Advances in Molecular Toxicology Vol 11 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128125229, 9780128125236

Advances in Molecular Toxicology Vol 11, Volume 11

1st Edition

Serial Editors: James Fishbein Jacqueline Heilman
eBook ISBN: 9780128125236
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128125229
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th September 2017
Page Count: 290
Table of Contents

1. Toxicity Of Naturally Occuring Anthraquinones
2. TCE toxicology
3. Mechanism of action of neurotoxins related to the Parkinsonian toxin MPP+
4. Adult stem cells and anticancer therapy
5. Topoisomerases relevant to toxicology
6. Toxicology of herbal medicines
7. Skin sensitization toxicology
8. Toxicology of inorganics

Description

Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume 11, features the latest advances in the subspecialties of the broad area of molecular toxicology. This series details the study of the molecular basis of toxicology by which a vast array of agents encountered in the human environment, and produced by the human body, manifest themselves as toxins.

The book is not strictly limited to documenting these examples, but also covers the complex web of chemical and biological events that give rise to toxin-induced symptoms and disease. The new technologies that are being harnessed to analyze and understand these events are also reviewed by leading experts in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides cutting-edge reviews by leading workers in the discipline
  • Includes in-depth dissection of the molecular aspects that are of interest to a broad range of scientists, physicians and any student in the allied disciplines
  • Presents leading-edge applications of technological innovations in chemistry, biochemistry and molecular medicine

Readership

For academics in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology and medicine; for Government agencies and those in industry; pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers

Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128125236
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128125229

About the Serial Editors

James Fishbein Serial Editor

Dr. James Fishbein works at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA

Jacqueline Heilman Serial Editor

Dr. Jacqueline Heilman works at Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA

