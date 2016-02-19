Advances in Microbial Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120277193, 9780080579795

Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 19

1st Edition

Serial Editors: A.H. Rose Gareth Morris J.
eBook ISBN: 9780080579795
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 375
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
161.00
136.85
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
375
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579795

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

A.H. Rose Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Biological Sciences, Bath University

Gareth Morris J. Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Botany and Microbiology, University College of Wales

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.