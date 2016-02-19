Advances in Microwaves
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Advances in Microwaves, Volume 3 covers the advances and applications of microwave signal transmission and Gunn devices. This volume contains six chapters and begins with descriptions of ground-station antennas for space communications. The succeeding chapters deal with beam waveguides, which offer interesting possibilities for transmitting microwave energy, as well as with parallel or tubular beams from antenna apertures. A chapter discusses the electron transfer mechanism and the velocity-field characteristics, with a particular emphasis on the microwave properties of Gunn oscillators. The last chapters survey the specific physical and operating characteristics of the various high power amplifiers and oscillators, which have been developed for operation at millimeter wavelengths. These chapters also examine the nonlinear interactions of spin waves and elastic waves.
Table of Contents
Ground-Station Antennas for Space Communication
I. Introduction
II. Parameters and Measurement Techniques Pertinent to Space-Communication Antennas
III. Reflector-Type Antennas
IV. Conventional Paraboloid with Prime-Focus Feed
V. Standard Cassegrain
VI. Near-Field Cassegrain
VII. Horn Reflectors
VIII. Some New Antenna Designs
IX. Weather Covers and Feed Supports
References
Beam Waveguides
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Reiterative Wave Beams
III. Properties of Beam Waveguides and Associated Problems
IV. Experimental Results and Practical Aspects
References
Additional Literature
Tubular Beams from Radiating Apertures
I. Introduction
II. Rayleigh's Investigations of Pinhole Photography
III. Tubular Beams from Nonuniformly Illuminated Apertures
IV. Axial, Boundary, and Transverse Fields of Tubular Beams from Equiphase Apertures
Appendix. Tables of Lommel Functions
References
The Gunn Effect in Gallium Arsenide
I. Introduction
II. Theory of the Electron Transfer Mechanism
III. Theory of Space Charge Instabilities
IV. Experimental Studies of the Electron Transfer Mechanism
V. Experiments on Uniformly Propagating Domains
VI. Modes of Operation
VII. Microwave Properties
VIII. Design of Device Structures for CW Oscillators
IX. Conclusions
References
High Power Millimeter Wave Sources
I. Introduction
II. Comparison of Candidate Source Types
III. General Design Considerations for Linear Beam Tubes
IV. High Power Traveling Wave Amplifiers
V. High Power Backward-Wave Oscillators
VI. Distributed Interaction Klystrons
VII. The Ubitron
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Nonlinear Interactions of Spin Waves and Elastic Waves
I. The Physical Origins of Magnetoelastic Effects
II. The Magnetoelastic Equations of Motion
III. Parametric Wave Interactions
IV. Instabilities and Amplification in Magnetoelastic Systems
V. Experimental
VI. Morphic and Intrinsic Effects
References
