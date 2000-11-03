Advances in Mechanical Behaviour, Plasticity and Damage

Plenary papers. Microstructure and micromechanisms: toward physically based constitutive equations for plasticity and fracture of alloys (Y. Brechet). Collective behavior of cracks and defects (O.B. Naimark). Fatigue-cyclic behaviour (J. Polak). Mechanics and phase transformations (F.D. Fischer). Modeling of ductile fracture and the ductile-brittle transition (A. Needleman). Mechanics of heterogeneous joints. Experimental validation of SINTAP defect assessment procedure for heterogeneous joints (Y.J. Kim, P.J. Budden). An approach to fracture analysis of butt joints (S. Alexandrov, G. Mishuris). Fracture mechanics studies of graded transition joints (N.P. O'Dowd). Effect of weld metal yield strength over - and undermatch on fracture resistance of pipeline girth welds (C. Thaulow et al.). Analysis of the heterogeneous weld joints in aspect of fracture mechanics (E. Ranatowski). Fracture toughness of simulated HAZ in HSLA steel welds (A. Lambert et al.). Implications of nonlinear mismatch in fracture of bimetallic interfaces (A. Laukkanen, S. Tahtinen). Tensile strength of bimetallic HIP diffusion bonds: experiments and numerical analysis (V. Rougier et al.). Monotonic and cyclic strength of friction stir welded aluminium joints (G. Biallas et al.). A new experimental method to predict the fatigue life of high temperature Austenitic 316L weldments (Y. Madi et al.). Fatigue and creep properties of bi-metallic alloys produced by diffusion bonding (H. Burlet et al.). Predictive fracture model for adhesively-bonded joints failing with extensive plastic yielding (T. Ferracin et al.). Experimental automated ultrasonic evaluation of welded structures and defects characterization (F. Bettayeb et al.). Analysis of welding reaction stresses and welding reaction moments in component tests - stress characteristics dependent on the intensity of restraint (Th. Kannengießer et al.). Elastic-plastic finite element analysis of non brittle bimetallic joints (P. Fagundes et al.). Development of the sigma-D method for the assessment of creep crack initiation in welded components (M.P. O'Donnell et al.). Mechanical properties of the high temperature brazed joints of aerospace materials (Y. Suezawa, H. Izui). A computerized arc welding engineering modelled by a combinatorial analysis approach (F. Bettayeb, A. Benchaala). Characteristic of the mechanical properties of heterogeneous weld joints under tension (E. Ranatowski). Fracture toughness of a stainless steel / DS-copper joint (L. Briottet et al.). Joining of ceramic targets (R. Koleñãk et al.). Polymers. Analysis of fracture mechanisms in short fibre composites in relation to fibre orientation (S. Fara, A. Pavan). A comparison of the deformation and fracture mechanisms in rubber toughened poly(methyl methacrylate) and in poly(urethane) / poly(methyl methacrylate) interpenetrating polymer networks (Ph. Béguelin). Relationships between molecular characteristics and mechanical properties of amorphous thermoplastics (B. Brûlé et al.). Viscoelastic-Viscoplastic analysis of a scratching and sliding single contact on a polymer surface (C. Gauthier, R. Schirrer). Effect of the physical aging in PA11 on the mechanical creep and water absorption kinetics (L. Arnault et al.). A thermo-mechanical investigation of the influence of shear yielding and crazing on fracture characteristics of glassy polymers (R. Estevez et al.). Influence of temperature on the durability of a phenolic based composite (S. Barré et al.). Fatigue of thermoplastic composites adhesive lap joints (P.N. Reis et al.). Rubber reinforcement problem viewed from micromechanical standpoint (V.V. Moshev, S.E. Evlampieva). Mechanical behavior of a silica filled rubber based on a large strain viscoelastic constitutive model coupled with damage evolution (A. Robisson et al.). Crack tip deformation of pp-materials (S. Seidler et al.). Thermo-mechanical degradation behaviour of poly(oxymethylene) (V.M. Archodoulaki, S. Seidler). Modeling the elastic behaviour of a polypropylene taking account of the microstructure (X. Noulhianne et al.). Microstructures and micromechanisms. Effect of recrystallisation annealing on grain refinement for superplastic forming of cold-rolled aluminium alloy 5083 (Y. Yagodzinskyy et al.). Super-and quasiplasticity of ceramic nanocomposites in CaO-MgO-ZrO2 system derived from natural dolomite (Y. Suzuki et al.). Prediction of nanostructured materials mechanical properties Q. Hou et al.). Dislocation dynamics modeling in confined volumes (D. Weygand et al.). Mechanisms of plastic deformation and fracture of single crystals of austenitic stainless steels with nitrogen (Yu.I. Chumlyakov et al.). The mechanism of formation of the shear bands with orientations of boundaries {hhl} in cubic crystals (M.P. Kashchenko et al.). Identification of constitutive laws for Al 99.5 (S. Dumoulin et al.). Plastic behaviour simulation of an Al 99.5 coarse grain multicrystal during a tensile test (T. Gradel et al.). Computational and experimental investigations of the local strain field in elastoplastic two-phase materials (P. Doumalin et al.). Plastic localization modeling in mild steel polycrystals: effect of temperature (T. Hoc, C. Rey). Lattice rotations during creep deformation of a single crystal superalloy in triaxial stresses (M. Ardakani et al.). Cold rolling of FCC polycrystals investigated by 2-grains and N-grains interaction models (L. Delannay et al.). Effect of the deformation path on the microstructure (T. Hebesberger et al.). Self-consistent modelling of the elastic-viscoplastic behaviour of low-carbon steels (S. Berbenni et al.). Modelling of the thermal creep of zircaloy-4 using a self-consistent affine estimates (R. Brenner et al.). Mechanical modelling of zircaloy-4 behavior (O. Fandeur et al.). Hardening and softening of aluminium alloys (P. Lukác et al.). Microstructure and cryogenic properties of directional solidification eutectics for airframes (P.C. Olaru). Microstructure and mechanical properties of AZ91 polycrystals (M. Janeček et al.). Instantaneous and delayed influence of temperature and strain rate on the mechanical behaviour of tantalum. Towards a more physical modelling (F. Buy et al.). Mechanical properties of austenitic high nitrogen steels at elevated temperatures (R. Ilola et al.). General relationships for heterogeneous materials with moving discontinuities (R.M. Pradeilles Duval, C. Stolz). Deformation mechanisms of zinc: coating vs. bulk material (R. Parisot et al.). Influence of thickness on crystallographic and mechanical properties of PVD tungsten coatings (T. Ganne et al.). About the nature of influence of plastic deformation on the elastic constants of materials (YU. I. Ragozin et al.). Hierarchical mechanical behaviour modelling for metals. Application to sheet forming processes (P. Erieau et al.). A polycrystalline model for stress-strain behaviour of tantalum (S. Frenois et al.). Thermal expansion and thermal diffusivity of magnesium alloy QE22 reinforced by SiC particles and Al2O3 fibres (A. Rudajevová et al.). Comparison between analytical and numerical model of 3D composite behaviour: residual stresses and analysis (C. Tallaron, S. Barré). Real-like polycrystal with intergranular crack (J. Pokluda et al.). Structure and mechanical properties of MgZnMM alloys solidified at different cooling (M. Socjusz-Podosek et al.). Vol 2. Macroplasticity. Experimental study of shear band formation in various steels (R. Clos et al.). Ratchetting modelling through yield surface distorsion (L. Vincent et al.). Mechanical and microstructural investigations of an austenitic stainless steel under non-proportional loadings in tension-torsion-internal and external pressure (P. Robinet et al.). An original strain localisation approach for rate-dependent damage materials (T. Désoyer et al.). Identification and validation of a constitutive model for a 3D carbon/carbon composite under multiaxial loading (J. Pailhès et al.). Nonlinear mechanical behavior of a MDPE: multiaxial constitutive equations and creep damage law (H. Ben Hadj Hamouda et al.). Mechanical behaviour of A508 steel based on double nonlinear viscoplastic constitutive equations (B. Tanguy et al.). Characterization of the strain rate sensitivity in the dynamic bending behavior of mild steel plates (M. Avalle et al.). Numerical models of metal cutting with damage effects (J.L. Bacaria