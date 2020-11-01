COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Advances in Microbial Physiology Volume 77 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128207482

Advances in Microbial Physiology Volume 77, Volume 77

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Editor: Robert Poole
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207482
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 176
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
128.00
125.00
179.00
152.15
287.27
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Advances in Microbial Physiology, Volume 77, the latest release in this ongoing series, continues the long tradition of topical, important, cutting-edge reviews in microbiology. The updated release contains updates in the field, with comprehensive chapters covering Microbubble Intensification of Bioprocessing, Bacterial cellulose: biosynthesis, production, and applications, Microbial energy management – a product of three broad tradeoffs, and more.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in microbial physiology
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field of microbial physiology

Readership

Microbiologists, biochemists, biotechnologists, and those interested in physiology, microbial biochemistry and its applications

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128207482

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editor

Robert Poole

Robert Poole

Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.

Affiliations and Expertise

West Riding Professor of Microbiology, Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, University of Sheffield, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.