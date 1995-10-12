Advances in Microbial Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120277377, 9780080579979

Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 37

1st Edition

Serial Editors: R.K. Poole
eBook ISBN: 9780080579979
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th October 1995
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

P. Tomme, R.A.J. Warren, and N.R. Gilkes, Cellulose Hydrolysis by Bacteria and Fungi. R.J. Smith, Calcium and Bacteria. R.E.W. Hancock, T. Falla, and M. Brown, Cationic Bactericidal Peptides. Y. Inoue and A. Kimura, Methylglyoxal and Regulation of its Metabolism in Microorganisms. H.K. Hall, K.L. Karem, and J.W. Foster, Molecular Responses of Microbes to Environmental pH Stress. E.A. Galinski, Osmoadaptation in Bacteria. Chapter References. Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

Advances in Microbial Physiology was first published in 1967, and under the pioneering editorship of Professor Tony Rose, with the collaboration at various times of John Wilkinson, Gareth Morris and Dave Tempest, the series has become immensely successful and influential. The editors have always striven to interpret microbial physiology in the broadest possible context and have never restricted the contents to "traditional" views of whole cell physiology. Robert Poole was appointed as the new editor following the untimely death of Tony Rose. Under Professor Poole's editorship, Advances in Microbial Physiology continues to publish topical and important reviews, and to interpret physiology as widely as in the past by including all material that contributes to the understanding of how microorganisms and their component parts work. This continues to be the real challenge of microbial physiology.

Readership

Microbiologists, biochemists, and biotechnologists.

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080579979

Reviews

@qu:This series has consistently presented a well-balanced account of progress in microbial physiology....Invaluable for teaching purposes. @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST

About the Serial Editors

R.K. Poole Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Life Sciences, King’s College London

