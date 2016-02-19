Advances in Microwaves - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199450, 9781483224480

Advances in Microwaves

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Leo Young
eBook ISBN: 9781483224480
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 432
Description

Advances in Microwaves, Volume 2 focuses on the developments in microwave solid-state devices and circuits. This volume contains six chapters that also describe the design and applications of diplexers and multiplexers. The first chapter deals with the parameters of the tunnel diode, oscillators, amplifiers and frequency converter, followed by a simple physical description and the basic operating principles of the solid state devices currently capable of generating coherent microwave power, including transistors, harmonic generators, and tunnel, avalanche transit time, and diodes. The next chapters discuss the characteristics of cooled parametric amplifiers; effective input noise temperature, gain-bandwidth product; gain stability, shot noise and varactor heating; and design and analysis principles of varactor harmonic generators. A chapter surveys the theory, design, and applications of diplexers and multiplexers. The concluding chapter treats the numerical solution of broad classes of problems that arise in the use of TEM-mode transmission lines.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

Articles Planned tor Future Volumes

Tunnel Diode Devices

I. Introduction

II. Tunnel-Diode Parameters

III. Oscillators

IV. Amplifiers

V. Converters

List of Symbols

References

Recent Advances in Solid State Microwave Generators

I. Introduction

II. Transistors

III. Varactor Harmonic Generators

IV. Tunnel Diodes

V. The Gunn Oscillator

VI. Avalanche Transit Time (IMPATT) Oscillators

VII. Summary and Conclusion

Appendix

References

Cooled Varactor Parametric Amplifiers

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Cooled Amplifier

III. Device Considerations

IV. Cooled Parametric Amplifiers

V. Conclusion

List of Symbols

References

Analysis of Varactor Harmonic Generators

I. Introduction

II. The Varactor Model

III. Varactor Harmonic Generators without Idlers

IV. Varactor Harmonic Generators with Idlers

List of Principal Symbols

References

Theory and Design of Diplexers and Multiplexers

I. Introduction

II. Concepts of Minimum Reactance and Minimum Susceptance Networks

III. Theory of Complementary and Partly Complementary Diplexers

IV. Design of Complementary and Partly Complementary Diplexers

V. Theory of Multiplexers Having Noncontiguous Channels

VI. Theory of Multiplexers Having Contiguous Channels

References

The Numerical Solution of Transmission Line Problems

I. Introduction

II. Numerical Solution of Laplace's Equation

III. Calculations on Transmission Lines

IV. Equivalent Circuits

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Subject Index


