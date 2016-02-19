Advances in Metabolic Disorders
1st Edition
Volume 5
Description
Advances in Metabolic Disorders, Volume 5 covers the developments in the study of metabolic disorders. The book discusses the hypothalamic control of the secretion of adenohypophysial hormones; the adrenocortical control of epinephrine synthesis in health and disease; and the role of the renin-angiotensin system in the physiological control of aldosterone secretion. The text also describes the general metabolic and systemic effects of progesterone and synthetic progestins, and the experimental and clinical studies of the role of the thymus glands in the development and expression of immune functions. The control of glucose metabolism in the human fetus and newborn infant, as well as the dynamics and regulation of the human adipose tissue are also considered. The book concludes by encompassing the possible association between several metabolic abnormalities and coronary artery disease. Endocrinologists and biochemists will find the text invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Contents of Previous Volumes
Hypothalamic Control of the Secretion of Adenohypophysial Hormones
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of the Hypothalamic Releasing Factors
III. Mechanisms of Action of the Hypothalamic Factors
IV. Conclusions
References
Adrenocortical Control of Epinephrine Synthesis in Health and Disease
I. Introduction
II. Morphology of the Mammalian Adrenal Gland
III. Catecholamine Biosynthesis in Neurons and Chromaffîn Cells
IV. Adrenocortical Control of Adrenomedullary Function
V. PNMT Activity in the Brain
VI. The Adrenal Cortex and Epinephrine Synthesis in Nonmammalian Vertebrates
VII. Clinical Implications
References
The Relationship Between Angiotensin and Aldosterone
I. The Renin-Angiotensin System in the Physiological Control of Aldosterone Secretion
II. Clinical Implications
III. Conclusions
References
The Metabolic Influence of Progestins
I. Introduction
II. Electrolyte Metabolism
III. Protein Metabolism
IV. Growth Hormone Secretion
V. Carbohydrate Metabolism
VI. Fat Metabolism
VII. Respiratory Effects
VIII. The Influence of Synthetic Progestins on Electrolyte Metabolism
IX. The Effect of Synthetic Progestins on Protein Metabolism
References
The Thymus Gland: Experimental and Clinical Studies of its Role in the Development and Expression of Immune Function
I. Introduction
II. Historical
III. Phylogenetic and Embryonic Development of the Thymus Gland
IV. Modern Concepts of Thymus Function Derived from Experimental Studies
V. Thymus Malfunction and Clinical Disorders
VI. Summary
References
Control of Glucose Metabolism in the Human Fetus and Newborn Infant
I. Introduction
II. Modification of Maternal Metabolism by the Conceptus
III. Placental Transport of Nutrients and Hormones
IV. Fetal Glucose Metabolism
V. The Newborn Infant: The Effects of Birth
VI. Effects of an Abnormal Intrauterine Environment on Neonatal Glucose Homeostasis
VII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Human Adipose Tissue Dynamics and Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Sampling Techniques
III. Morphology and Cell Composition
IV. Human Adipose Tissue Metabolism
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Coronary Disease and Carbohydrate and Fat Abnormalities
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Design
III. Results
IV. Discussion
V. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th May 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483215471