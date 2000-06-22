Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 43
1st Edition
Description
TOPICS COVERED IN THIS VOLUME
- The molecular genetics of cultivated mushrooms
- The intestinal microflora: potentially fertile ground for microbial physiologists
- Primary metabolism and its control in Streptomycetes: a most unusual group of bacteria
- Acid adaptation in oral Stretococci
Key Features
- Covers recent advances in microscopical techniques
- Applicable to researchers in microscope instrumentation and to users in a range of disciplines, including biology, materials research and development, non-destructive testing, and the electronics service industry
Readership
Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists. Of particular interest to those in physiology, microbial biochemistry, and its applications.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 22nd June 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080915937
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120277438
Reviews
"This series has consistently presented a well-balanced account of progress in microbial physiology...Invaluable for teaching purposes." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST
About the Serial Volume Editors
Robert Poole Serial Volume Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK