
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter Four: Computational Chemistry in Predictive Toxicology: status quo et quo vadis?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Computer Modeling in Predictive Toxicology
- 3 Categorization of Modeling Approaches
- 4 Developing QSAR Descriptors by Model Size
- 5 Rational Design of Safer Chemicals
- Chapter Five: Airborne Toxic Pollutants: Levels, Health Effects, and Suggested Policy Implementation Framework in Developing Countries
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Volatile Organic Compounds
- 3 Semivolatile Organic Compounds
- 4 Particulate Matter
- 5 Nanoparticles
- 6 Engineered Nanomaterials
- 7 Air Pollution Health Risk Assessment
- 8 Environmental Agencies and Policy Implementation
- 9 Conclusions
- Chapter Six: Novel DNA Cross-Linking Reagents
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Photoinduced DNA Interstrand Cross-Linking via Three Different Mechanisms
- 3 DNA Interstrand Cross-Linking Agents Activated by Chemical Agents
- 4 DNA Cross-Linking Agents Activated by Enzymes
- 5 DNA Interstrand Cross-Linking Based on “Click” Chemistry
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Toxicology of DNA Adducts Formed Upon Human Exposure to Carcinogens: Insights Gained From Molecular Modeling
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Computational Approaches
- 3 Computer Modeling of the Structure of Adducted DNA
- 4 Computer Modeling of Adducted DNA Replication
- 5 Computer Modeling of Adducted DNA Repair
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter Eight: Modulation of Epigenetics by Environmental Toxic Molecules
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Chromatin Structure and Function
- 3 Types of Chromatin
- 4 Histone Modifications
- 5 Histone Variants
- 6 DNA Modifications
- 7 Noncoding RNAs
- 8 Methods to Detect Epigenetic Modifications
- 9 Modulation of Epigenetic Mechanisms by Environmental Exposure
- 10 Toxicogenomics
- 11 Conclusion and Future Prospective
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
Advances in Molecular Toxicology features the latest advances in the subspecialties of the broad area of molecular toxicology. This series details the study of the molecular basis of toxicology by which a vast array of agents encountered in the human environment, and produced by the human body, manifest themselves as toxins.
The book is not strictly limited to documenting these examples, but also covers the complex web of chemical and biological events that give rise to toxin-induced symptoms and disease. The new technologies that are being harnessed to analyze and understand these events are also reviewed by leading experts in the field.
Key Features
- Provides cutting-edge reviews by leading workers in the discipline
- Includes in-depth dissection of the molecular aspects that are of interest to a broad range of scientists, physicians, and any student in the allied disciplines
- Presents leading-edge applications of technological innovations in chemistry, biochemistry, and molecular medicine
Readership
For academics in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology and medicine; for Government agencies and those in industry; pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 11th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444637222
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128047002
About the Serial Editors
James Fishbein Serial Editor
Dr. James Fishbein works at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA
Jacqueline Heilman Serial Editor
Dr. Jacqueline Heilman works at Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA