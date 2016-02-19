Advances in Molecular Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IVth International Meeting on Molecular Spectroscopy
Advances in Molecular Spectroscopy, Volume 1 covers the proceedings of the Fourth Meeting of Molecular Spectroscopy, held in Bologna, Italy on September 7-12, 1959. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 69 chapters. The first part presents first some experimental and correlations studies on molecular structure, followed by discussions on the application of molecular spectroscopic techniques for molecular structure determination. Part II reviews experimental determination of Raman intensities, vibrations of aromatic rings, and IR spectra and electronic structure of various organic compounds. Part III considers the general theories on molecular spectroscopy. This topic is followed by surveys on electron energy, orbital valency, relations among potential energy of diatomic molecules, and determination of rotation structure. This book will be of value to molecular spectroscopists and analytical and organic chemists.
Table of Contents
Volume 1
General Lectures and Invited Papers
Experiments and Correlations on Molecular Structure
The Ultraviolet Spectra of Molecular Crystals
Molecular Spectra in the Vacuum Ultraviolet
Infrared Spectra of Crystals
Rotatory Dispersion and the Vibrating Momentum of Optically Active Absorption Bands
Infrared Structural Studies Beyond Fifty Microns
Assignment of Infrared Bands and the Approximate Calculation of Normal Vibrations
Experimental Determination of Raman Intensities
Spettri Raman e Associazioni Molecolari Della Piridina in Soluzioni Diverse
Normal Vibrations of Aromatic Rings
Infrared Spectra of Azothiobenzenes
Reflexionsspektroskopie und ihre Anwendungen
Mesures par Reflexion dans le Spectre Infrarouge
Quelques Progres Recents dans l'Etude des Spectres Raman
Analytische Probleme der Ir-Spektroskopie
Microwave Spectroscopic Studies of Near-Linear Molecules of the Type H2XYZ
The Electronic Spectra of Simple Molecules
The Analysis of Nuclear Resonance Spectra
(I.) General Theories on Molecular Spectra
Ultraviolet Emission Spectra of the Hydrogen Halides
Effects of Centrifugal Stretching on the Intensity of Rotational Lines in Water Vapor
Contributi ad uno Sviluppo Moderno del Concetto di Coordinazione
The Half-Life of the Metastable Level A3Z of the Nitrogen Molecule
Automatische Molekulmodellrechnung mit der Perm
Calculation of the n Electron Energy of Aromatic Ions with an odd Number of Electrons. Some Remarks on the Jahn-Teller Effect
Relations entre les Frequences de Vibration de Valence vc=0 et la Structure Electronique des Composes Carbonyles
Polarizations of Electronic Transitions in Aromatic Hydrocarbon Molecules and Ions
The Spectra of Tetrahedral Inorganic Molecules
Application of the Orbital Valency Force Field to Allene, Ketene and Diazomethane
Coefficients d'Interaction entre la Vibration et la Rotation et Coefficients du Potentiel Anharmonique des Molecules a Symmetric Axiale
Calcul Approche des Frequences de Vibration Normales des Benzenes Monosubstitues a l'Etat Fondamental
Accurate Theoretical Results for the Ground State of the Hydrogen Molecule
The Role of the Spin-Spin Interaction in the Multiplet Splitting of the 4π State of the O2 Molecule
The Orientation of Electronic Transition Moments in some Anthraquinone Derivatives
Delta Function Model of Chemical Binding
Spectres de Vibration du Methanol et Calcul de son Champ de Force
Calculation of some n-Electron States in Furan and Thiophene Using Valence Bond Approximation
On the Application of the Additive Statistical Method for the Study of Fluorescent and Absorption Spectra
Effective Charge and Ionicity of a Bond
The Calculation of Accurate Normal Coordinates
Un Metodo Approssimato per il Calcolo delle Frequenze di Vibrazione di Molecole Contenenti Gruppi Metilici
Ordre de Grandeur des Diverses Corrections a TEnergie de Vibration-Rotation
Band Shapes of Induced Rotational and Vibrational Spectra of Homonuclear Molecules
Hyperconjugation in Simple Hetero-Nuclear Molecules
Calcolo delle Perturbazioni Introdotte nello Spettro Ultrarosso dei Complessi delTipo Me(CN)6 dalla Presenza di Isotopi e dal Campo Cristallino
Calcul de l'lnfluence des Effets de Dispersion sur le Deplacement de la Frequence Fondamentale de Vibration de HC1 en Solution
Kraftkonstanten von Phosphorsaurederivaten berechnet nach einer
Relations among Potential Energy Curves of Diatomic Molecules
FonctionsPotentielles de Vibration de quelques Molecules et RadicauxLibres
Force Field Calculations on a Number of Highly Symmetrical Molecules of General Formula X4Y6Z4
(II. 1.) U.V. Spectra And Emission Spectra
The Spectroscopy and Photochemistry of Anthraquinone Dyes
Ultraviolet Emission Spectra of the Hydrogen Halides
Spettri di Assorbimento di Soluzioni di Sali Complessi. Nota III. Derivati del Molibdenottocianuro: K2Mo(CN)2(OH)23H2O
L'Assorbimento nelPUltravioletto di Molecole Contenenti POssimminogruppo
The Absorption Spectra and Photoionization of Polyatomic Molecules in the Vacuum Ultraviolet
Spettri- U.V.E.I.R. di Diisossazoli
Emission Spectrum of Ionized Nitrous Oxide, N2O
Spettri d'Assorbimento U. V. di Soluzioni di Sali Complessi
Triplet Transitions in Nitrogen
Asymmetric Annellation Effects and the Energy Levels in the Acene Series
The Electronic Spectrum of Lead Telluride
Effet de Monosubstitution sur les Spectres Electroniques du Benzene. fitude a PEtat Gazeux
The Study of Pyridinium Iodide Charge-Transfer Bands
Analysis of the Near Ultraviolet Absorption Spectrum of Pyrazine
Effets de Milieux Rigides sur les Spectres filectroniques du Benzene
Spettri in U.V. di Aril-Solfonati
Fluoreszenzspektrum und Franck-Condon-Prinzip in Losungen aromatischer Verbindungen
On the Transitions n—T T * of Some N-Oxides of Heterocyclic Bases
The Rotational Structure of the Vibrationless Band in the n→π Electronic Transitions of Pyrazine and s-Tetrazine
Spettri di Assorbimento di Composti Eterociclici
Volume 2
U. V. Spectra of Diphenylselenides and Benzyl-Phenyl-Selenides
The Influence of a Solvent upon the Electronic Spectra of Polyatomic Molecules
Spettri nel Vicino U. V. del p-Fenossi-Difenilsolfuro e Corrispondenti Metil-, Cloro-, Nitro-, Amino- ed Acetilamino-Derivati
Quelques Spectres d'Emission de Molecules Piegees dans TAzote ou l'Argon Solide a la Temperature de THelium Liquide
Spectre de TExciton dans l'Acenaphtene a 20°K
Halochromism of Substituted Benzophenones
Quelques Nouveaux Systemes de Bandes des Molecules ThO, TiO et ZrO
Sur les Spectres Electroniques Attribues aux Oxydes de Calcium
The Ultra-Violet Absorption Spectra of Iodides in Dioxane-Water Mixtures
Substituent Effects in Indigoid Compounds
Beobachtung einiger neuer Dissoziations- und RingschluBreaktionen, die von angeregten Molekiilzustanden ausgehen
Spektroskopische Beobachtungen der Reaktionsweise elektronisch angeregter aromatischer Molekule in der Gasphase: t)ber das Benzylradikal
Uber die Abhangigkeit der Spektren von dem Wink el zwisehen der Methoxyl- bzw. der Dimethylamino-Gruppen und dem Benzolring
Combination of the Rare Gas Continua
Spettri di Assorbimento U. V. di Alcune Dimetilaniline Meta-, e Para- Sostituite
Correlations between the Electronic Spectra of Alternant Hydrocarbon Molecules and their Mono- and Di-Valent Ions
The Ultra-Violet Spectra of Hydrides of Group V Elements
Im thermischen Gleichgewicht beobachtete Spektren von gasformigen Radikalen
"Qbergange und Zustande von ^r-Elektronen bei 9-Substituierten Acridinen
(II. 2.) Fluorescence and Excitonic Sectra
Proprietes des Spectres Excitoniques
Spectres de Fluorescence du Sulfure de Cadmium Pur
Der Einfluß der Charge Transfer-Komplexbildung auf Spektrum und Abklingzeit der Phosphoreszenz aromatischer Kohlenwasserstoffe
Fluorescence of Trivalent Dysprosium in Hexagonal Zinc Sulphide at 77°K
Fluorescence et Absorption Attribuables a PExciton dans le Sulfure de Cadmium Pur
Polaron States as Revealed in the Absorption Spectrum of Cuprous Oxide Crystals
Premier Triplet d'Hydrocarbures Aromatiques Polycycliques: 1. Spectres de Phosphorescence dans le Rouge et le Proche Infrarouge de Solutions Congel6es a 180°C. 2. Premier Triplet et Activite Cancerigene
Sur la Structure Fine et lTntensite d'Oscillateur des Raies Excitoniques de la Cuprite
Sur la Mesure des Intensites d'Oscillateur des Raies Exciloniques: Comparaison avec la Theorie
The Luminescence Spectra of Anthraquinone, Thioindigo and their Derivatives in Frozen Solutions
Sur les Spectres Excitoniques des Iodures de Mercure
(III.1.) I. R. Spectra and the Phycics of Solid State, Reflection Spectra
The Near Infrared Birefringences of Quartz, Ice and Gypsum Obtained from Channeled Spectra
Attenuated total Reflection: A new Principle for Production of Useful Infrared Reflection Spectra of Organic Compounds
Some Measurements of Infra-Red Spectra at Low Temperatures
The Infra-Red Spectra of Crystals
Etude de Groupement BeO4 d'apres les Spectres de Retlexion Infrarouges de la Phenacite Be2Si04 et de l'Hambergite Be2BO3OH
Diamond Pressure Cell for Infrared Studies in the 1 to 15 Micron to 50,000 Atmospheres
The Infrared Spectrum of Ice: Temperature Dependence of the Hydrogen Bond Potential Function
(III.2). I. R. Spectra and Structure of Organic Molecules and Macromolecules
Infrared Spectra and Molecular Structures of the Methyl Halides
Applications of Infrared Solvent Shifts in Structural Diagnosis
The Infra-Red Intensities of the Carbonyl Band in Halogenated Derivatives of Acetic Acid
An Infrared Study of Substitution in the Benzene Ring
Infrared Absorption Spectra of some Two and Three Components Solutions with Hydrogen Bonding
Infra-Red Spectra of Hydrocarbons Chemisorbed on Silica-Supported Platinum
Spectres Infrarouges des Bromures de Vinyle-Deutero-Substitues
Solvent Effects on the Infrared Spectra of the Amide Group
The Structure of the Amino-Phenols and of the Diazo-Oxides
An Infra Red Study of the Methyl Hydroxylamines
Spettro I. R. deU'Esametilen-Triperossidodiammina
The Effect of Solvent and Temperature Variation on the Vibration Frequency of the Carbonyl and Nitrile Bonds
Infrared Spectrum of Methyl Isocyanide-D3
Infrared Spectra and Hydrogen Bonding for some Formazans
Attribution des Vibrations de Valence du Groupement Methyle. Etude de quelques Types de Molecules
Deuterium Exchange and Dichroism in Proteins
Vibrational Spectra of Cyclobutanone and a,a,a',a'-d4-Cyclobutanone Spectre Infrarouge des Toluenes C6H5CH3, C6H5CD3 et C6D5CD3
Assoziationsverhalten Stellungsisomere w-Alkanoxime
The Influence of Hydrogen Bonding upon the Frequency and Intensity of the od In-Plane Deformation Vibration of some Phenols and Alcohols
Etude de la Vibration de Deformation du Groupement C = N dans les Nitrilcs
Molekularspektroskopische Besonderheiten aluminiumorganischer Verbindungen
Nature of the Solvent Effect in the Infrared Spectra of Carbonyl Compounds
La Spectrometrie Infrarouge et la Structure de PIndazolone et de quelques Derives
Effects of Selective Deuteration of the Infrared Spectra of some Derivatives of n-Dodecane
Characteristic Infrared Absorption of Heterocyclic Compounds
Etude par Spectroscopic Infrarouge des Bandes de Valence O-H du Butanol et C=0 de quelques Cetones en Solution dans des Melanges de Solvants
Spectres Infrarouges de quelques Derives Anthraceniques — Region 200—700 CM-1
Etude Comparee par Spetroscopie Infrarouge de la Formation par Liaison Hydrogene ou Deuterium de quelques Complexes en Solution
Infrared Spectra of Allylic Thiocyanates, Isothiocyanates and Chlorides
Infrared and Raman Spectra and Methyl Isothiocyanate
Spettril nfrarossi di Eterocicli Pentatomicai a due o piu Eteroatomi, Nota II Imidazolo
Spettri Infrarossi di Polibutadieni a Con catena mento 1,4
Infrared Spectra and Structure of Polyaldehydes
Relations Involving the Infrared Frequencies in some Dicarbonyl Compounds
Etude par Spectroscopic Infrarouge des Effets de Solvants sur les Molecules CO et NO
Spettri Infrarossi e Ultravioletti di Alcune Vinilpiridine
Etude par Spectroscopie Infrarouge d'Associations Intermoleculaires
Etude de la Bande de Vibration de Valence vc=s0 de l'Acetone en Phase Vapeur. Remarque au Sujet de la Determination Theorique des Enveloppes de Vibration-Rotation du Rotateur Asymetrique en Spectroscopie Infrarouge
High Resolution Infrared Spectra of Methyl Silane
The Infrared and Ultraviolet Spectra of some a:ß-Unsaturated Ketones
Additional Experimental Information Relative to the Solvent Effect on the Vibrational Infrared Intensities in Liquids
The Assignment of Vibrational Frequencies of some Dihalogenbenzene Molecules to Normal Vibrations
Sur quelques Diesters de PAcide Phosphoreux
The Infrared Spectrum and Structure of Cyclo-Trimethylene Trinitramine (Cyclonite, R.D.X.)
Volume 3
(III. 3.) I.R. Spectra and Structure of Inorganic Molecules and Complexes
Coupling Between C—H Bending Vibrations in Complexes of Pyridine with Metal Halides
Spettri Ultrarossi di Soluzioni Acquose di Acidi Minerali
Studio I. R, sul Polimorfismo del (CH3CH2COO)6Ca2Ba
Etude Comparee des Spectres Infrarouges des quatre Halogenures d'Hydrogene en Solution
The Assignment of the N20 4 Spectrum
The Infrared Spectrum of N2O3
Pressure Induced Shifts of Absorption Lines in the Infrared
IR-und Ramanspektren von Polysiloxanen
Infrarotuntersuchungen an isotopen Stickstoff-Verbindungen
Relations entre le Spectre de Vibration et la Structure des Cyanures Complexes
Infrared Spectrum and Structure of the Complex between Acetylacetone and Mercuric Chloride
Infrared Studies on Polyatomic Ions Isolated in Alkali Halide Lattices
Etude par Spectroscopic Infrarouge des Carbonates Acides Alcalins
Infrared Spectrum of Thin Films of NaBH4
Recherches sur les Frequences de Deformation OH—II
Infrared Spectra of Nitric Oxide Adsorbed on Transition Metals, their Salts and Oxides
Effet de la Temperature sur la Perturbation de la Bande Fondamentale de Vibration-Rotation de Cih dans TArgon, 1'Azote et rOxygeneComprimes ou a TeLat Liquide et Solide
Spectres Infrarouges de la Cristobalite et de quelques Composes Isostructuraux de SiO2 comme GeO2 ou BeF2. Etude Comparative des Reseaux Vitreux des Systemes 2 SiO2, X2O , 2GeO2, X4O2 BeF2, XF
(III. 4.) Miscellany
Infrared Emission from Gases Excited by a Radio-Frequency Discharge
(IV.) Raman spectra
Uber die Absorptionskorrektur in Resonanz-Raman-Spektren
Spettri Raman e Ultrarossi di Derivati Benzenici Orto-Idrossi-Carbonilici
Etude Quantitative d'un Equilibre Chimique par Spectrographie Raman
Raman Spectra of POCl3, A1C13, POCl3 GaGl3
Der Einflufi der zwischenmolekularen Krafteauf die Intensitat der Ramanlinien
L'Intensite des Raies Raman des Solutions Colorees
Die Intensitat der C=C-Valenzschwingungsfrequenz im Ramanspektrum von Monoolefinen
Uber die Gitterschwingungen u. das innere Feld des Kristalls der Benzoesaure
Untersuchungen iiber den Resonanz-Raman-Effekt
A Survey of the Vibrational Spectra of Metal-Carbonyl Compounds and new Raman Results
Raman-spektroskopische Untersuchungen an Koordinationsverbindungen des SnCl4 der Koordinationszah] 5 und 6
The Raman Spectrum and Structure of Tetrakistrifluorophosphine Nickel
(V.) Microwave Spectra and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Microwave Investigation of Ethyl Fluoride
The Microwave Spectrum of Chloride Dioxide
Recherches sur P Absorption et la Dispersion des Microondes par les Gaz a Pression Moyenne
Microwave Spectrum of Formyl Fluoride
Nuclear Quadrupole Coupling in Chloride Monoxide
Structure Determinations on simple Hydrocarbons by Microwave Spectroscopy
Corrections d'Ordre Eleve a PEnergie de Vibration-Rotation des Molecules a Symetrie Ternaire: Application au Spectre Microonde du Cyanure et de PIsocyanure de Methyle
Some Corrections to the Second Order Stark-Effect of Linear Molecules
The Analysis of the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectra of some Saturated and Unsaturated Hydrocarbon Groupings
Effets Moleculaires etudiesparla Resonance Magnetique Nucleaire aux tres Basses
Dielectric Relaxation in 2-Ethyl Hexanol-1 at Low Temperatures
Infrared and Proton Magnetic Resonance Spectra of Solid Substances containing very short Hydrogen Bonds
Spectre de Resonance Magnetique Nucleaire Haute Resolution des Composes Acetyleniques. I. Etude du Butyne-1
Uber das Kernresonanzspektrum der Vinylgruppe
NMR Studies on the Protonation of Amides
Resonance Electronique Paramagnetique dans les Fossiles Vegetaux, les Charbons, et les Petroles
Resonance Nucleaire Quadripolaire dans les Cristaux Iriadies
Etude par Resonance Magnetique Nucleaire des Liaisons Hydrogene et des Effets n
Influenza dei Fenomeni de Associazione Moleeolare sui Tempi di Rilassamento Nucleare
PMR and IR Spectra of some Ammonium Salts
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Proteins
High-Resolution Hydrogen Magnetic Resonance Spectra of some Cyclohexane Compounds. Qualitative Aspects
Proton Magnetic Resonance Study of some Monocarbonic Acids in Solid Phase
Group Contributions to the Chemical Shift in Proton Magnetic Resonance of Organic Compounds
(VI.) Spectroscopic Techniques
Rapid Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis by a new Infrared Spectra Filing Device
Sensitivity of Photoelectric Polarimeters
A Simple Grating-Prism Dispersive Arrangement whichPiovides Improved Resolution over a wide Spectral Range
An Automatic Recording Spectropolarimeter for the Visible and Ultraviolet
Etude de Reactions Chimiques par Spectrocinematographie Raman
Elektronischer Intregrator fur Spektralphotometer
Spectrometrie dans l'Infrarouge Lointain (50—900/µ)
Spectrographs a Reseau a Pouvoir de Resolution fileve
Ein universelles Fluoreszenzspektralphotometer
The Measurement of Absolute Absorptivity Values in Infrared Spectroscopy
Die Verwendung elektronischer Integrationseinrichtungen in derRamanspektroskopie
Methods for the Representation of Laboratory Infrared Absorption Measurements
High Resolution Spectra in the Region from 2 to µ
The Interferometric Resolution of the Rotational Structure of Molecular Electronic Bands in the Ultraviolet
A Digital Read-out System for an Infra-Red Spectrometer
Rotatory Dispersion Measurement with Double Beam Spectrophotometers
A Recording Spectro-Polarimeter and its Application to the Rotatory Dispersion of some Transition Metal Complexes
Index
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226750