Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 62
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Chapter One. Heme Proteins in Lactic Acid Bacteria
Abstract
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Properties and Biosynthesis of Heme
3 Heme Proteins
4 Lactic Acid Bacteria
5 Heme and LAB in Historical Perspective
6 Acquisition and Intracellular Fate of Heme
7 Heme Proteins in LAB
8 Heme Protein Biogenesis
9 Concluding Remarks and Outlook
Acknowledgement
References
Chapter Two. Microbial Sulfite Respiration
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Properties of Sulfite and Related Compounds
3 The Diverse Role of Sulfite in Microbial Metabolism
4 Sulfite-Converting Enzymes—Overview and Terminology
5 Physiology of Sulfite-Converting Microorganisms
6 Microbial Sulfite Reductases
7 Microbial Sulfite Dehydrogenases
8 Evolutionary Aspects
9 Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. Our Second Genome—Human Metagenome: How Next-Generation Sequencer Changes our Life Through Microbiology
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Overview of NGS Technology
3 Genomics and Metagenomics of Microbes
4 Scientific Publication Tells Great Potential of Metagenomic Applications with NGS
5 Microbial Profiling and Diversity in Environment
6 Human and Mouse Metagenome on Healthcare Study
7 Virus and Vaccine
8 Bird View of Human Metagenome Project
9 First Artificial Life Form by Synthesis
10 Publicly Available Bioinformatic Tools for Metagenomics and Microbial Diversity
11 How Future Advances in NGSn is Going to Change Our Life
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Advances in Microbial Physiology is one of the most successful and prestigious series from Academic Press, an imprint of Elsevier. It publishes topical and important reviews, interpreting physiology to include all material that contributes to our understanding of how microorganisms and their component parts work.
First published in 1967, it is now in its 62nd volume. The Editors have always striven to interpret microbial physiology in the broadest context and have never restricted the contents to “traditional” views of whole cell physiology. Now edited by Professor Robert Poole, University of Sheffield, Advances in Microbial Physiology continues to be an influential and very well reviewed series.
Key Features
- Contributions from leading authorities
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
Readership
Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, those interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry and its applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 19th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124105461
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124105157
Reviews
"This series has consistently presented a well balanced account of progress in microbial physiology...invaluable for teaching purposes." --American Scientist
About the Serial Editors
Robert Poole Serial Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK