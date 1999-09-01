Advances in Microbial Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120277414, 9780080580012

Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 41

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Robert Poole
eBook ISBN: 9780080580012
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120277414
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 1999
Page Count: 274
Table of Contents

A.L. Oliver, B.N. Anderson, and F.A. Roddick, Factors Affecting the Production of L-Phenylacetylcarbinol by Yeast--A Case Study.

G.M. Gadd, Fungal Production of Citric and Oxalic Acid: Importance in Metal Speciation, Physiology, and Biogeochemical Processes.

M.R. Barer and C.R. Harwood, Bacterial Viability and Culturability.

J. Stock and T.W. Grebe, The Histidine Protein Kinase Superfamily.

J.P. Armitage, Bacterial Tactic Responses.

R.M. Berry and J.P. Armitage, The Bacterial Flagellar Motor. Subject Index. Author Index.

Description

This volume contains advances in microbial physiology, particularly: factors affecting the production of l-phenylacetylcarbinol by yeast.

Readership

Microbiologists, biochemists, and biotechnologists. Researchers interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry, and its applications.

Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580012
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120277414

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This series has consistently presented a well balanced account of progress in microbial physiology... invaluable for teaching purposes." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Robert Poole

Robert Poole Serial Volume Editor

Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sheffield, UK

