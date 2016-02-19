Advances in Microbial Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120277025, 9780080579627

Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 2

1st Edition

Serial Editors: A.H. Rose J. F. Wilkinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080579627
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 212
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
161.00
136.85
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579627

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

A.H. Rose Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Microbiology, University of Newcastle upon Tyne

J. F. Wilkinson Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of General Microbiology University of Edinburgh Scotland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.