Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 1
1st Edition
Serial Editors: A.H. Rose J. F. Wilkinson
eBook ISBN: 9780080579610
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 441
Details
- No. of pages:
- 441
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080579610
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
A.H. Rose Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Microbiology, University of Newcastle upon Tyne
J. F. Wilkinson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of General Microbiology University of Edinburgh Scotland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.