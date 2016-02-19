Advances in Microbial Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120277254, 9780080579856

Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 25

1st Edition

Serial Editors: A.H. Rose David Tempest
eBook ISBN: 9780080579856
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd January 1985
Page Count: 345
Details

No. of pages:
345
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579856

About the Serial Editors

A.H. Rose Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biological Sciences, Bath University

David Tempest Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sheffield, U.K.

