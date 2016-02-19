Advances in Metabolic Disorders, Volume 7 covers the developments in the study of metabolic disorders. The book discusses the role of growth hormone on the stimulation of somatomedin in the tissues; the secretion of natriuretic hormones by extracellular volume expansion; and the methodological aspects on the estimation of genetic effects of environmental agents in man. The text also describes the metabolic aspects of desert adaptation by man and the synthesis and secretion of insulin in dynamic perfusion systems. The general morphological and functional aspects of islet cells as well as the mechanisms involved in the release of insulin from the beta cell are also considered. The book further tackles the mechanisms of insulin action; diabetes mellitus as a disease of pancreatic and extrapancreatic origin; and the pathogenesis of pancreatic islet cell hyperplasia and insulin insensitivity in obesity. The text concludes by looking into the clinical correlation of obesity and diabetes mellitus. The book will prove invaluable to endocrinologists, biochemists, physicians, and medical students.

Growth Hormone and Somatomedin

I. Introduction

II. Sulfation Factor—Somatomedin

III. Bioassay of Somatomedin

IV. Occurrence of Somatomedin in Serum

V. Purification of Somatomedin

VI. Mechanism of Production of Somatomedin

VII. Biological Action of Purified Somatomedin in Vitro

VIII. Relations between Somatomedins and Other Growth Factors

IX. Conclusions

References

Natriuretic Hormones

I. Introduction

II. An Outline of Current Concepts of the Regulation of Renal Sodium Excretion

III. Cross-Circulation and Related Studies

IV. In Vitro Assays

V. "Natriuretic" Assays

VI. Other Natriuretic Agents

VII. Site of Secretion and Chemical Nature

VIII. Speculations

References

Methodological Aspects on the Estimation of Genetic Effects of Environmental Agents in Man

I. Introduction

II. Changes in Selection

III. Changes in Mutation Frequency

IV. Parameters That Possibly Might Reflect Changes in the Genetic Material

V. Summary

References

Metabolic Aspects of Desert Adaptation (Man)

I. Introduction

II. Methodology of Energy Metabolism Studies

III. Adaptive Changes in Man's Basal Metabolism in Hot Environment

IV. Man's Body Temperature, Energy Expenditure, and Work Capacity in Desert Climate

V. Food Intake, Nutrients, and Water Metabolism in Desert Conditions

VI. Acid-Base Balance in Blood of Man in the Desert

VII. The Endocrine Background for Metabolic Changes under Desert Conditions

VIII. Some Insights into the Cellular Mechanisms of the Metabolic Changes during Exposure to Heat

References

Proceedings of a Symposium on Insulin - City of Hope Medical Center, Duarte, California, February 13, 1972

Philosophy and Outlook

Text

Synthesis and Secretion of Insulin in Dynamic Perfusion Systems

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Summary

References

Discussion

Structure and Function of the Endocrine Cell Types of the Islets

I. Introduction

II. Morphology and Hormones of the Islets of Langerhans

III. Formation of Insulin in the Beta Cell

IV. Insulin Release from the Beta Cell

V. Microfilaments in Beta Cell Secretion

VI. Glucoreceptor of the Beta Cell

VII. Possible Defects in Insulin Release in the Diabetic Subject

VIII. Islet Transplantation

References

Discussion

Mechanisms of Insulin Action

I. Introduction

II. Factors under Consideration

III. Current Hypotheses Being Tested

References

Discussion

Diabetes Mellitus—A Disease of Pancreatic and Extrapancreatic Origin

I. Introduction

II. The Mechanisms of the Deranged Insulin Secretion

III. Metabolic Consequences of Low Insulin Response (in Nondiabetic Subjects)

IV. Factors Involved in the Transition from Prediabetes to Diabetes

V. Future Aspects of the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetes

VI. Conclusions

References

Discussion

The Pathogenesis of Pancreatic Islet Cell Hyperplasia and Insulin Insensitivity in Obesity

I. Introduction

II. Factors Influencing Islet Function in Obesity

III. The Development of Insulin Insensitivity in Obesity

IV. Speculations and Conclusions

References

Discussion

Obesity and Diabetes Mellitus

I. Pathophysiological Features of Obesity

II. Clinical Correlation of Obesity and Diabetes Mellitus

III. Treatment of Obesity and Prevention of Diabetes by Elimination of Hyperinsulinism

IV. Summary

References

Discussion

