Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 21
1st Edition
Serial Editors: A.H. Rose Gareth Morris J.
eBook ISBN: 9780080579818
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th November 1980
Page Count: 372
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 10th November 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579818
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
A.H. Rose Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological Sciences, Bath University
Gareth Morris J. Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany and Microbiology, University College of Wales
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.