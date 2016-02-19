Advances in Metabolic Disorders
1st Edition
Volume 3
Description
Advances in Metabolic Disorders, Volume 3 is a compendium of papers that discusses the regulation of ketogenesis, spontaneous diabetes, ethanol-induced hypoglycemia, and hormonal syndromes associated with neoplasia. One paper discusses the primary role of long-chain fatty acids in synergistically controlling enhanced ketogenesis and gluconeogenesis found in the liver at the cellular level. Another paper notes that in rodent experiments, when hypertrophy and hyperplasia are maintained without exhaustion or degeneration and are sufficient in degree, a new equilibrium emerges leading to near-normalization or compensated diabetes. The opposite occurs when hypertrophy and hyperplasia are limited in degree or in duration: decompensation occurs, diabetes progresses. Some papers describe metabolic disorders of the ovary, erythropoietin, and thyroid diseases. One paper analyzes the pathological conditions arising from impairments of the hypothalamic-pituitary-ovarian-uterine axis that can cause disturbances in normal reproduction Another paper investigates if a competitive relationship exists between thyrotropin (TSH) and long-acting thyroid stimulator (LATS). In vivo and in vitro studies show that the effect of LATS are associated mainly with a delayed onset of action. Biochemists, micro-biologists, endocrinologists, and researchers dealing with microchemistry, bacteriology and immunology will find this collection valuable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Ketogenesis and its Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry of the Ketone Bodies
III. Physiological Considerations in Ketone Formation
IV. The Practicability of Alloxan Diabetes as a Model for Studying Ketogenesis
V. Hepatocellular Regulation of Ketone Body Formation
VI. Relation between Ketogenesis and Gluconeogenesis
VII. Concluding Comment
References
Spontaneous Diabetes and/or Obesity in Laboratory Redents
I. Introduction
II. Syndromes in Mice (Mus musculus)
III. Syndromes in Other Species
IV. Features Common to Several Syndromes
V. Conclusions
References
Addendum
Ethanol-Induced Hypoglycemia
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of Ethanol-lnduced Hypoglycemia
III. Pathogenesis of Ethanol-lnduced Hypoglycemia
References
Hormonal Syndromes Associated with Neoplasia
I. Introduction
II. Hypoglycemia
III. Hyperthyroidism
IV. Precocious Puberty and Inappropriate Gonadotropin Excretion
V. Hyponatremia
VI. Erythrocytosis
VII. Hypercalcemia
VIII. Ectopic ACTH Syndrome
IX. Polyfunctional Neoplasms
X. Humoral Syndromes
XI. Summary
References
Meabolic Disorders of the Ovary
I. Introduction
II. Physiology
III. Abnormal Ovarian Metabolism
References
The Nature and Significance of the Long-Acting Thyroid Stimulator
I. Introduction
II. Nature of LATS
III. Significance of LATS
References
Thyroid Autoantibodies in Thyroid Diseases
I. Experimental Autoimmune Thyroiditis
II. Methods of Demonstrating Thyroid Antibodies in Humans
III. Occurrence of Thyroid Autoantibodies
IV. Thyroid Autoantibodies in Other Diseases
V. Pathogenic Mechanisms
References
Erythropoietin
I. Historical Overview
II. Assay of Erythropoietin
III. Chemistry of Erythropoietin
IV. Organ of Production
V. Site of Action
VI. Mechanism of Action
VII. The Stimulus for Erythropoietin Production
VIII. Renal Excretion
IX. The Dynamic Equilibrium of Erythropoiesis
X. Endocrine Influences on Erythropoiesis; Role of Erythropoietin
XL Clinical Implications of Erythropoietin
XII. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483224466