Advances in Military Textiles and Personal Equipment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845696993, 9780857095572

Advances in Military Textiles and Personal Equipment

1st Edition

Editors: E Sparks
eBook ISBN: 9780857095572
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845696993
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 13th July 2012
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles

Preface

Part I: Design issues in military clothing and equipment

Chapter 1: Key issues in body armour: threats, materials and design

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Injury mechanisms

1.3 Armour and threat characteristics

1.4 Textile ballistic body armour

1.5 Knife armour

1.6 High-velocity ballistic armour

1.7 Conclusions

Chapter 2: Assessing military equipment requirements and capability: the Australian experience

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction: history of Australian LAND 125 (L125) soldier modernisation project

2.2 The development of the integrated soldier combat system

2.3 The spiral development action plan (SDAP) – 2004 to 2010

2.4 The spiral development action plan (SDAP) in-depth – survivability and C4I (command, control, communications, computers and intelligence)

2.5 A systems approach – LAND 125 (L125) high level architecture framework

2.6 Future trends – from spiral development to adaptive acquisition

2.7 Conclusions

2.8 Acknowledgements

Chapter 3: Anthropometric methods for the successful design of military clothing and equipment

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Anthropometric methods

3.3 Development of sizing systems

3.4 Anthropometry of military personnel

3.5 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Psychological issues in military uniform design

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction: the evolution of military uniforms

4.2 The protective role of the functional military uniform

4.3 Human factors to be considered in the development of military uniforms

4.4 Future trends

4.5 Conclusion

4.6 Sources of further information

Chapter 5: Colour and camouflage: design issues in military clothing

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Camouflage: colours and patterns

5.3 Human perception

5.4 Perceiving the environment: the human visual system and electronic imagers

5.5 Camouflage design considerations

5.6 Evaluation of colour and camouflage patterns designs

5.7 Future trends

5.8 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Materials and design issues for military helmets

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 History of ballistic helmets

6.3 Head impact mechanics and injury

6.4 Design aspects of ballistic helmets

6.5 Types of materials used for ballistic helmets

6.6 Modelling projectile impact on ballistic helmets

6.7 Manufacturing of ballistic helmets

6.8 Testing of ballistic helmets

6.9 Future trends and conclusions

Chapter 7: Design issues in military footwear and handwear

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fit of handwear and footwear

7.3 Physiological maintenance

7.4 Task performance

7.5 Other factors which influence the design of footwear and handwear

7.6 Future trends

Part II: Applications to particular types of military clothing and equipment

Chapter 8: Customization of a lightweight bullet-proof vest for the female form

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hierarchy modelling for pattern design of a soft ballistic panel

8.3 Types of fibrous materials used for soft ballistic body armour protection

8.4 Ballistic results from a 3D body armour prototype

8.5 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Optimisation of body armour design parameters: vulnerability and survivability assessment

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Components of personal armour design

9.3 A systems approach to personal armour design

9.4 Future opportunities to improve personal armour design

9.5 Conclusions

Chapter 10: High-performance ballistic protection using polymer nanocomposites

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Bullet-proof vests as ballistic protection

10.3 The application of nanotechnology for ballistic protection materials

10.4 Production of high-performance ballistic-proof fibers from nanotechnology

10.5 Applications of nanocomposite ballistic materials

10.6 Future trends

Chapter 11: Modelling the comfort and protection qualities of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) protective clothing

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Processes to be modelled

11.3 Micro-scale modelling

11.4 Meso-scale modelling

11.5 Macro-scale full-scale virtual mannequin modelling

11.6 Future trends and conclusions

Chapter 12: Advances in materials for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) protective clothing

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Characteristics of chemical, biological and nuclear agents

12.3 Detection of chemical, biological and nuclear (CBN) agents

12.4 Protection from chemical, biological and nuclear (CBN) agents

12.5 Decontamination of chemical, biological and nuclear (CBN) agents

12.6 Multifunctional materials for protection

12.7 Applications of nanotechnology in the defense sector

12.8 Conclusions

Chapter 13: Designing load carriage systems for military personnel

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Basic principles and key issues of soldier load carriage

13.3 Implications of human factors on soldier load carriage design

13.4 Applications of load carriage systems

13.5 Future trends

Chapter 14: Advanced hydration systems for soldiers: the example of the US Army

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction: combat hydration requirements

14.2 Historical review of US military hydration systems

14.3 Recent advances in hydration systems

14.4 Future trends for individual hydration

Index

Description

The right clothing and equipment is of vital importance to the survival and effectiveness of military personnel. Advances in military textiles and personal equipment summarises key research on the design, manufacture and applications of military textiles.

Beginning with an overview of design issues, part one explores anthropometric methods, psychological, colour and camouflage issues related to the successful design of military textiles. Materials and design issues in military helmets, footwear and hand wear are also reviewed. Part two goes on to consider applications of particular types of military clothing and equipment, including optimisation of body armour design, high performance ballistic protection using polymer nanocomposite technology as well as advances in materials and modelling of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective clothing. Finally, Advances in military textiles and personal equipment looks specifically at designing load carriage and advanced hydration systems for military personnel.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Advances in military textiles and personal equipment is an invaluable resource for all those working in the design, manufacture and production of military clothing and equipment, as well as for the defence industry itself.

Key Features

  • Summarises key research on the design, manufacture and applications of military textiles
  • Begins with an overview of the issues related to the successful design of military textiles and reviews materials and design issues in military helmets, footwear and hand wear
  • Sections consider applications of particular types of military clothing and equipment, including optimisation of body armour design, and discusses advances in materials and modelling of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective clothing

Readership

Military textiles designers and manufacturers; specialists in technical textiles; defense procurement engineers and suppliers.

Reviews

Provides excellent grounding in the latest developments in military textiles and protective clothing., CBRNe World
A valuable source of knowledge for researchers and designers of protective textiles and clothing for defence applications., CBRNe World

About the Editors

E Sparks Editor

Dr Emma Sparks is a Course Director in the School of Defence and Security, Cranfield University, an academic provider to the Defence Academy, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cranfield University, UK

