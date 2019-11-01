Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 75
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Sulfoxides in bacterial systems
Alastair G. McEwan
2. RNA degradosomes and control by signals including c-di-GMP
Marie-Alda Gilles-Gonzalez
3. Protein nanowires: Biological Function and Synthetic Constructs for ‘Green’ Electronics
Derek Lovley
4. Bacterial nitrous oxide respiration: electron transport chains and copper transfer reactions
Jorg Simon
5. Multiple degrees of separation in the central pathways of the catabolism of aromatic compounds in Dikarya fungi
Cristina Silva Pereira
6. Oxygen regulation of nitrogen fixation in rhizobia
Philip Poole
7. Dissimilatory reduction of sulfur and sulfate at low pH and its significance for bioremediation and metal recovery
David Barrie Johnson
Description
Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 75, the latest release in this ongoing series, continues the long tradition of topical, important, cutting-edge reviews in microbiology. The book contains updates in the field, with comprehensive chapters covering, Sulfoxides in bacterial systems, RNA degradosomes and control by signals including c-di-GMP, Protein nanowires: biological function and synthetic constructs for ‘Green’ electronics, Bacterial nitrous oxide respiration: electron transport chains and copper transfer reactions, Multiple degrees of separation in the central pathways of the catabolism of aromatic compounds in Dikarya fungi, and more.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in microbial physiology
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbial physiology
Readership
Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, and those interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry and its applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128177143
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Robert Poole Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK