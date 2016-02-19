Advances in Metabolic Disorders
1st Edition
Volume 2
Advances in Metabolic Disorders discusses the uric acid and gout, the macroglobulins, the metabolism of testosterone in feminizing testes, tryptophan metabolism, and anabolic steroids. It defines the concept of nitrogen-retaining steroids and their use in disease. The book also explains the meaning of macroglobulinemia.
The text examines the genetic factors in the development of gout. The technology involved in the control of purine synthesis is analyzed. The nucleotide degradation and uric acid synthesis are explained. The accumulation of uric acid in gout is discussed in detail. The formation of renal stone is explored. A chapter of the book focuses on a group of antibody molecules. This chapter also introduces cytology, hematology, and serology. A section of the volume is devoted to the source of macroglobulins, chromosomal aberrations, the analysis of urinary metabolites and the nature of macroglobulinemia.
The book will provide useful information to doctors, students, and researchers in the field of medicine.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Gout
I. Introduction
II. Serum Uric Acid Concentration
III. Purine Biosynthesis
IV. Production of Uric Acid in Gout
V. Disposition of Uric Acid
VI. Renal Function in Gout
VII. Pathogenesis of Hyperuricemia in Primary Gout
VIII. Acute Gouty Arthritis
IX. Pathology of Chronic Gout
X. Primary and Secondary Gout
XI. Therapy
References
Nitrogen-Retaining Steroids and Their Application in Disease
I. Introduction
II. Pharmacological Evaluation of Nitrogen-Retaining Steroids
III. Therapeutic Application of Nitrogen-Retaining Steroids
References
Addendum
Macroglobulinemia
I. Introduction
II. Macroglobulinemia: Clinical Picture
III. The Macroglobulin
IV. Course, Prognosis, and Therapy
V. General Discussion
References
Testing the Functional Capacity of the Tryptophan-Niacin Pathway in Man by Analysis of Urinary Metabolites
I. Introduction
II. Metabolic Pathway from Tryptophan to Niacin
III. Quantitative Methods for Tryptophan Metabolites
IV. Ion-Exchange Resins, Columns, and Special Equipment
V. Factors That Affect the Tryptophan-Niacin Pathway
VI. The Loading Dose of Tryptophan
VII. Comments on the Conduct of Clinical Studies
References
The Syndrome of Testicular Feminization
I. Introduction
II. Characteristics of the Syndrome
III. Endocrine Studies
IV. Comments and Pathogenesis
References
Author Index
Subject Index
