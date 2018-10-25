Advances in Molecular Pathology, 2018, Volume 1-1

Gregory Tsongalis, Ph.D., H.C.L.D., is the Vice Chair for Research and the Director of the Laboratory for Clinical Genomics and Advanced Technology (CGAT) in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Norris Cotton Cancer Center (NCCC) in Lebanon, NH. He is a Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the Audrey and Theodor Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, NH and a member of the NCCC Molecular Therapeutics Program and the gastrointestinal and breast cancer clinical oncology groups. In 2016 he became a member of Dartmouth College’s Program in Experimental and Molecular Medicine (PEMM), and he has served on the advisory board of the Health Care Genetics Professional Science Master’s Degree Program and Diagnostic Genetic Sciences Program at the University of Connecticut (Storrs, CT). His area of expertise is in the development and implementation of clinical molecular diagnostic technologies. His research interests are in the pathogenesis of human cancers, personalized medicine and disruptive technologies. He has authored/edited twelve textbooks in the field of molecular pathology, published more than 230 peer reviewed manuscripts, and has been an invited speaker at both national and international meetings. He has served on numerous committees of the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, the American Society for Investigative Pathology, the Federation for American Societies for Experimental Biology, and the Association for Molecular Pathology (where he is a past President). He is active in the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, the Association for Molecular Pathology, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, the American Association of Bioanalysts, and the American Society for Investigative Pathology. He serves on the editorial boards of 8 journals including Clinical Chemistry, Experimental and Molecular Pathology, and the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics. In 2016, Dr. Tsongalis received the Norris Cotton Cancer Center Award for Excellence, in 2017 the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Jeffrey A. Kant Leadership Award, and in 2019 the American Society for Investigative Pathology Robbins Distinguished Educator Award. He also serves on numerous corporate scientific advisory boards.