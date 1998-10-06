Advances in Microbial Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120277407, 9780080580005

Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 40

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Robert Poole
eBook ISBN: 9780080580005
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120277407
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th October 1998
Page Count: 473
Table of Contents

P.M. Goodwin and C. Anthony, The Biochemistry, Physiology, and Genetics of PQQ and PQQ-containing Enzymes.

M.H. Saier, Jr., Molecular Phylogeny as a Basis for the Classification of Transport Proteins from Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.

D.J. Kelly, The Physiology and Metabolism of the Human Gastric Pathogen Helicobacter pylori.

M.J. Degado, E.J. Bedmar, and J.A. Downie, Genes Involved in the Formation and Assembly of Rhizobial Cytochromes and Their Role in Symbiotic Nitrogen Fixation.

M.P. Spector, The Starvation-Stress Response (SSR) of Salmonella.

S.C. Andrews, Iron Storage in Bacteria.

A.L. Koch, How Did Bacteria Come to Be?

T.A. Krulwich, M. Ito, R. Gilmour, D.B. Hicks, and A.A. Guffanti, Energetics of Alkaliphilic Bacillus Species: Physiology and Molecules. Subject Index.

Readership

Microbiologists, biochemists, and biotechnologists. Researchers interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry, and its applications.

Details

No. of pages:
473
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080580005
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120277407

Reviews

@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"This series has consistently presented a well-balanced account of progress in microbial physiology... Invaluable for teaching purposes." @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST

About the Serial Volume Editors

Robert Poole

Robert Poole Serial Volume Editor

Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sheffield, UK

