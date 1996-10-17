Advances in Microbial Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120277384, 9780080579986

Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Robert Poole
eBook ISBN: 9780080579986
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th October 1996
Page Count: 271
Table of Contents

J.G.H. Wessells, Hydrophobins: Proteins that Change the Nature of the Fungal Surface. C.S. Butler and J.R. Mason, Structure–Function of the Bacterial Aromatic Ring Hydroxylating Dioxygenases. R. Zocher and U. Keller, Thiotemplate Peptide Synthesis Systems in Bacteria and Fungi. J.H. Slater, A.T. Bull, and D.J. Hardman, Microbial Dehalogenation of Halogenated Alkanoic Acids, Alcohols, and Alkanes. T.J. Beveridge, M.N. Hughes, H. Lee, K. Leung, R.K. Poole, I. Savvaidis, S. Silver, and J.T. Trevors, Metal Microbe Interactions: Contemporary Approaches. Subject Index.

Description

Praise for the Series: "This series has consistently presented a well-balanced account for progress in microbial physiology...Invaluable for teaching purposes." --American Scientist

Readership

Of broad interest to microbiologists, particularly those interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry, and its applications.

Details

No. of pages:
271
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579986

Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Editors

Robert Poole

Robert Poole Serial Editor

Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sheffield, UK