et al.). Micro and meso damage modelling of anchored refractory linings (A. Gasser et al.). Characterization of semi-solid materials (C. Rouff et al.). Crash and impact complementary experimental devices for dynamic and damage behaviour investigation (J. Pasquiet et al.). Investigation of high speed behaviour of ductile materials by computer simulation and Hopkinson experimental test (A. Gavrus et al.). How can be taken account the Bauschinger effect in an AISI 316L stainless steel (M. Choteau et al.). Ongoing numerical and experimental analysis of structural characteristics of reinforced concrete slabs, prestressed in both directions and subjected to long-term service loading (G. Sossou). Tribology. Characterisation of the TTS and numerical modelling of the particle-detachment (A. Eleod et al.). Nanoindentation, nano-scratch and nano-friction tests with a surface force apparatus (S. Bec, A. Tonck). Molecular dynamics simulation of dry friction between metals (E. Bournez et al.). Modelling of rolling friction taking into account the microstructure of the contacting materials (W. Daves et al.). Texture and stress symptoms of tribological wear (J.T. Bonarski, L. Starczewski). Temperature rise in fretting: a finite element approach to the thermal constriction phenomenon (V. Fridrici et al.). Tribological and corrosion behaviours of graphite and titanium alloys couple during ring on disc tests (I. Serre et al.). Developments on fretting mapping (S. Fouvry). Optimization of heat treatment parameters in agricultural grade steel through wear model (A.K. Bhakat et al.). Surface friction and wear of refractory steels after thermo-chemical treatment (M.G. Kroukovitch). Characterisation of surface treatment with a controlled energy impact system (D. Kaczorowski et al.). A methodolgy for the identification of constitutive and contact laws of metallic materials under high strain rates (C. Sattouf et al.). The friction and wear of self - lubricating composites based on PTFE for extreme environmental conditions (J. Nowacki, Z. Piec). Influence of different couples of materials in the hydrodynamic parameter (I. Nogueira et al.). New characterisation of the friction behavior of alumina (J. Vallayer et al.). Damage mechanisms of Ti-6Al-4V coated by tungsten PVD layers under particle impact (G. Graff et al.). Mechanism of abrasion-erosion wear of thermal sprayed coatings (P. Kulu et al.). Researches regarding the improvement of the babbit behaviour to wear (A. Preda et al.). Some PTFE composites sliding in water against steel (L. Tomescu, M. Rïpà). Controlling of the properties of the surface layer in the nitriding process (J. Baranowska et al.). Relationships between surface morphology induced by cold-rolling and brightness of low carbon steel strips (D. Najjar et al.). Friction behaviour of a fluid concrete against a metallic wall (Y. Vanhove et al.). The role of friction in fractures of coated steel sheets during press forming (A.C. Cárcel et al.). Research regarding the manufacture of the wear parts from the iron and steel plants using out-of-use mill rolls (G. Dulea et al.). Collective behaviour of defects . Mechanical instability and crack patterns formed through complex fluids desiccation (L. Pauchard, C. Allain). Morphology of crack surfaces: a way to understand the fracture behaviour in quasi-brittle materials (S. Morel, G. Valentin). Modelling of crack propagation in polycrystalline media (S. Maitrejean et al.). Notch effects in metal foams (P.R. Onck, A.F. Bastawros). Fracture toughness determination of high volume fraction particle reinforced aluminium matrix composites (A. Miserez et al.). Quantification of damage during tensile straining of particle reinforced aluminium (M. Kouzeli et al.). Numerical modelling of matrix cracking in fibre reinforced laminated plastics (J.H.A. Schiperren, R. De Borst). Validation of a failure criterion for a 3D carbon-carbon composite under complex loading (C. Crestia et al.). Numerical simulations of viscoelastic effects in concrete crack growth (C. Cécot, C. Huet). Numerical computation of the growth of microcracks in concrete during freezing cycles (F. Besson, C. Huet). Fractal dimension of damage growth by a statistical micromechanic fatigue model (E. Altus, D. Jeulin). Modeling