Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 48
1st Edition
Description
First published in 1967, Advances in Microbial Physiology is one of Academic Press's most renowned and acclaimed series. The Editors have always striven to provide a diverse range of top-quality papers on all aspects of microbial physiology. Coverage of 'holistic' topics or whole cell studies such as ion fluxes, stress responses and motility have gone hand-in-hand with detailed biochemical analyses of individual transport systems, electron transport pathways and many aspects of metabolism.
Now edited by Professor Robert Poole, University of Sheffield, Advances in Microbial Physiology continues to publish topical and important reviews, interpreting physiology in its broadest context, to include all material that contributes to our understanding of how microorganisms and their component parts work.
In 1999, the Institute for Scientific Information released figures showing that the series has an Impact Factor of 5.35, with a half life of 8 years, placing it 5th in the highly competitive category of Microbiology; testimony to the high regard in which it is held.
Readership
Microbiologists, Biochemists, Biotechnologists, Libraries, and anyone interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry and its applications.
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"This series has consistently presented a well balanced account of progress in microbial physiology...invaluable for teaching purposes." —AMERICAN SCIENTIST
About the Serial Volume Editors
Robert Poole Serial Volume Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK