Advances in Metabolic Disorders
1st Edition
Somatomedins and Some Other Growth Factors Proceedings of the Twenty-Eighth Nobel Symposium Held at Hässelby, Sweden, September 4–7, 1974
Description
Advances in Metabolic Disorders, Volume 8: Somatomedins and Some Other Growth Factors covers the proceedings of the 28th Nobel Symposium held at Hasselby, Sweden on September 4-7, 1974. The book discusses the mechanisms regulating cellular growth; the purification procedures and biological properties of nonsuppressible insulin-like activity (NSILA-S); and physiologic and pharmacologic significance of NSILA-S as an insulin-like hormone and as a growth-promoting hormone. The text also describes the in vitro effects of growth hormone on cyclic AMP metabolism in the isolated rat diaphragm; the interaction of epidermal growth factor with cultured fibroblasts; and the localization, purification, mode of action, and physiological significance of fibroblast growth factor. Somatomedins are considered with regard to bioassays and purification, the mechanism of their production, and their biological action in vitro. The book further tackles growth regulation in cultures of embryonic rat fibroblasts by the serum factors S1 and S2, as well as the endocrine role of the thymus and its hormone, thymosin, in the regulation of the growth and maturation of host immunological competence. The text also encompasses the significance of cyclic GMP in the action of growth-promoting factors. Endocrinologists, biochemists, physiologists, and medical students will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
General
Introductory Speech
Text
Regulation of Cellular Growth
I. Introduction
II. How Do Growth-Regulating Factors Work?
III. Cyclic AMP and Cell Growth
IV. How Does Insulin Act to Lower Cyclic AMP Levels?
V. How Might Cyclic AMP and Steroids Work to Control Cell Growth?
VI. Cyclic GMP
VII. Insulin Receptors, Cyclic AMP, and Cyclic GMP
VIII. Malignant Transformation
IX. Putting It All Together
References
Somatomedins
Somatomedins
I. Introduction
II. Bioassay of Somatomedin
III. Somatomedin in Man
IV. Purification of Somatomedin
V. Mechanism of Production of Somatomedin
VI. Biological Action of Purified Somatomedins in Vitro
VII. Conclusions and Discussion
References
Isolation and Chemistry of Human Somatomedins A and B
I. Introduction
II. Procedure for Isolation of Somatomedins
III. Somatomedin A
IV. Somatomedin B
V. Discussion
References
The Measurement of Somatomedin A by Radioreceptor Assay
I. Introduction
II. Radioreceptor Assay Methodology
III. Specificity of Somatomedin A Radioreceptor Assay
IV. Somatomedin A in Human Serum
V. Conclusions
References
Radioimmunoassay of Somatomedin B
I. Introduction
II. Radioimmunoassay Methodology
III. Somatomedin B in Plasma
IV. State of Somatomedin B in Plasma and Plasma Fractions
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
The Response of Cultured Human Normal Glial Cells to Growth Factors
I. Introduction
II. The Glial Cell System
III. The Glial Cell Bioassay of Growth-Promoting Substances
IV. Somatomedins
V. Fibroblast Growth Factor
VI. Growth Factors Released by Cultured Cells
VII. Platelets and Serum Factors
VIII. Discussion
IX. Summary
Note Added in Proof
References
Somatomedin A and B: Demonstration of Two Different Somatomedinlike Components in Human Plasma
I. Introduction
II. 35SO4 Incorporation into Cell Cultures
III. Stimulation of Sulfate Incorporation
IV. Separation of Two Somatomedinlike Polypeptides from Human Plasma
V. Summary
References
Preliminary Studies of Somatomedin In Vitro and In Vivo in Rats
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Effect of Somatomedin in Vitro
IV. Effect of Somatomedin in the Rat
References
Explorations of the Insulinlike and Growth-Promoting Properties of Somatomedin by Membrane Receptor Assays
I. Introduction
II. Studies of Insulinlike Properties of Somatomedin
III. Comparisons between Insulinlike Activity (ILA) and Somatomedin Activity in Human Plasma Fractions
IV. Studies with Purified Somatomedin C
V. Measurement of Plasma Somatomedin Levels with the Specific Somatomedin C Receptor Assay
VI. Conclusion
VII. Summary
References
Somatomedin Generation by Perfused Livers
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Somatomedin Levels in Human Beings
I. Introduction
II. Somatomedin Levels in Man
III . Relation of Growth Hormone to Somatomedin
References
Further Observations on Plasma Somatomedin Activity in Children
I. Introduction
II. Plasma Somatomedin in a Nonselect Population of Children of Similar Age
III. Further Observations on a Somatomedin Inhibitor in Malnutrition
IV. Plasma Somatomedin Activity in Children with Emotional-Deprivation Short Stature
V. Summary
References
Interaction of Somatomedin and a Peptide Inhibitor in Serum of Hypophysectomized and Starved, Pituitary-Intact Rats
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
References
Nonsuppressible Insulinlike Activity (NSILA)
Purification Procedures for NSILA-S
I. Large-Scale Purification of NSILA-S from Serum
II. Partial Purification of NSILA-S from Individual Sera
References
Biological Properties of NSILA-S
I. Insulinlike Effects of NSILA-S in Vitro
II. Effects of NSILA-S in Vivo
III. Growth Effects of NSILA-S
IV. Membrane Receptors for NSILA-S
V. Binding Protein for NSILA-S in Plasma
References
NSILA-S, Physiologic and Pharmacologic Significance as an Insulinlike Hormone and as a Growth-Promoting Hormone
I. Introduction
II. NSILA-S in Normal Subjects, Acromegalics, and Pituitary Dwarfs
III. Multifactorial Endocrine Regulation of NSILA-S
References
Growth Hormones
In Vitro Effects of Growth Hormone on Cyclic AMP Metabolism in the Isolated Rat Diaphragm
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Specific Growth Factors (EGF, NGF, and FGF)
Interaction of Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) with Cultured Fibroblasts
I. Introduction
II. Chemical and Physical Properties of EGF
III. Effects of EGF In Vivo and in Organ Culture Systems
IV. Stimulation of Fibroblast Proliferation by EGF
V. Interactions of 125I-EGF with Human Fibroblasts
VI. Conclusions
References
Nerve Growth Factor (NGF): Structure and Mechanism of Action
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Nerve Growth Factor (NGF)
III. Biological Functions of NGF
IV. Mechanism of Action of NGF
V. Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF): Its Localization, Purification, Mode of Action, and Physiological Significance
I. Introduction
II. Localization and Purification of FGF
III. Control of DNA Synthesis in 3T3 Cells by FGF and Glucocorticoids
IV. Stimulation of Division and Morphological Changes in Sparse and Confluent 3T3 Cell Populations by FGF, Dexamethasone, and Insulin
V. Mitogenic Effect of FGF on Other Cell Lines
VI. Action of FGF upon Cell Transformation Mutants in Culture: Loss of Growth-Initiating Ability at Permissive Temperatures
VII. Induction of the Pleiotypic Responses by FGF in Quiescent Cultures of BALB/c 3T3 Cells
VIII. Changes in Intracellular Cyclic Nucleotides Induced by FGF in Quiescent Cultures of BALB/c 3T3 Cells
IX. In Vivo Effect of FGF
References
Growth Regulation in Cultures of Embryonic Rat Fibroblasts by the Serum Factors S1 and S2
I. Introduction
II. Isolation and Properties of the Serum Factors S1 and S2
III. Effects of S1 and S2 on Embryonic Rat Fibroblasts in Tissue Culture
IV. Effects of S1I and S2 on Permanent Rat Cell Lines
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Thymosin
The Endocrine Role of the Thymus and Its Hormone, Thymosin, in the Regulation of the Growth and Maturation of Host Immunological Competence
I. Introduction
II. Background of Present Concepts of the Nature and Role of the Thymus Gland and Lymphoid Cell Growth and Maturation in Host Immunological Competence
III. Chemical Nature of Thymosin and Other Recently Characterized Thymic Factors
IV. Biological Roles of Thymosin and Other Thymic Factors as Revealed by in Vitro and in Vivo Studies
V. Possible Mechanisms of Action of Thymic Humoral Factors
VI. Suggested Interrelationships of the Endocrine Roles of the Thymus and of Growth-Promoting Factors
VII. Potential Practical Applications of Thymic Humoral Factors
VIII. Summary
References
Malignant Cells
Cyclic AMP and the Malignant Transformation of Cells
I. Introduction
II. Cyclic AMP Levels in Normal and Transformed Cells
III. Cyclic AMP Treatment of Cells
IV. Enzymes of Cyclic AMP Metabolism
V. NRK Cells
VI. KNRK Cells
VII. Summary
References
Discussion
Post session Discussion of Papers
I. Purification, Structure, and Synthesis of Growth Factors
II. Quantitative Measurements of Growth Factors
III. In Vitro Actions of Growth Factors
IV. Biological and Physiological Actions of Growth Factors
V. Clinical Aspects of Growth Factors
General Discussion
I. Summary by Hogue-Angeletti
II. Summary by Cohen
III. Summary by White 415
IV. Summary by Gospodarowicz
V. Summary by Van Wyk
Conclusion Remarks
Text
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th October 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215501