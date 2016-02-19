Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 13
1st Edition
Serial Editors: A.H. Rose D. W. Tempest
eBook ISBN: 9780080579733
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th March 1976
Page Count: 327
Description
Advances in Microbial Physiology publishes topical and important reviews, interpreting physiology to include all material that contributes to our understanding of how microorganisms and their component parts work.
Details
About the Serial Editors
A.H. Rose Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological Sciences, Bath University
D. W. Tempest Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratorium voor Microbiologie, Universiteit van Amsterdam
