Advances in Microwaves
1st Edition
Volume 2
Advances in Microwaves, Volume 2 focuses on the developments in microwave solid-state devices and circuits. This volume contains six chapters that also describe the design and applications of diplexers and multiplexers. The first chapter deals with the parameters of the tunnel diode, oscillators, amplifiers and frequency converter, followed by a simple physical description and the basic operating principles of the solid state devices currently capable of generating coherent microwave power, including transistors, harmonic generators, and tunnel, avalanche transit time, and diodes. The next chapters discuss the characteristics of cooled parametric amplifiers; effective input noise temperature, gain-bandwidth product; gain stability, shot noise and varactor heating; and design and analysis principles of varactor harmonic generators. A chapter surveys the theory, design, and applications of diplexers and multiplexers. The concluding chapter treats the numerical solution of broad classes of problems that arise in the use of TEM-mode transmission lines.
Tunnel Diode Devices
I. Introduction
II. Tunnel-Diode Parameters
III. Oscillators
IV. Amplifiers
V. Converters
Recent Advances in Solid State Microwave Generators
I. Introduction
II. Transistors
III. Varactor Harmonic Generators
IV. Tunnel Diodes
V. The Gunn Oscillator
VI. Avalanche Transit Time (IMPATT) Oscillators
VII. Summary and Conclusion
Cooled Varactor Parametric Amplifiers
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Cooled Amplifier
III. Device Considerations
IV. Cooled Parametric Amplifiers
V. Conclusion
Analysis of Varactor Harmonic Generators
I. Introduction
II. The Varactor Model
III. Varactor Harmonic Generators without Idlers
IV. Varactor Harmonic Generators with Idlers
Theory and Design of Diplexers and Multiplexers
I. Introduction
II. Concepts of Minimum Reactance and Minimum Susceptance Networks
III. Theory of Complementary and Partly Complementary Diplexers
IV. Design of Complementary and Partly Complementary Diplexers
V. Theory of Multiplexers Having Noncontiguous Channels
VI. Theory of Multiplexers Having Contiguous Channels
The Numerical Solution of Transmission Line Problems
I. Introduction
II. Numerical Solution of Laplace's Equation
III. Calculations on Transmission Lines
IV. Equivalent Circuits
V. Concluding Remarks
