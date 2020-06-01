Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 76
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Bacteria respiration during infection
Benoit S. Marteyn
2. Spironucleus vortens: functional imaging of a model aerotolerant flagellated protist
David Lloyd
3. In situ Absorbance Measurements: a New Means to Study Respiratory Electron Transfer in Chemolithotrophic MIcroorganisms
Robert Blake II
4. Microbubbles in Microbiology
Daniel James Gilmour
5. Bacterial catabolism of s-triazine herbicides: biochemistry, evolution and application
Colin Scott
Description
Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 76, the latest release in this ongoing series, continues the long tradition of topical, important, cutting-edge reviews in microbiology. The updated release contains updates in the field, with comprehensive chapters covering Bacteria respiration during infection, Spironucleus vortens: functional imaging of a model aerotolerant flagellated protist, In situ Absorbance Measurements: a New Means to Study Respiratory Electron Transfer in Chemolithotrophic microorganisms, Microbubbles in microbiology, Bacterial catabolism of s-triazine herbicides: biochemistry, evolution and application, and more.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in microbial physiology
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbial physiology
Readership
Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, and those interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry and its applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128207468
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Robert Poole
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK