Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 54
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Complex regulatory pathways coordinate cell cycle progression and development in Caulobacter crescentus Pamela J.B. Brown, Gail G. Hardy, Michael J. Trimble, and Yves V. Brun
Sulfur Metabolism in Phototrophic Sulfur Bacteria Niels-Ulrik Frigaard and Christiane Dahl
Carbon, Iron and Sulfur metabolism in Acidophilic Micro-organisms D. Barrie Johnson and Kevin B. Hallberg
Chemostat-based Micro-array Analysis in Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Pascale Daran-Lapujade, Jean-Marc Daran, Antonius J.A. van Maris, Johannes H. de Winde and Jack T. Pronk
- A Predatory Patchwork- membrane and surface structures of Bdellovibrio bacteriovorus
Carey Lambert, Laura Hobley, Chien-Yi Chang, Andrew Fenton, Michael Capeness and Liz Sockett
Description
Advances in Microbial Physiology is one of the most successful and prestigious series from Academic Press, an imprint of Elsevier. It publishes topical and important reviews, interpreting physiology to include all material that contributes to our understanding of how microorganisms and their component parts work.
First published in 1967, it is now in its 54th volume. The Editors have always striven to interpret microbial physiology in the broadest context and have never restricted the contents to “traditional” views of whole cell physiology. Now edited by Professor Robert Poole, University of Sheffield, Advances in Microbial Physiology continues to be an influential and very well reviewed series.
Key Features
- 2006 impact factor of 7.818, placing it 7th in the highly competitive category of microbiology
- Contributions by leading international scientists
- The latest research in microbial physiology
Readership
Ads in relevant publications, included in all subject area mailings, displayed at related exhibits and online
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 14th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921716
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743237
Reviews
"This series has consistently presented a well balanced account of progress in microbial physiology...invaluable for teaching purposes."--American Scientist
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Robert Poole Serial Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK