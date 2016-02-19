Advances in Molecular Spectroscopy

Table of Contents



Volume 2

U. V. Spectra of Diphenylselenides and Benzyl-Phenyl-Selenides

The Influence of a Solvent upon the Electronic Spectra of Polyatomic Molecules

Spettri nel Vicino U. V. del p-Fenossi-Difenilsolfuro e Corrispondenti Metil-, Cloro-, Nitro-, Amino- ed Acetilamino-Derivati

Quelques Spectres d'Émission de Molécules Piégées dans Ã Azote ou l'Argon Solide à la Température de l'Hélium Liquide

Spectre de l'Exciton dans l'Acénaphtène à 20°K

Halochromism of Substituted Benzophenones

Quelques Nouveaux Systèmes de Bandes des Molécules ThO, TiO et ZrO

Sur les Spectres Électroniques Attribués aux Oxydes de Calcium

The Ultra-Violet Absorption Spectra of Iodides in Dioxane-Water Mixtures

Substituent Effects in Indigoid Compounds

Beobachtung einiger neuer Dissoziations- und RingschluBreaktionen, die von angeregten Molekulzustanden ausgehen

Spektroskopische Beobachtungen der Reaktionsweise elektronisch angeregter aromatischer Molekule in der Gasphase: Uber das Benzylradikal

Uber die Abhângigkeit der Spektren von dem Winkel zwischen der

Methoxyl- bzw. der Dimethylamino-Gruppen und dem Benzolring

Combination of the Rare Gas Continua

Spettri di Assorbimento U. V. di Alcune Dimetilaniline Meta-, e Para- Sostituite

Correlations between the Electronic Spectra of Alternant Hydrocarbon Molecules and their Mono- and Di-Valent Ions

The Ultra-Violet Spectra of Hydrides of Group V Elements

Im thermischen Gleichgewicht beobachtete Spektren von gasformigen Radikalen

Ubergânge und Zustânde von ð-Elektronen bei 9-Substituierten Acridinen

(II 2.) Fluorescence and Excitonic Spectra

Propriétés des Spectres Excitoniques

Spectres de Fluorescence du Sulfure de Cadmium Pur

Der Einfluß der Charge Transfer-Komplexbildung auf Spektrum und Abklingzeit der Phosphoreszenz aromatischer Kohlenwasserstoffe

Fluorescence of Trivalent Dysprosium in Hexagonal Zinc Sulphide at 77°K

Fluorescence et Absorption Attribuables à TExciton dans le Sulfure de Cadmium Pur

Polaron States as Revealed in the Absorption Spectrum of Cuprous Oxide Crystals

Premier Triplet d'Hydrocarbures Aromatiques Poly cycliques: 1. Spectres de Phosphorescence dans le Rouge et le Proche Infrarouge de Solutions Congelées à 180°C. 2 . Premier Triplet et Activité Cancérigène

Sur la Structure Fine et l'Intensité d'Oscillateur des Raies Excitoniques de la Cuprite

Sur la Mesure des Intensités d'Oscillateur des Raies Excitoniques: Comparaison avec la Théorie

The Luminescence Spectra of Anthraquinone, Thioindigo and their Derivatives in Frozen Solutions

Sur les Spectres Excitoniques des Iodures de Mercure

(III. 1.) I. R. Spectra and the Physics of Solid State, Reflection Spectra

The Near Infrared Birefringences of Quartz, Ice and Gypsum Obtained from Channeled Spectra

Attenuated Total Reflection: A new Principle for Production of Useful

Some Measurements of Infra-Red Spectra at Low Temperatures

The Infra-Red Spectra of Crystals

Étude de Groupement Be04 d'après les Spectres de Réflexion Infrarouges de la Phénacite Be2Si04 et de l'Hambergite Be2B03OH

Diamond Pressure Cell for Infrared Studies in the 1 to 15 Micron to 50,000 Atmospheres

The Infrared Spectrum of Ice: Temperature Dependence of the Hydrogen Bond Potential Function

(III. 2). I. R. Spectra and Structure of Organic Molecules and Macromolecules

Infrared Spectra and Molecular Structures of the Methyl Halides

Applications of Infrared Solvent Shifts in Structural Diagnosis

The Infra-Red Intensities of the Carbonyl Band in Halogenated Derivatives of Acetic Acid

An Infrared Study of Substitution in the Benzene Ring

Infrared Absorption Spectra of some Two and Three Components Solutions with Hydrogen Bonding

Infra-Red Spectra of Hydrocarbons Chemisorbed on Silica-Supported Platinum

Spectres Infrarouges des Bromures de Vinyle-Deutéro-Substitués

Solvent Effects on the Infrared Spectra of the Amide Group

The Structure of the Amino-Phenols and of the Diazo-Oxides

An Infra Red Study of the Methyl Hydroxylamines

Spettro I. R. dell'Esametilen-Triperossidodiammina

The Effect of Solvent and Temperature Variation on the Vibration Frequency of the Carbonyl and Nitrile Bonds

