Advances in Metal-Organic Chemistry, Volume 2
1st Edition
A Research Annual
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Introduction
Synthetic Applications of Chromium Tricarbonyl Stabilized Benzylic Carbanions
Palladium-Mediated Arylation of Enol Ethers
Transition-Metal Catalyzed Silylmetallation of Acetylenes and Et3B Induced Radical Addition of pH3SnH to Acetylenes: Selective Synthesis of Vinylsilanes and Vinylstannanes
Development of Carbene Complexes of Iron as New Reagents for Synthetic Organic Chemistry
Tricarbonyl(η6-Arene)Chromium Complexes in Organic Synthesis
π-Bond Hybridization in Transition Metal Complexes: A Stereoelectronic Model for Conformational Analysis
Palladium-Mediated Methylenecyclopropane Ring Opening: Applications to Organic Synthesis
Description
Advances in Metal-Organic Chemistry: A Research Annual, Volume 2 presents the virtues of metal-oriented organic chemistry utilizing stoichiometric and catalytic reagents. This book discusses of value for the synthesis of generally useful organic structures.
Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the synthetic applications of chromium tricarbonyl stabilized benzylic carbanions. This text then examines the application of organometallic complexes to stereoselective organic synthesis. Other chapters consider the carbine addition reaction that has been shown to be useful in many cases, but complications arise because of the inherently high reactivity of these species. This book discusses as well the most common substituted-arene complexes, particularly those of benzaldehyde and benzoic acid that are stable when prepared by indirect routes via acetals or esters. The final chapter deals with the efficient ring homologation methodology for cyclic alkenes.
This book is a valuable resource for synthetic organic chemists and organometallic chemists.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 1991
- Published:
- 1st August 1991
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284415