Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 4
1st Edition
Serial Editors: A.H. Rose J. F. Wilkinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080579641
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st March 1970
Page Count: 353
Details
- No. of pages:
- 353
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 31st March 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579641
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
A.H. Rose Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Biological Sciences, Bath University
J. F. Wilkinson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of General Microbiology University of Edinburgh Scotland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.