Advances in Microwaves - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199467, 9781483224497

Advances in Microwaves

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: Leo Young
eBook ISBN: 9781483224497
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 464
Description

Advances in Microwaves, Volume 3 covers the advances and applications of microwave signal transmission and Gunn devices. This volume contains six chapters and begins with descriptions of ground-station antennas for space communications. The succeeding chapters deal with beam waveguides, which offer interesting possibilities for transmitting microwave energy, as well as with parallel or tubular beams from antenna apertures. A chapter discusses the electron transfer mechanism and the velocity-field characteristics, with a particular emphasis on the microwave properties of Gunn oscillators. The last chapters survey the specific physical and operating characteristics of the various high power amplifiers and oscillators, which have been developed for operation at millimeter wavelengths. These chapters also examine the nonlinear interactions of spin waves and elastic waves.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Articles Planned for Future Volumes

Ground-Station Antennas for Space Communication

I. Introduction

II. Parameters and Measurement Techniques Pertinent to Space-Communication Antennas

III. Reflector-Type Antennas

IV. Conventional Paraboloid with Prime-Focus Feed

V. Standard Cassegrain

VI. Near-Field Cassegrain

VII. Horn Reflectors

VIII. Some New Antenna Designs

IX. Weather Covers and Feed Supports

References

Beam Waveguides

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Reiterative Wave Beams

III. Properties of Beam Waveguides and Associated Problems

IV. Experimental Results and Practical Aspects

References

Additional Literature

Tubular Beams from Radiating Apertures

I. Introduction

II. Rayleigh's Investigations of Pinhole Photography

III. Tubular Beams from Nonuniformly Illuminated Apertures

IV. Axial, Boundary, and Transverse Fields of Tubular Beams from Equiphase Apertures

Appendix. Tables of Lommel Functions

References

The Gunn Effect in Gallium Arsenide

I. Introduction

II. Theory of the Electron Transfer Mechanism

III. Theory of Space Charge Instabilities

IV. Experimental Studies of the Electron Transfer Mechanism

V. Experiments on Uniformly Propagating Domains

VI. Modes of Operation

VII. Microwave Properties

VIII. Design of Device Structures for CW Oscillators

IX. Conclusions

References

High Power Millimeter Wave Sources

I. Introduction

II. Comparison of Candidate Source Types

III. General Design Considerations for Linear Beam Tubes

IV. High Power Traveling Wave Amplifiers

V. High Power Backward-Wave Oscillators

VI. Distributed Interaction Klystrons

VII. The Ubitron

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

References

Nonlinear Interactions of Spin Waves and Elastic Waves

I. The Physical Origins of Magnetoelastic Effects

II. The Magnetoelastic Equations of Motion

III. Parametric Wave Interactions

IV. Instabilities and Amplification in Magnetoelastic Systems

V. Experimental

VI. Morphic and Intrinsic Effects

References

Author Index

Subject Index


