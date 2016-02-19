Advances in Metabolic Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167503, 9781483194981

Advances in Metabolic Disorders

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Rachmiel Levine Rolf Luft
eBook ISBN: 9781483194981
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 290
Description

Advances in Metabolic Disorders discusses the uric acid and gout, the macroglobulins, the metabolism of testosterone in feminizing testes, tryptophan metabolism, and anabolic steroids. It defines the concept of nitrogen-retaining steroids and their use in disease. The book also explains the meaning of macroglobulinemia.
The text examines the genetic factors in the development of gout. The technology involved in the control of purine synthesis is analyzed. The nucleotide degradation and uric acid synthesis are explained. The accumulation of uric acid in gout is discussed in detail. The formation of renal stone is explored. A chapter of the book focuses on a group of antibody molecules. This chapter also introduces cytology, hematology, and serology. A section of the volume is devoted to the source of macroglobulins, chromosomal aberrations, the analysis of urinary metabolites and the nature of macroglobulinemia.
The book will provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers in the field of medicine.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Gout

I. Introduction

II. Serum Uric Acid Concentration

III. Purine Biosynthesis

IV. Production of Uric Acid in Gout

V. Disposition of Uric Acid

VI. Renal Function in Gout

VII. Pathogenesis of Hyperuricemia in Primary Gout

VIII. Acute Gouty Arthritis

IX. Pathology of Chronic Gout

X. Primary and Secondary Gout

XI. Therapy

References

Nitrogen-Retaining Steroids and Their Application in Disease

I. Introduction

II. Pharmacological Evaluation of Nitrogen-Retaining Steroids

III. Therapeutic Application of Nitrogen-Retaining Steroids

References

Addendum

Macroglobulinemia

I. Introduction

II. Macroglobulinemia: Clinical Picture

III. The Macroglobulin

IV. Course, Prognosis, and Therapy

V. General Discussion

References

Testing the Functional Capacity of the Tryptophan-Niacin Pathway in Man by Analysis of Urinary Metabolites

I. Introduction

II. Metabolic Pathway from Tryptophan to Niacin

III. Quantitative Methods for Tryptophan Metabolites

IV. Ion-Exchange Resins, Columns, and Special Equipment

V. Factors That Affect the Tryptophan-Niacin Pathway

VI. The Loading Dose of Tryptophan

VII. Comments on the Conduct of Clinical Studies

References

The Syndrome of Testicular Feminization

I. Introduction

II. Characteristics of the Syndrome

III. Endocrine Studies

IV. Comments and Pathogenesis

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483194981

About the Editor

Rachmiel Levine

Rolf Luft

