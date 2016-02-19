Advances in Metabolic Disorders, Volume 5 covers the developments in the study of metabolic disorders. The book discusses the hypothalamic control of the secretion of adenohypophysial hormones; the adrenocortical control of epinephrine synthesis in health and disease; and the role of the renin-angiotensin system in the physiological control of aldosterone secretion. The text also describes the general metabolic and systemic effects of progesterone and synthetic progestins, and the experimental and clinical studies of the role of the thymus glands in the development and expression of immune functions. The control of glucose metabolism in the human fetus and newborn infant, as well as the dynamics and regulation of the human adipose tissue are also considered. The book concludes by encompassing the possible association between several metabolic abnormalities and coronary artery disease. Endocrinologists and biochemists will find the text invaluable.

