Advances in Molecular Toxicology Vol 11, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Toxicity Of Naturally Occuring Anthraquinones
2. TCE toxicology
3. Mechanism of action of neurotoxins related to the Parkinsonian toxin MPP+
4. Adult stem cells and anticancer therapy
5. Topoisomerases relevant to toxicology
6. Toxicology of herbal medicines
7. Skin sensitization toxicology
8. Toxicology of inorganics
Description
Advances in Molecular Toxicology, Volume 11, features the latest advances in the subspecialties of the broad area of molecular toxicology. This series details the study of the molecular basis of toxicology by which a vast array of agents encountered in the human environment, and produced by the human body, manifest themselves as toxins.
The book is not strictly limited to documenting these examples, but also covers the complex web of chemical and biological events that give rise to toxin-induced symptoms and disease. The new technologies that are being harnessed to analyze and understand these events are also reviewed by leading experts in the field.
Key Features
- Provides cutting-edge reviews by leading workers in the discipline
- Includes in-depth dissection of the molecular aspects that are of interest to a broad range of scientists, physicians and any student in the allied disciplines
- Presents leading-edge applications of technological innovations in chemistry, biochemistry and molecular medicine
Readership
For academics in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, toxicology, pharmacology and medicine; for Government agencies and those in industry; pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 18th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128125236
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128125229
About the Serial Editors
James Fishbein Serial Editor
Dr. James Fishbein works at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA
Jacqueline Heilman Serial Editor
Dr. Jacqueline Heilman works at Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Exponent, Inc., Washington, DC, USA