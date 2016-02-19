Advances in Molecular Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IVth International Meeting on Molecular Spectroscopy
Description
Advances in Molecular Spectroscopy, Volume 2 covers the proceedings of the Fourth International Meeting on Molecular Spectroscopy.
This volume is composed of 80 chapters that focus on numerous applications of various molecular spectroscopic techniques, particularly in the field of organic compound analysis. The techniques covered include UV absorption, fluorescence, IR spectroscopy. Various organic compounds evaluated include diphenylselenides, benzyl-phenyl-selenides, substituted benzophenones, hydrides, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, methylhydroxylamines, methyl thiocyanate, poly aldehydes, and cycle-trimethylene trinitramine.
This book is of value to analytical and organic chemists.
Table of Contents
Volume 2
U. V. Spectra of Diphenylselenides and Benzyl-Phenyl-Selenides
The Influence of a Solvent upon the Electronic Spectra of Polyatomic Molecules
Spettri nel Vicino U. V. del p-Fenossi-Difenilsolfuro e Corrispondenti Metil-, Cloro-, Nitro-, Amino- ed Acetilamino-Derivati
Quelques Spectres d'Émission de Molécules Piégées dans Ã Azote ou l'Argon Solide à la Température de l'Hélium Liquide
Spectre de l'Exciton dans l'Acénaphtène à 20°K
Halochromism of Substituted Benzophenones
Quelques Nouveaux Systèmes de Bandes des Molécules ThO, TiO et ZrO
Sur les Spectres Électroniques Attribués aux Oxydes de Calcium
The Ultra-Violet Absorption Spectra of Iodides in Dioxane-Water Mixtures
Substituent Effects in Indigoid Compounds
Beobachtung einiger neuer Dissoziations- und RingschluBreaktionen, die von angeregten Molekulzustanden ausgehen
Spektroskopische Beobachtungen der Reaktionsweise elektronisch angeregter aromatischer Molekule in der Gasphase: Uber das Benzylradikal
Uber die Abhângigkeit der Spektren von dem Winkel zwischen der
Methoxyl- bzw. der Dimethylamino-Gruppen und dem Benzolring
Combination of the Rare Gas Continua
Spettri di Assorbimento U. V. di Alcune Dimetilaniline Meta-, e Para- Sostituite
Correlations between the Electronic Spectra of Alternant Hydrocarbon Molecules and their Mono- and Di-Valent Ions
The Ultra-Violet Spectra of Hydrides of Group V Elements
Im thermischen Gleichgewicht beobachtete Spektren von gasformigen Radikalen
Ubergânge und Zustânde von ð-Elektronen bei 9-Substituierten Acridinen
(II 2.) Fluorescence and Excitonic Spectra
Propriétés des Spectres Excitoniques
Spectres de Fluorescence du Sulfure de Cadmium Pur
Der Einfluß der Charge Transfer-Komplexbildung auf Spektrum und Abklingzeit der Phosphoreszenz aromatischer Kohlenwasserstoffe
Fluorescence of Trivalent Dysprosium in Hexagonal Zinc Sulphide at 77°K
Fluorescence et Absorption Attribuables à TExciton dans le Sulfure de Cadmium Pur
Polaron States as Revealed in the Absorption Spectrum of Cuprous Oxide Crystals
Premier Triplet d'Hydrocarbures Aromatiques Poly cycliques: 1. Spectres de Phosphorescence dans le Rouge et le Proche Infrarouge de Solutions Congelées à 180°C. 2 . Premier Triplet et Activité Cancérigène
Sur la Structure Fine et l'Intensité d'Oscillateur des Raies Excitoniques de la Cuprite
Sur la Mesure des Intensités d'Oscillateur des Raies Excitoniques: Comparaison avec la Théorie
The Luminescence Spectra of Anthraquinone, Thioindigo and their Derivatives in Frozen Solutions
Sur les Spectres Excitoniques des Iodures de Mercure
(III. 1.) I. R. Spectra and the Physics of Solid State, Reflection Spectra
The Near Infrared Birefringences of Quartz, Ice and Gypsum Obtained from Channeled Spectra
Attenuated Total Reflection: A new Principle for Production of Useful
Some Measurements of Infra-Red Spectra at Low Temperatures
The Infra-Red Spectra of Crystals
