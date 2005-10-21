Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 50
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributors to Volume 50
- Publisher Summary
- Metabolic Genomics
- Publisher Summary
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 METABOLOMICS AND METABOLIC FLUX ANALYSIS
- 3 FUNCTIONAL GENOMICS APPROACHES
- 4 MICROARRAYS AND TRANSCRIPTOME PROFILING
- 5 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- How Escherichia coli and Saccharomyces cerevisiae Build Fe/S Proteins
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 IDENTIFICATION OF ISC AND SUF GENES
- 3 GENETIC REGULATION: OXIDATIVE STRESS, IRON LIMITATION AND OTHER SHOCKS
- 4 SULFUR DONORS: THE CYSTEINE DESULFURASES
- 5 SULFUR ACCEPTORS: IscU AND SufE
- 6 IRON SOURCES
- 7 SCAFFOLDS
- 8 THE ATP HYDROLYZING COMPONENTS
- 9 FERREDOXINS AND FERREDOXIN REDUCTASES
- 10 WHAT ABOUT REPAIR?
- 11 CONCLUSION AND PROSPECTS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Function, Attachment and Synthesis of Lipoic Acid in Escherichia coli
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 LIPOIC ACID-DEPENDENT ENZYMES
- 3 PROTEIN LIPOYLATION PATHWAYS
- 4 BIOSYNTHESIS OF LIPOIC ACID
- 5 CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE DIRECTIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Microbial Dimethylsulfoxide and Trimethylamine-N-Oxide Respiration
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ORGANISATION OF THE DMSO AND TMAO RESPIRATORY CHAINS
- 3 MOLECULAR PROPERTIES OF THE CATALYTIC SUBUNITS OF DMSO AND TMAO REDUCTASES
- 4 EXPRESSION AND ASSEMBLY OF DMSO AND TMAO REDUCTASES
- 5 GENETIC ORGANISATION OF OPERONS ENCODING DMSO AND TMAO REDUCTASES AND REGULATION OF GENE EXPRESSION
- 6 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Energy Metabolism and Its Compartmentation in Trypanosoma brucei
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 PECULIAR ORGANELLES IN ENERGY METABOLISM
- 3 ENERGY METABOLISM OF LONG SLENDER BLOODSTREAM FORM T. brucei
- 4 ENERGY METABOLISM OF PROCYCLIC FORM T. brucei
- 5 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- The First Cell
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 PRE-BIOTIC CHEMIOSMOSIS
- 3 THE SECOND IMPORTANT CONCLUSION FROM THE MILLER–UREY EXPERIMENT
- 4 CARBON IN BIOLOGICALLY USEFUL OXIDATION STATES
- 5 THE NEXT STEP WAS THE GENERATION OF BIOLOGICALLY IMPORTANT SMALL ORGANIC MOLECULES
- 6 FORMATION OF CELL MEMBRANE
- 7 UPHILL ENERGY CONVERSION AND ABILITY TO DRIVE REACTIONS
- 8 THE FIRST NUCLEIC ACIDS
- 9 HOW TO MAKE RNA INSIDE A VESICLE
- 10 PRE-PROTEIN POLYPEPTIDES
- 11 FREE RADICALS AND ULTRAVIOLET FLUX
- 12 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- Author Index
- Publisher Summary
- Subject Index
- Publisher Summary
Description
Advances in Microbial Physiology is one of the most successful and prestigious series from Academic Press, an imprint of Elsevier. It publishes topical and important reviews, interpreting physiology to include all material that contributes to our understanding of how microorganisms and their component parts work.
First published in 1967, it is now in its 50th volume. The Editors have always striven to interpret microbial physiology in the broadest context and have never restricted the contents to “traditional” views of whole cell physiology. Now edited by Professor Robert Poole, University of Sheffield, Advances in Microbial Physiology continues to be an influential and very well reviewed series.
Key Features
- In 2004, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that the series had an Impact Factor of 8.947, with a half-life of 6.3 years, placing it 5th in the highly competitive category of Microbiology.
Readership
Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, those interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry and its applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 21st October 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080460505
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120277506
Reviews
"This series has consistently presented a well balanced account of progress in microbial physiology...invaluable for teaching purposes." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Robert Poole Serial Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK