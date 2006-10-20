Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors to Volume 52
- Publisher Summary
- Oxygen, Cyanide and Energy Generation in the Cystic Fibrosis Pathogen Pseudomonas aeruginosa
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction to Pseudomonas aeruginosa
- 2 Oxygen and P. aeruginosa Infection of the Cystic Fibrosis Lung – the Scope of this Review
- 3 Means of Energy Generation in P. aeruginosa
- 4 Aerobic respiration in P. aeruginosa
- 5 Anaerobic Respiration
- 6 Fermentation
- 7 Anaerobic Metabolism in the Cystic Fibrosis Lung
- 8 Synthesis of the Respiratory Inhibitor Hydrogen Cyanide in P. aeruginosa
- 9 Mucoid Conversion of P. aeruginosa in the Cystic Fibrosis Lung: the Role of Oxygen and Energy Metabolism
- 10 Conclusion
- Structure, Mechanism and Physiological Roles of Bacterial Cytochrome c Peroxidases
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- 1 Introduction: enzymic mechanisms to combat oxidative and peroxidative stress
- 2 Phylogenetic analysis of bacterial CCPs reveals a novel sub-group of tri-haem proteins
- 3 MauG Proteins
- 4 Structure of bacterial CCPs
- 5 Mechanistic aspects of catalysis by bacterial CCPs
- 6 Electron donors and electron transport in bacterial CCPs
- 7 Roles of CCPs in bacterial cells
- 8 Concluding remarks
- Acknowledgements
- Respiratory Transformation of Nitrous Oxide (N2O) to Dinitrogen by Bacteria and Archaea
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Chemistry of N2O
- 3 Genomic and Organismal Resources
- 4 Properties of N2O Reductase
- 5 Structure of N2O Reductase
- 6 Novel Cu Centres in N2O Reductase
- 7 Organization of nos Genes, Gene Expression, Regulation
- 8 Evolutionary Aspects and Phylogenetic Relationships
- 9 Topology and Transport Processes
- 10 Cu Centre Assembly
- 11 Electron Donation and Maintenance of Activity in vivo
- 12 A Glimpse of History
- 13 Conclusions and Perspectives
- Acknowledgements
- A Circadian Timing Mechanism in the Cyanobacteria
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Cyanobacterial Circadian Clock: The S. Elongatus PCC 7942 Kai Locus
- 3 Sequence, Structure and Function of Clock Proteins and the Kai-Clock Complex
- 4 Clock-Controlled Gene Expression
- 5 Clock Input
- 6 Other Components: The rpo (Sigma Factor) and cpmA Genes
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Author Index
- Publisher Summary
- Subject Index
- Publisher Summary
Description
Advances in Microbial Physiology is one of the most successful and prestigious series from Academic Press, an imprint of Elsevier. It publishes topical and important reviews, interpreting physiology to include all material that contributes to our understanding of how microorganisms and their component parts work.
First published in 1967, it is now in its 50th volume. The Editors have always striven to interpret microbial physiology in the broadest context and have never restricted the contents to “traditional” views of whole cell physiology. Now edited by Professor Robert Poole, University of Sheffield, Advances in Microbial Physiology continues to be an influential and very well reviewed series.
Key Features
- In 2004, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that the series had an Impact Factor of 8.947, with a half-life of 6.3 years, placing it 5th in the highly competitive category of Microbiology
Readership
Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, those interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry and its applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 20th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465371
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120277520
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Robert Poole Serial Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK