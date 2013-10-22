Advances in Metal-Organic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780892329489, 9781483284415

Advances in Metal-Organic Chemistry, Volume 2

1st Edition

A Research Annual

Editors: Lanny S. Liebeskind
eBook ISBN: 9781483284415
Imprint: JAI Press
Published Date: 1st August 1991
Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Introduction

Synthetic Applications of Chromium Tricarbonyl Stabilized Benzylic Carbanions

Palladium-Mediated Arylation of Enol Ethers

Transition-Metal Catalyzed Silylmetallation of Acetylenes and Et3B Induced Radical Addition of pH3SnH to Acetylenes: Selective Synthesis of Vinylsilanes and Vinylstannanes

Development of Carbene Complexes of Iron as New Reagents for Synthetic Organic Chemistry

Tricarbonyl(η6-Arene)Chromium Complexes in Organic Synthesis

π-Bond Hybridization in Transition Metal Complexes: A Stereoelectronic Model for Conformational Analysis

Palladium-Mediated Methylenecyclopropane Ring Opening: Applications to Organic Synthesis

Description

Advances in Metal-Organic Chemistry: A Research Annual, Volume 2 presents the virtues of metal-oriented organic chemistry utilizing stoichiometric and catalytic reagents. This book discusses of value for the synthesis of generally useful organic structures.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the synthetic applications of chromium tricarbonyl stabilized benzylic carbanions. This text then examines the application of organometallic complexes to stereoselective organic synthesis. Other chapters consider the carbine addition reaction that has been shown to be useful in many cases, but complications arise because of the inherently high reactivity of these species. This book discusses as well the most common substituted-arene complexes, particularly those of benzaldehyde and benzoic acid that are stable when prepared by indirect routes via acetals or esters. The final chapter deals with the efficient ring homologation methodology for cyclic alkenes.

This book is a valuable resource for synthetic organic chemists and organometallic chemists.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© JAI Press 1991
Published:
1st August 1991
Imprint:
JAI Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483284415

About the Editors

Lanny S. Liebeskind Editor

