Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 2
1st Edition
Serial Editors: A.H. Rose J. F. Wilkinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080579627
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 212
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579627
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
A.H. Rose Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Microbiology, University of Newcastle upon Tyne
J. F. Wilkinson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of General Microbiology University of Edinburgh Scotland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.