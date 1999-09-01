Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 41
Table of Contents
A.L. Oliver, B.N. Anderson, and F.A. Roddick, Factors Affecting the Production of L-Phenylacetylcarbinol by Yeast--A Case Study.
G.M. Gadd, Fungal Production of Citric and Oxalic Acid: Importance in Metal Speciation, Physiology, and Biogeochemical Processes.
M.R. Barer and C.R. Harwood, Bacterial Viability and Culturability.
J. Stock and T.W. Grebe, The Histidine Protein Kinase Superfamily.
J.P. Armitage, Bacterial Tactic Responses.
R.M. Berry and J.P. Armitage, The Bacterial Flagellar Motor. Subject Index. Author Index.
This volume contains advances in microbial physiology, particularly: factors affecting the production of l-phenylacetylcarbinol by yeast.
Microbiologists, biochemists, and biotechnologists. Researchers interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry, and its applications.
274
English
© Academic Press 1999
1st September 1999
Academic Press
9780080580012
9780120277414
Robert Poole
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield.
University of Sheffield, UK