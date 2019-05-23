Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 74
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The electrifying physiology of Geobacter bacteria, 30 years on
Gemma Reguera
2. Adaptive morphogenesis in bacteria
Dennis Claessen
3. Bacterial energetics and respiratory metabolism
Myriam Brugna
4. Bacteria respiration during infection
Benoit S. Marteyn
5. Regulation of Organohalide Respiration
Julien Maillard
6. Bioenergetics of Campylobacter jejuni
Dave Kelly
7. Formate Hydrogenlyases
Alex Finney
8. Bioenergetical Aspects of the Bacterial and Archaeal Hydrogen Metabolism
Constanze Pinske
Description
Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 74, the latest release in this ongoing series, continues the long tradition of topical, important, cutting-edge reviews in microbiology. The book contains updates in the field, with comprehensive chapters covering The electrifying physiology of Geobacter bacteria 30 years on, Adaptive morphogenesis in bacteria, Bacterial energetics and respiratory metabolism, Bacteria respiration during infection, Regulation of Organohalide Respiration, Bioenergetics of Campylobacter jejuni, Formate Hydrogenlyases, Bioenergetical Aspects of the Bacterial and Archaeal Hydrogen Metabolism, and more.
Robert Poole Serial Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
University of Sheffield, UK