Étude de Groupement Be04 d'après les Spectres de Réflexion Infrarouges de la Phénacite Be2Si04 et de l'Hambergite Be2B03OH
Diamond Pressure Cell for Infrared Studies in the 1 to 15 Micron to 50,000 Atmospheres
The Infrared Spectrum of Ice: Temperature Dependence of the Hydrogen Bond Potential Function
(III. 2). I. R. Spectra and Structure of Organic Molecules and Macromolecules
Infrared Spectra and Molecular Structures of the Methyl Halides
Applications of Infrared Solvent Shifts in Structural Diagnosis
The Infra-Red Intensities of the Carbonyl Band in Halogenated Derivatives of Acetic Acid
An Infrared Study of Substitution in the Benzene Ring
Infrared Absorption Spectra of some Two and Three Components Solutions with Hydrogen Bonding
Infra-Red Spectra of Hydrocarbons Chemisorbed on Silica-Supported Platinum
Spectres Infrarouges des Bromures de Vinyle-Deutéro-Substitués
Solvent Effects on the Infrared Spectra of the Amide Group
The Structure of the Amino-Phenols and of the Diazo-Oxides
An Infra Red Study of the Methyl Hydroxylamines
Spettro I. R. dell'Esametilen-Triperossidodiammina
The Effect of Solvent and Temperature Variation on the Vibration Frequency of the Carbonyl and Nitrile Bonds
Infrared Spectrum of Methyl Isocyanide-D3
Infrared Spectra and Hydrogen Bonding for some Formazans
Attribution des Vibrations de Valence du Groupement Méthyle. Étude de quelques Types de Molécules
Deuterium Exchange and Dichroism in Proteins
Vibrational Spectra of Cyclobutanone and a, a, a' a'-d4-Cyclobutanone
Spectre Infrarouge des Toluènes C6H5CH3, C6H5CD3 et C6D5CD3
Assoziationsverhalten Stellungsisomere n-Alkanoxime
The Influence of Hydrogen Bonding upon the Frequency and Intensity of the od In-Plane Deformation Vibration of some Phenols and Alcohols
Étude de la Vibration de Déformation du Groupement C = N dans les Nitrilcs
Molekularspektroskopische Besonderheiten aluminiumorganiseher Verbindungen
Nature of the Solvent Effect in the Infrared Spectra of Carbonyl Compounds
La Spectrométrie Infrarouge et la Structure de Tlndazolone et de quelques Dérivés
Effects of Selective Deuteration of the Infrared Spectra of some Derivatives of w-Dodeeane
Characteristic Infrared Absorption of Heterocyclic Compounds
Étude par Spectroscopic Infrarouge des Bandes de Valence Ï—H du Butanol et C = 0 de quelques Cétones en Solution dans des Mélanges de Solvants
Spectres Infrarouges de quelques Dérivés Anthracéniques — Région 200—700 CM"1
Étude Comparée par Spetroscopie Infrarouge de la Formation par Liaison Hydrogène ou Deuterium de quelques Complexes en Solution
Infrared Spectra of Allylic Thiocyanates, Isothiocyanates and Chlorides
Infrared and Raman Spectra and Methyl Isothiocyanate
Spettri Infrarossi di Eterocicli Pentatomicai a due ï più Eteroatomi, Nota II Imidazolo
Spettri Infrarossi di Polibutadieni a Concatenamento 1,4
Infrared Spectra and Structure of Polyaldehydes
Relations Involving the Infrared Frequencies in some Dicarbonyl Compounds
Étude par Spectroscopie Infrarouge des Effets de Solvants sur les Molécules CO et NO
Spettri Infrarossi e Ultravioletti di Alcune Vinilpiridine
Étude par Spectroscopie Infrarouge d'Associations Intermoléculaires "Donneur"—"Accepteur" de Protons
Étude de la Bande de Vibration de Valence v0=0 de l'Acétone en Phase Vapeur. Remarque au Sujet de la Détermination Théorique des Enveloppes de Vibration-Rotation du Rotateur Asymétrique en Spectroscopie Infrarouge
High Resolution Infrared Spectra of Methyl Silane
The Infrared and Ultraviolet Spectra of some a:ß-Unsaturated Ketones Additional Experimental Information Relative to the Solvent Effect on the Vibrational Infrared Intensities in Liquids
The Assignment of Vibrational Frequencies of some Dihalogenbenzene Molecules to Normal Vibrations
Sur quelques Diesters de l'Acide Phosphoreux
The Infrared Spectrum and Structure of Cyclo-Trimethylene Trinitramine (Cyclonite, R. D. X.)
