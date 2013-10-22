Advances in Metal-Organic Chemistry, Volume 2

Advances in Metal-Organic Chemistry: A Research Annual, Volume 2 presents the virtues of metal-oriented organic chemistry utilizing stoichiometric and catalytic reagents. This book discusses of value for the synthesis of generally useful organic structures.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the synthetic applications of chromium tricarbonyl stabilized benzylic carbanions. This text then examines the application of organometallic complexes to stereoselective organic synthesis. Other chapters consider the carbine addition reaction that has been shown to be useful in many cases, but complications arise because of the inherently high reactivity of these species. This book discusses as well the most common substituted-arene complexes, particularly those of benzaldehyde and benzoic acid that are stable when prepared by indirect routes via acetals or esters. The final chapter deals with the efficient ring homologation methodology for cyclic alkenes.

This book is a valuable resource for synthetic organic chemists and organometallic chemists.