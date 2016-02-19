Advances in Metabolic Disorders
Advances in Metabolic Disorders, Volume 7 covers the developments in the study of metabolic disorders. The book discusses the role of growth hormone on the stimulation of somatomedin in the tissues; the secretion of natriuretic hormones by extracellular volume expansion; and the methodological aspects on the estimation of genetic effects of environmental agents in man. The text also describes the metabolic aspects of desert adaptation by man and the synthesis and secretion of insulin in dynamic perfusion systems. The general morphological and functional aspects of islet cells as well as the mechanisms involved in the release of insulin from the beta cell are also considered. The book further tackles the mechanisms of insulin action; diabetes mellitus as a disease of pancreatic and extrapancreatic origin; and the pathogenesis of pancreatic islet cell hyperplasia and insulin insensitivity in obesity. The text concludes by looking into the clinical correlation of obesity and diabetes mellitus. The book will prove invaluable to endocrinologists, biochemists, physicians, and medical students.
Table of Contents
Growth Hormone and Somatomedin
I. Introduction
II. Sulfation Factor—Somatomedin
III. Bioassay of Somatomedin
IV. Occurrence of Somatomedin in Serum
V. Purification of Somatomedin
VI. Mechanism of Production of Somatomedin
VII. Biological Action of Purified Somatomedin in Vitro
VIII. Relations between Somatomedins and Other Growth Factors
IX. Conclusions
Natriuretic Hormones
I. Introduction
II. An Outline of Current Concepts of the Regulation of Renal Sodium Excretion
III. Cross-Circulation and Related Studies
IV. In Vitro Assays
V. "Natriuretic" Assays
VI. Other Natriuretic Agents
VII. Site of Secretion and Chemical Nature
VIII. Speculations
Methodological Aspects on the Estimation of Genetic Effects of Environmental Agents in Man
I. Introduction
II. Changes in Selection
III. Changes in Mutation Frequency
IV. Parameters That Possibly Might Reflect Changes in the Genetic Material
V. Summary
Metabolic Aspects of Desert Adaptation (Man)
I. Introduction
II. Methodology of Energy Metabolism Studies
III. Adaptive Changes in Man's Basal Metabolism in Hot Environment
IV. Man's Body Temperature, Energy Expenditure, and Work Capacity in Desert Climate
V. Food Intake, Nutrients, and Water Metabolism in Desert Conditions
VI. Acid-Base Balance in Blood of Man in the Desert
VII. The Endocrine Background for Metabolic Changes under Desert Conditions
VIII. Some Insights into the Cellular Mechanisms of the Metabolic Changes during Exposure to Heat
Proceedings of a Symposium on Insulin - City of Hope Medical Center, Duarte, California, February 13, 1972
Philosophy and Outlook
Synthesis and Secretion of Insulin in Dynamic Perfusion Systems
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Summary
Structure and Function of the Endocrine Cell Types of the Islets
I. Introduction
II. Morphology and Hormones of the Islets of Langerhans
III. Formation of Insulin in the Beta Cell
IV. Insulin Release from the Beta Cell
V. Microfilaments in Beta Cell Secretion
VI. Glucoreceptor of the Beta Cell
VII. Possible Defects in Insulin Release in the Diabetic Subject
VIII. Islet Transplantation
Mechanisms of Insulin Action
I. Introduction
II. Factors under Consideration
III. Current Hypotheses Being Tested
Diabetes Mellitus—A Disease of Pancreatic and Extrapancreatic Origin
I. Introduction
II. The Mechanisms of the Deranged Insulin Secretion
III. Metabolic Consequences of Low Insulin Response (in Nondiabetic Subjects)
IV. Factors Involved in the Transition from Prediabetes to Diabetes
V. Future Aspects of the Prevention and Treatment of Diabetes
VI. Conclusions
The Pathogenesis of Pancreatic Islet Cell Hyperplasia and Insulin Insensitivity in Obesity
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing Islet Function in Obesity
III. The Development of Insulin Insensitivity in Obesity
IV. Speculations and Conclusions
Obesity and Diabetes Mellitus
I. Pathophysiological Features of Obesity
II. Clinical Correlation of Obesity and Diabetes Mellitus
III. Treatment of Obesity and Prevention of Diabetes by Elimination of Hyperinsulinism
IV. Summary
