Advances in Microwaves
1st Edition
Volume 7
Editors: Leo Young
eBook ISBN: 9781483215563
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 308
Description
Advances in Microwaves, Volume 7 covers the developments in the study of microwaves. The book discusses the effect of surface roughness on the propagation of the TEM mode, as well as the voltage breakdown of microwave antennas. The text also describes the theory and design considerations of single slotted-waveguide linear arrays and the techniques and theories that led to the achievement of wide bandwidths and ultralow noise temperatures for communication applications. The book will prove invaluable to microwave engineers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Effect of Surface Roughness on Propagation of the TEM Mode
I. Introduction
II. Electromagnetic Theory for Rough Surfaces
III. Effect of Roughness on the TEM Mode
IV. Numerical Methods
V. Experimental Methods
VI. Experimental Results
VII. Anomalous Surface-Roughness Effects
VIII. Conclusions
References
Voltage Breakdown of Microwave Antennas
I. Introduction
II. Qualitative Description of Breakdown
III. Phenomenological Theory
IV. Ionization Rates in Hot Air
V. Nonuniform Parameters
VI. Effects of Breakdown on Transmitted Power
VII. Extension to Optical Frequencies—Laser Breakdown
VIII. Breakdown Suppression by Electron Flow
Appendix I. Analysis and References for Table I
Appendix II. Analysis and References for Table II
Appendix III. Temporal Growth of Electron Density for Nonrectangular Pulses
Appendix IV. Effects of Recombination on Breakdown
List of Symbols
References
Additional References
Single Slotted-Waveguide Linear Arrays
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Summary of the Theory
IV. Design Considerations
V. Design Example
References
Bibliography
Ultralow-Noise Parametric Amplifiers in Communication Satellite Earth Terminals
I. The Paramp Role in Communication Satellite Earth Terminals
II. Parametric Amplifier Subcomponents
III. Low Noise Amplification and Noise Budgets
IV. Wide Bandwidths in Parametric Amplifiers
V. Wideband Communication Parametric Amplifiers
VI. Ultralow Noise Parametric Amplifiers above 10 GHz
VII. The Technology Basis of Millimeter Wave Paramps
VIII. Parametric Amplifiers in the 10- to 100-GHz Range
IX. Parametric Amplifiers above 100 GHz
References
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
Leo Young
