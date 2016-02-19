Advances in Metabolic Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483199436, 9781483224466

Advances in Metabolic Disorders

1st Edition

Volume 3

Editors: Rachmiel Levine Rolf Luft
eBook ISBN: 9781483224466
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 348
Description

Advances in Metabolic Disorders, Volume 3 is a compendium of papers that discusses the regulation of ketogenesis, spontaneous diabetes, ethanol-induced hypoglycemia, and hormonal syndromes associated with neoplasia. One paper discusses the primary role of long-chain fatty acids in synergistically controlling enhanced ketogenesis and gluconeogenesis found in the liver at the cellular level. Another paper notes that in rodent experiments, when hypertrophy and hyperplasia are maintained without exhaustion or degeneration and are sufficient in degree, a new equilibrium emerges leading to near-normalization or compensated diabetes. The opposite occurs when hypertrophy and hyperplasia are limited in degree or in duration: decompensation occurs, diabetes progresses. Some papers describe metabolic disorders of the ovary, erythropoietin, and thyroid diseases. One paper analyzes the pathological conditions arising from impairments of the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian-uterine axis that can cause disturbances in normal reproduction Another paper investigates if a competitive relationship exists between thyrotropin (TSH) and long-acting thyroid stimulator (LATS). In vivo and in vitro studies show that the effect of LATS are associated mainly with a delayed onset of action. Biochemists, micro-biologists, endocrinologists, and researchers dealing with microchemistry, bacteriology and immunology will find this collection valuable.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Ketogenesis and its Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Biochemistry of the Ketone Bodies

III. Physiological Considerations in Ketone Formation

IV. The Practicability of Alloxan Diabetes as a Model for Studying Ketogenesis

V. Hepatocellular Regulation of Ketone Body Formation

VI. Relation between Ketogenesis and Gluconeogenesis

VII. Concluding Comment

References

Spontaneous Diabetes and/or Obesity in Laboratory Redents

I. Introduction

II. Syndromes in Mice (Mus musculus)

III. Syndromes in Other Species

IV. Features Common to Several Syndromes

V. Conclusions

References

Addendum

Ethanol-Induced Hypoglycemia

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of Ethanol-lnduced Hypoglycemia

III. Pathogenesis of Ethanol-lnduced Hypoglycemia

References

Hormonal Syndromes Associated with Neoplasia

I. Introduction

II. Hypoglycemia

III. Hyperthyroidism

IV. Precocious Puberty and Inappropriate Gonadotropin Excretion

V. Hyponatremia

VI. Erythrocytosis

VII. Hypercalcemia

VIII. Ectopic ACTH Syndrome

IX. Polyfunctional Neoplasms

X. Humoral Syndromes

XI. Summary

References

Meabolic Disorders of the Ovary

I. Introduction

II. Physiology

III. Abnormal Ovarian Metabolism

References

The Nature and Significance of the Long-Acting Thyroid Stimulator

I. Introduction

II. Nature of LATS

III. Significance of LATS

References

Thyroid Autoantibodies in Thyroid Diseases

I. Experimental Autoimmune Thyroiditis

II. Methods of Demonstrating Thyroid Antibodies in Humans

III. Occurrence of Thyroid Autoantibodies

IV. Thyroid Autoantibodies in Other Diseases

V. Pathogenic Mechanisms

References

Erythropoietin

I. Historical Overview

II. Assay of Erythropoietin

III. Chemistry of Erythropoietin

IV. Organ of Production

V. Site of Action

VI. Mechanism of Action

VII. The Stimulus for Erythropoietin Production

VIII. Renal Excretion

IX. The Dynamic Equilibrium of Erythropoiesis

X. Endocrine Influences on Erythropoiesis; Role of Erythropoietin

XL Clinical Implications of Erythropoietin

XII. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index