of damage-fracture transitions as collective behavior of defects (M. Davydova, O. Plekhov). Models of random damage (D. Jeulin). High temperature mechanical behaviour of Ti(C,N)-WC-Co hardmetals (S. Bolognini et al.). Alumino-Boron-Nitride Ceramics Microstructure, properties and manufacture techniques (V.V. Grishaev et al.). Life extension of insulation corkboard (L. Gil). Mechanics and Phase Transformation. Experimental investigations under biaxial loadings on Cu-Al-Be shape memory alloy (C. Bouvet et al.). Parent phase ageing and martensite stabilization in Cu-Al-Ni based melt spun shape memory ribbons (C. Segui et al.). Influence of martensitic transformation on fatigue short crack behaviour in austenitic stainless steels with different grain sizes (N. Baffie, J. Stolarz). The influence of the martensitic transformation on the high temperature plasticity of the Ni-Al-Cu ß intermetallic phase (T. Czeppe, S. Wierzbinski). Effect of stress on the bainitic and martensitic phase transformation behaviour of a low alloy tool steel (U. Ahrens et al.). The role and significance of martensite on the mechanical properties of TRIP-assisted multiphase steels (P. Jacques et al.). Transformation induced plasticity in Zircaloy-4 (S. Frechinet et al.). Effect of work-hardening of retained austenite on the martensitic transformation in TRIP-aided steel (S. Godet et al.). Effect of copper on precipitation of secondary phases in duplex stainless steels (O. Smuk et al.). Phase transformation in nanostructured materials produced under heavy plastic deformation (X. Sauvage et al.). Continuum mechanical aspects of diffusional phase transformations in steels - a case study for continuous casting (E. Gamsjäger et al.). Influence of the mechanical stability of retained austenite on the damaging micromecanisms in TRIP-assisted multiphase steels (Q. Furnemont et al.). Internal friction study of phase transformations and hydrogen effects in super duplex stainless steels (O. Smuk et al.). Phase transformation effect on the development of plastic zones in thin plates (S. Alexandrov et al.). Mechanical properties of Ni-Mn-Ga and Ni-Ti-based melt-spun ribbons (J. Pons et al.). Contribution to the understanding of the fatigue of shape memory single crystals (N. Siredey, A. Eberhardt). Experimental plasticity. Measurement of in plane displacement fields by a spectral phase algorithm applied to numerical speckle photography for microtensile tests (C. Poilane et al.). Automatic local deformation measurements by means of a digital image analysis system (A. Tatschl et al.). Grating method for deformation measurement of heterogeneous specimen (D. Behring et al.). Single grain analysis of the plastic behavior of a polycrystalline Zr alloy with a X-ray microdiffraction technique (O. Castelnau et al.). Nanoscale study of mechanical properties (F. Oulevey et al.). Determining the local mechanical properties of metals and composites from nanoindentation experiments in a AFM (M. Göken). Magnetoelastic effects using vibrating reed and nanoindentation (C. Azcoitia, A. Karimi). Local large-strain measurement by grid spot method (R. Rotinat et al.). Thermomechanical parameters measurement by optical methods: Application on polymers (R. Tié, J.C. Dupré). Fatigue limit prediction using speckle techniques (V. Crupi et al.). Vol 3. Fatigue. Fatigue crack initiation and crystallographic crack growth in an austenitic stainless steel (C. Chauvot, M. Sester). Influence of material state at a crack tip on the process of fatigue striations formation for Al-based alloys (A.A. Shaniavski). Influence of mean stress on the fatigue behaviour of sintered iron (G. Biallas et al.). High-temperature fatigue behaviour and damage mechanisms of a SiC-reinforced and dispersoid-strengthened aluminium alloy (A. Jung et al.). Current fatigue aspects of structures (P. Broz). A comparative study of crack closure and energy based concepts (N. Ranganathan). The effects of the constitutive behaviour of alloys on their resistance to fatigue crack growth under variable amplitude loading (S. Pommier). Lifetime prediction of helicopter gears: experimental investigations and computer modelling (P. Poessel et al.). Fatigue life predictions for nitrided mechanical parts (M. Chaussumier, M. Desvignes). Fatigue crack growth resistance and fracture toughness of selectively reinforced aluminium alloys (M. Milan, P. Bowen). Fracture mechanics analyses of fretting fatigue cracks considering propagation directions (T. Hattori, T. Watanabe). Cyclic deformation and fatigue behaviour of microalloyed carbon steels for use in railway wheels (J. Ahlström, B. Karlsson). Fatigue crack growth delay by hole and expanded hole for two aluminium alloys (R. Ghfiri et al.). Mechanical and microstructural study of residual stresses induced by shot peening on the fatigue strength of AISI 4340 steel (M. Torres et al.). On the origin of the ratchetting process in austenitic stainless steel AISI 316L at T <0.4Tm (C. Gaudin, X. Feaugas) Notch effect in fatigue: Comparison of local strain and fracture mechanics approaches (N. Gérard et al.). Temperature dependence of thermo-mechanical fatigue behaviour of a martensitic 5% chromium steel (A. Oudin, F. Rézaï-Aria). Fatigue behaviour of calcium-treated and non-calcium-treated AISI 8620 carburizing steel (P. Juvonen, H. Hänninen). Mechanism of stable growth of fatigue cracks (N.V. Tumanov). Connection between the characteristics of the low cycle fatigue and fatigue crack growth for different materials (G. Nagy, J. Lukacs). Single specimen methodology for elasto-viscoplastic fatigue model identification of martensitic steels (G. Bernhart et al.). Subsurface crack initiation due to ultra-high cycle fatigue (Q.Y. Wang et al.). Analyze of the influence of the stress ratio on the fatigue crack growth rates by a bootstrap method (M. Bigerelle et al.). Small fatigue crack growth studied by scanning electron microscope (Li Wenfong). Investigation of geometrical effects of different notches to the cycles of fatigue crack initiation and crack propagation (A. Horvath, J. Lukacs). The influence of stress ratio on cyclic creep in an Al-6%Mg alloy (P. Yasniy, M. Galushchak). Fatigue behaviour of the aluminium alloy AA 6013 in corrosive environment (I. Haase et al.). Short crack growth and fatigue life in plasma nitrided 316L stainless steel (K. Obrtlík, J. Polák). Research regarding the increase of turning tool service life while processing hard materials (M. Anghel et al.). Influencing of fatigue properties of nodular cast iron by means of plasma nitriding (P. Mazal, J. Stuchlík). Acoustic emission method using in evaluation of fatigue properties of materials (P. Mazal). Increase of life extension compressor blades of the turbo-jet by electroupsetting (L. Kommel et al.). Magnetomechanical effect in fatigue investigations of ferromagnetics (J. Kaleta). Application of a multimechanism model to the prediction of ratchetting behavior (L. Blaj, G. Cailletaud). Observation of fatigue damage in crystalline materials using atomic force microscopy (J. Polák et al.). Environmental effects. Influence of environment on the fatigue behaviour of the high strength steel SE702 (B. Huneau et al.). Intergranular stress corrosion cracking modelling for zirconium alloy fuel cladding: environmental effects simulation with mechanical-chemical coupled calculations (O. Diard et al.). Recent approach of the secondary side corrosion modeling of alloy 600 for steam generator tubes (E.M. Pavageau et al.). Synthesis and comparison of crack growth rate measurements on tubes and plates in alloy 600 in high temperature hydrogenated primary water (S. Le Hong et al.). Quantitative characterization and modelling of initiation and growth of stress corrosion cracks (O. Raquet et al.). Influence of short-range order on the mechanical behaviour of alloy 600 (P. Nicolas et al.). Hydrogen absorption in titanium aluminides exposed to water vapor. Consequences on the mechanical properties (A.M. Brass, J. Chene). Computation of hydrogen intergranular trapping in aluminium (D. Tanguy, Th. Magnin). Numerical modeling of delayed hydride cracking in zirconium alloys (A.G. Varias, A.R. Massih). Microstructural characteristics and resistance of carbon-manganese steels against hydrogen induced cracking (J. Sojka et al.). Role of stress on hydrogen attack (A. Baker et al.). Cyclic response of superduplex stainless steels in seawater (A. Gironès et al.). Effect of surface treatment on fatigue life of the aluminium alloy 2024-T351 (F. Moulinier