Volume 3
(III. 3.) I. R. Spectra and Structure of Inorganic Molecules and Complexes
Coupling Between C—H Bending Vibrations in Complexes of Pyridine with Metal Halides
Spettri Ultrarossi di Soluzioni Acquose di Acidi Minerali
Studio I. R. sul Polimorfismo del (CH3CH2COO)6Ca2Ba
Étude Comparée des Spectres Infrarouges des quatre Halogénures d'Hydrogène en Solution
The Assignment of the N2O4 Spectrum
The Infrared Spectrum of N2O3
Pressure Induced Shifts of Absorption Lines in the Infrared
IR-und Ramanspektren von Poly silo xanen
Infrarotuntersuchungen an isotopen Stickstoff-Verbindungen
Relations entre le Spectre de Vibration et la Structure des Cyanures Complexes
Infrared Spectrum and Structure of the Complex between Acetylacetone and Mercuric Chloride
Infrared Studies on Polyatomic Ions Isolated in Alkali Halide Lattices
Étude par Spectroscopie Infrarouge des Carbonates Acides Alcalins
Infrared Spectrum of Thin Films of NaBH4
Recherches sur les Fréquences de Déformation OH—II
Infrared Spectra of Nitric Oxide Adsorbed on Transition Metals, their Salts and Oxides
Effet de la Température sur la Perturbation de la Bande Fondamentale de Vibration-Rotation de Cih dans l'Argon, l'Azote et l'Oxygène Comprimés ou à l'état Liquide et Solide
Spectres Infrarouges de la Cristobalite et de quelques Composés Isostructuraux de SiO2 comme GeO2 ou BeF2. Étude Comparative des Réseaux Vitreux des Systèmes 2 SiO2, X20, 2GeO2, X4O2 BeF2, XF
(III. 4.) Miscellany
Infrared Emission from Gases Excited by a Radio-Frequency Discharge
(IV.) Raman Spectra
Uber die Absorptionskorrektur in Resonanz-Raman-Spektren
Spettri Raman e Ultrarossi di Derivati Benzenici Orto-Idrossi-Carbonilici
Étude Quantitative d'un Équilibre Chimique par Spectrographie Raman
Raman Spectra of POC13, A1C13, POC13 GaGl3
Der EinfluB der zwischenmolekulâren Kràfteauf die Intensitat der Ramanlinien
L'Intensité des Raies Raman des Solutions Colorées
Die Intensitât der C=C-Valenzschwingungsfrequenz im Ramanspektrum von Monoolefinen
Uber dieGitterschwingungen u. das innere Feld des Kristalls der Benzoesâure
Untersuchungen iiber den Resonanz-Raman-Effekt
A Survey of the Vibrational Spectra of Metal-Carbonyl Compounds and new Raman Results
Raman-spektroskopische Untersuchungen an Koordinationsverbindungen des SnCl4 der Koordinationszah] 5 und 6
The Raman Spectrum and Structure of Tetrakistrifluorophosphine Nickel
(V.) Microwave spectra and nuclear magnetic resonance
Microwave Investigation of Ethyl Fluoride
The Microwave Spectrum of Chloride Dioxide
Recherches sur l'Absorption et la Dispersion des Microondes par les Gaz à Pression Moyenne
Microwave Spectrum of Formyl Fluoride
Nuclear Quadrupole Coupling in Chloride Monoxide
Structure Determinations on simple Hydrocarbons by Microwave Spectroscopy
Corrections dOrdre Élevé à l'Énergie de Vibration-Rotation des Molécules à Symétrie Ternaire: Application au Spectre Microonde du Cyanure et de lTsocyanure de Méthylé
Some Corrections to the Second Order Stark-Effect of Linear Molecules
The Analysis of the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectra of some Saturated and Unsaturated Hydrocarbon Groupings
Effets Moléculaires étudiés par la Résonance Magnétique Nucléaire aux très Basses Fréquences
Dielectric Relaxation in 2-Ethyl Hexanol-1 at Low Temperatures
Infrared and Proton Magnetic Résonance Spectra of Solid Substances containing very short Hydrogen Bonds
Spectre de Résonance Magnétique Nucléaire Haute Résolution des Composés Acetyléniques. L Étude du Butyne-1
Uber das Kernresonanzspektrum der Vinylgruppe
NMR Studies on the Protonation of Amides
Résonance Électronique Paramagnétique dans les Fossiles Végétaux, les Charbons, et les Pétroles
Résonance Nucléaire Quadripolaire dans les Cristaux Irradiés
Étude par Résonance Magnétique Nucléaire des Liaisons Hydrogène et des Effets n
Influenza dei Fenomeni de Associazione Molecolare sui Tempi di Rilassamento Nucleare
PMR and IR Spectra of some Ammonium Salts
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Studies of Proteins
High-Resolution Hydrogen Magnetic Resonance Spectra of some Cyclohexane Compounds. Qualitative Aspects
Proton Magnetic Resonance Study of some Monocarbonic Acids in Solid Phase
Group Contributions to the Chemical Shift in Proton Magnetic Resonance of Organic Compounds
(VI.) Spectroscopic Techniques
Rapid Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis by a new Infrared Spectra Filing Device
Sensitivity of Photoelectric Polarimeters
A Simple Grating-Prism Dispersive Arrangement whichProvides Improved Resolution over a wide Spectral Range
An Automatic Recording Spectropolarimeter for the Visible and Ultraviolet
Étude de Réactions Chimiques par Spectrocinématographie Raman
Elektronischer Intregrator fur Spektralphotometer
Spectrométrie dans l'Infrarouge Lointain (50—900µ)
Spectrographe à Réseau à Pouvoir de Résolution Élevé
Ein universelles Fluoreszenzspektralphotometer
The Measurement of Absolute Absorptivity Values in Infrared Spectroscopy
Die Verwendung elektronischer Integrationseinrichtungen in der Raman - spektroskopie
Methods for the Representation of Laboratory Infrared Absorption Measurements
High Resolution Spectra in the Region from 2 to 6µ
The Interferometric Resolution of the Rotational Structure of Molecular Electronic Bands in the Ultraviolet
A Digital Read-out System for an Infra-Red Spectrometer
Rotatory Dispersion Measurement with Double Beam Spectrophotometers
A Recording Spectro-Polarimeter and its Application to the Rotatory Dispersion of some Transition Metal Complexes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226743