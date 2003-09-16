Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 47
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Physiological diversity and niche adaptation in marine Synechococcus Adoption of the Transiently Non-culturable State - a Bacterial Survival Strategy? The Biodiversity of Microbial Cytochromes P450 The Tat protein translocation pathway and its role in microbial physiology Microbial Globins
Description
The Editors of the Advances in Microbial Physiology series have always striven to provide a diverse range of top-quality papers on all aspects of microbial physiology. Coverage of 'holistic' topics or whole cell studies such as ion fluxes, stress responses and motility have gone hand-in-hand with detailed biochemical analyses of individual transport systems, electron transport pathways and many aspects of metabolism. Now edited by Professor Robert Poole, University of Sheffield, Advances in Microbial Physiology continues to publish topical and important reviews, interpreting physiology in its broadest context, to include all material that contributes to our understanding of how microorganisms and their component parts work.
Key Features
Readership
Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, and anyone interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry and its applications
Details
Praise for the Series:
"This series has consistently presented a well-balanced account of progress in microbial physiology....Invaluable for teaching purposes." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST
Robert Poole Serial Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
University of Sheffield, UK