et al.). A probabilistic model for predicting pitting corrosion fatigue life (Q.Y. Wang et al.). The influence of magnetic field on the fatigue resistance in corrosive environment (L. Palaghian et al.). Corrosion resistance of the welded joints from precipitation hardening steel 17-4 PH (J. Baranowska, J. Nowacki). High temperature deformation. Damage and creep of CMCs (J.L. Chermant et al.). Deformation behaviour of AZ91 / Al2O3 MMC at elevated temperatures (Z. Trojanová et al.). On the importance of matrix creep in high temperature deformation of short fibre reinforced metal matrix composites (G. Kausträter, G. Eggeler). Deformation behaviour of magnesium alloys at elevated temperatures (P. Lukác et al.). High temperature cleavage in Al-Mg alloys (S. Peron et al.). A kinetic study of g-channel widening during high temperature and low stress creep of superalloy single crystals (K. Serin et al.). mull Solidification paths in simplified nickel alloys (S. de Vito et al.). High temperature creep-fatigue in stainless steel (D.W.A. Rees). A microstructural investigation of primary creep in a near - TiAl-alloy with duplex microstructure (T. Rudolf et al.). Origin of internal stress in creep of long range ordered beta brass (K. Milička, F. Dobeš). Defect formation modeling near the liquid-solid interface during the crystal growth from a melt (R.V. Goldstein et al.). Microstructure and mechanical behaviour of an isothermally forged near-gamma titanium aluminide alloy (J. Müllauer et al.). The effects of heating conditions on the quality of die forged materials (A. Preda et al.). Researches on the structure and properties modifications in thick plates made from alloyed steels by controlled rolling (E. Vasilescu, I. Vasilescu). Hot deformation of a commercial purity copper (V.G. García et al.). Mechanical behaviour during hot working of AISI-304 steels (M. El Wahabi et al.). Studies concerning the creep behaviour of AlSi9Mg/10%SiC(p) composite (G. Popescu et al.). Development of constitutive equations for creep damage behaviour under multi-axial states of stress (Q. Xu). Superplastic deformation of &agr;+ &bgr; brasses (J. Dutkiewicz et al.). Fracture. Micromechanical modelling of the behaviour of duplex stainless steels (S. Bugat et al.). Interaction between a crack and a debonding initiation from a circular rigid inclusion under biaxial uniform tension or compression (N. Hasebe, Y. Yamamoto). Two micromechanism-based models for crack initiation in ductile metal alloys (T. Pardoen, J.W. Hutchinson). Micromechanical aspects of constraint effects in steel for containers of spent nuclear fuel (I. Dlouhý et al.). Low temperature fracture toughness of embrittled 2.25 Cr-1Mo pressure vessel steel (A. Islam et al.). The effect of microstructure on the fracture toughness of A C-Mn weld metal (M.R. Wenman et al.). Critical plane approach for multiaxial fatigue life predition of a natural rubber vulcanuzate (N. Saintier et al.). Mechanical model of the crack growth direction under monotonic mode I + II loading (K. Golos, B. Wasiluk). Calculation of J - integral in three - dimensions by finite element method (Á. Horváth). Global and local concepts of fracture for elasto-plastic and damaged materials (G. Debruyne et al.). The constraint effect of ductile fracture: critical comparison of numerical and experimental predictions (A. Laukkanen, R. Rintamaa). Modelling of damage evolution in cast steel (J. Lachowski, M. Biel-Goaska). Thermomechanical description of moving discontinuities: application to fracture and wear (C. Stolz). Microstructure and fracture surface correlation length (M. Hinojosa et al.). Investigation of local properties of exposed construction parts by means of small punch test (F. Doběs, K. Milička). Fractographic characterization of Al-Al3Ti samples produced by mechanical-alloying (J.M. Gallardo et al.). Nondestructive evaluation of spall damage evolution under cumulative impacts (N. Nishimura et al.). Finite element evaluation of drop weight tear test specimens (O. Klementis et al.). Fracture mechanics properties of materials of reactor pressure vessel of WWER 440 (D. Lauerová, M. Brumovský). Theoretical analysis of the force - displacement diagrams for specimens containing cracks (A. Neimitz). Author index.