Infrared Spectrum of Methyl Isocyanide-D3

Infrared Spectra and Hydrogen Bonding for some Formazans

Attribution des Vibrations de Valence du Groupement Méthyle. Étude de quelques Types de Molécules

Deuterium Exchange and Dichroism in Proteins

Vibrational Spectra of Cyclobutanone and a, a, a' a'-d4-Cyclobutanone

Spectre Infrarouge des Toluènes C6H5CH3, C6H5CD3 et C6D5CD3

Assoziationsverhalten Stellungsisomere n-Alkanoxime

The Influence of Hydrogen Bonding upon the Frequency and Intensity of the od In-Plane Deformation Vibration of some Phenols and Alcohols

Étude de la Vibration de Déformation du Groupement C = N dans les Nitrilcs

Molekularspektroskopische Besonderheiten aluminiumorganiseher Verbindungen

Nature of the Solvent Effect in the Infrared Spectra of Carbonyl Compounds

La Spectrométrie Infrarouge et la Structure de Tlndazolone et de quelques Dérivés

Effects of Selective Deuteration of the Infrared Spectra of some Derivatives of w-Dodeeane

Characteristic Infrared Absorption of Heterocyclic Compounds

Étude par Spectroscopic Infrarouge des Bandes de Valence Ï—H du Butanol et C = 0 de quelques Cétones en Solution dans des Mélanges de Solvants

Spectres Infrarouges de quelques Dérivés Anthracéniques — Région 200—700 CM"1

Étude Comparée par Spetroscopie Infrarouge de la Formation par Liaison Hydrogène ou Deuterium de quelques Complexes en Solution

Infrared Spectra of Allylic Thiocyanates, Isothiocyanates and Chlorides

Infrared and Raman Spectra and Methyl Isothiocyanate

Spettri Infrarossi di Eterocicli Pentatomicai a due ï più Eteroatomi, Nota II Imidazolo

Spettri Infrarossi di Polibutadieni a Concatenamento 1,4

Infrared Spectra and Structure of Polyaldehydes

Relations Involving the Infrared Frequencies in some Dicarbonyl Compounds

Étude par Spectroscopie Infrarouge des Effets de Solvants sur les Molécules CO et NO

Spettri Infrarossi e Ultravioletti di Alcune Vinilpiridine

Étude par Spectroscopie Infrarouge d'Associations Intermoléculaires "Donneur"—"Accepteur" de Protons

Étude de la Bande de Vibration de Valence v0=0 de l'Acétone en Phase Vapeur. Remarque au Sujet de la Détermination Théorique des Enveloppes de Vibration-Rotation du Rotateur Asymétrique en Spectroscopie Infrarouge

High Resolution Infrared Spectra of Methyl Silane

The Infrared and Ultraviolet Spectra of some a:ß-Unsaturated Ketones Additional Experimental Information Relative to the Solvent Effect on the Vibrational Infrared Intensities in Liquids

The Assignment of Vibrational Frequencies of some Dihalogenbenzene Molecules to Normal Vibrations

Sur quelques Diesters de l'Acide Phosphoreux

The Infrared Spectrum and Structure of Cyclo-Trimethylene Trinitramine (Cyclonite, R. D. X.)

Volume 3

(III. 3.) I. R. Spectra and Structure of Inorganic Molecules and Complexes

Coupling Between C—H Bending Vibrations in Complexes of Pyridine with Metal Halides

Spettri Ultrarossi di Soluzioni Acquose di Acidi Minerali

Studio I. R. sul Polimorfismo del (CH3CH2COO)6Ca2Ba

Étude Comparée des Spectres Infrarouges des quatre Halogénures d'Hydrogène en Solution

The Assignment of the N2O4 Spectrum

The Infrared Spectrum of N2O3

Pressure Induced Shifts of Absorption Lines in the Infrared

IR-und Ramanspektren von Poly silo xanen

Infrarotuntersuchungen an isotopen Stickstoff-Verbindungen

Relations entre le Spectre de Vibration et la Structure des Cyanures Complexes

Infrared Spectrum and Structure of the Complex between Acetylacetone and Mercuric Chloride

Infrared Studies on Polyatomic Ions Isolated in Alkali Halide Lattices

Étude par Spectroscopie Infrarouge des Carbonates Acides Alcalins

Infrared Spectrum of Thin Films of NaBH4

Recherches sur les Fréquences de Déformation OH—II

Infrared Spectra of Nitric Oxide Adsorbed on Transition Metals, their Salts and Oxides

Effet de la Température sur la Perturbation de la Bande Fondamentale de Vibration-Rotation de Cih dans l'Argon, l'Azote et l'Oxygène Comprimés ou à l'état Liquide et Solide

Spectres Infrarouges de la Cristobalite et de quelques Composés Isostructuraux de SiO2 comme GeO2 ou BeF2. Étude Comparative des Réseaux Vitreux des Systèmes 2 SiO2, X20, 2GeO2, X4O2 BeF2, XF

(III. 4.) Miscellany

Infrared Emission from Gases Excited by a Radio-Frequency Discharge

(IV.) Raman Spectra

Uber die Absorptionskorrektur in Resonanz-Raman-Spektren

Spettri Raman e Ultrarossi di Derivati Benzenici Orto-Idrossi-Carbonilici

Étude Quantitative d'un Équilibre Chimique par Spectrographie Raman

Raman Spectra of POC13, A1C13, POC13 GaGl3

Der EinfluB der zwischenmolekulâren Kràfteauf die Intensitat der Ramanlinien

L'Intensité des Raies Raman des Solutions Colorées

Die Intensitât der C=C-Valenzschwingungsfrequenz im Ramanspektrum von Monoolefinen

Uber dieGitterschwingungen u. das innere Feld des Kristalls der Benzoesâure

Untersuchungen iiber den Resonanz-Raman-Effekt

A Survey of the Vibrational Spectra of Metal-Carbonyl Compounds and new Raman Results

Raman-spektroskopische Untersuchungen an Koordinationsverbindungen des SnCl4 der Koordinationszah] 5 und 6

The Raman Spectrum and Structure of Tetrakistrifluorophosphine Nickel

(V.) Microwave spectra and nuclear magnetic resonance

Microwave Investigation of Ethyl Fluoride

The Microwave Spectrum of Chloride Dioxide

Recherches sur l'Absorption et la Dispersion des Microondes par les Gaz à Pression Moyenne

Microwave Spectrum of Formyl Fluoride

Nuclear Quadrupole Coupling in Chloride Monoxide

Structure Determinations on simple Hydrocarbons by Microwave Spectroscopy

Corrections dOrdre Élevé à l'Énergie de Vibration-Rotation des Molécules à Symétrie Ternaire: Application au Spectre Microonde du Cyanure et de lTsocyanure de Méthylé

Some Corrections to the Second Order Stark-Effect of Linear Molecules

The Analysis of the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectra of some Saturated and Unsaturated Hydrocarbon Groupings

Effets Moléculaires étudiés par la Résonance Magnétique Nucléaire aux très Basses Fréquences

Dielectric Relaxation in 2-Ethyl Hexanol-1 at Low Temperatures

Infrared and Proton Magnetic Résonance Spectra of Solid Substances containing very short Hydrogen Bonds

Spectre de Résonance Magnétique Nucléaire Haute Résolution des Composés Acetyléniques. L Étude du Butyne-1

Uber das Kernresonanzspektrum der Vinylgruppe

NMR Studies on the Protonation of Amides

Résonance Électronique Paramagnétique dans les Fossiles Végétaux, les Charbons, et les Pétroles

Résonance Nucléaire Quadripolaire dans les Cristaux Irradiés

Étude par Résonance Magnétique Nucléaire des Liaisons Hydrogène et des Effets n

Influenza dei Fenomeni de Associazione Molecolare sui Tempi di Rilassamento Nucleare

PMR and IR Spectra of some Ammonium Salts

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Proteins

High-Resolution Hydrogen Magnetic Resonance Spectra of some Cyclohexane Compounds. Qualitative Aspects

Proton Magnetic Resonance Study of some Monocarbonic Acids in Solid Phase

Group Contributions to the Chemical Shift in Proton Magnetic Resonance of Organic Compounds

(VI.) Spectroscopic Techniques

Rapid Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis by a new Infrared Spectra Filing Device

Sensitivity of Photoelectric Polarimeters

A Simple Grating-Prism Dispersive Arrangement whichProvides Improved Resolution over a wide Spectral Range

An Automatic Recording Spectropolarimeter for the Visible and Ultraviolet

Étude de Réactions Chimiques par Spectrocinématographie Raman

Elektronischer Intregrator fur Spektralphotometer

Spectrométrie dans l'Infrarouge Lointain (50—900µ)

Spectrographe à Réseau à Pouvoir de Résolution Élevé

Ein universelles Fluoreszenzspektralphotometer

The Measurement of Absolute Absorptivity Values in Infrared Spectroscopy

Die Verwendung elektronischer Integrationseinrichtungen in der Raman - spektroskopie

Methods for the Representation of Laboratory Infrared Absorption Measurements

High Resolution Spectra in the Region from 2 to 6µ

The Interferometric Resolution of the Rotational Structure of Molecular Electronic Bands in the Ultraviolet

A Digital Read-out System for an Infra-Red Spectrometer

Rotatory Dispersion Measurement with Double Beam Spectrophotometers

A Recording Spectro-Polarimeter and its Application to the Rotatory Dispersion of some Transition Metal Complexes

Index