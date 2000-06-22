Advances in Microbial Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120277438, 9780080915937

Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 43

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Robert Poole
eBook ISBN: 9780080915937
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120277438
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd June 2000
Page Count: 256
Description

TOPICS COVERED IN THIS VOLUME

  1. The molecular genetics of cultivated mushrooms
  2. The intestinal microflora: potentially fertile ground for microbial physiologists
  3. Primary metabolism and its control in Streptomycetes: a most unusual group of bacteria
  4. Acid adaptation in oral Stretococci

Key Features

  • Covers recent advances in microscopical techniques
  • Applicable to researchers in microscope instrumentation and to users in a range of disciplines, including biology, materials research and development, non-destructive testing, and the electronics service industry

Readership

Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists. Of particular interest to those in physiology, microbial biochemistry, and its applications.

Reviews

"This series has consistently presented a well-balanced account of progress in microbial physiology...Invaluable for teaching purposes." --AMERICAN SCIENTIST

About the Serial Volume Editors

Robert Poole

Robert Poole Serial Volume Editor

Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sheffield, UK

