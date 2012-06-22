Advances in Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part I: Safety and quality of packaged meat, poultry and seafood
Chapter 1: Major microbiological hazards associated with packaged fresh and processed meat and poultry
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction: survival and growth of microorganisms in meat and poultry products
1.2 Vacuum packaging (VP) and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) to control microbial populations associated with meat and poultry products
1.3 Notable foodborne outbreaks related to packaged fresh and further processed meat and poultry
1.4 The future of food packaging for controlling pathogens associated with fresh and further processed meat and poultry
Chapter 2: Major microbial hazards associated with packaged seafood
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Seafood spoilage
2.3 Major microbiological hazards associated with fresh seafood
2.4 Live animals
2.5 Major hazards associated with processed and packaged seafood
2.6 Future trends
Chapter 3: Sensory and quality properties of packaged fresh and processed meats
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Packaging of fresh and processed meats
3.3 Colour development in fresh and processed meats
3.4 Flavour of fresh and processed meat products
3.5 Texture of fresh and processed meat
3.6 Future trends
3.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 4: Sensory properties of packaged fresh and processed poultry meat
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Color changes in packaged fresh and processed poultry meat
4.3 Lipid oxidation in packaged fresh and processed poultry meat
4.4 Tenderness and packaged fresh and processed poultry meat
4.5 Other sensory and quality issues associated with packaged fresh and processed poultry meat
4.6 Future trends
Chapter 5: Sensory and quality properties of packaged seafood
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Fish composition
5.3 Initial biochemical and microbiological deterioration of fish
5.4 Lipid oxidation
5.5 Sensory quality changes in stored and packaged fish products
5.6 Case studies of sensory quality changes in stored and packaged fish products
5.7 Shrimps
5.8 Future trends
Part II: Developments in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging of meat, poultry and seafood
Chapter 6: Advances in the packaging of fresh and processed meat products
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Current technologies and use of packaging for fresh and processed meat
6.3 Advances in overwrap, vacuum packaging (VP) and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) for fresh and processed meat
6.4 Effective application of packaging to improve the quality of fresh and processed meat
6.5 Future trends
6.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 7: Advances in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging of poultry products
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Role of packaging and conventional packaging systems
7.3 Shelf life of fresh and processed poultry products in conventional packaging systems
7.4 Extension of shelf life and future trends in packaging systems
7.5 Chemical indicators for assessing the quality of fresh and processed poultry
Chapter 8: Advances in bulk packaging for the transport of fresh fish
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Status and challenges
8.3 Advances in bulk packaging for the transportation of processed fish
8.4 Effective application of bulk packaging for transportation of raw fish products
8.5 Future trends in seafood packaging and distribution
Chapter 9: Advances in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging of fish and crustaceans
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Innovations in packaging technology
9.3 Advances in understanding spoilage processes in packaged fish
9.4 Advances in understanding food safety implications of packaging
9.5 Applying and modelling different gas configurations for different fish
9.6 Applying packaging technologies to products other than fresh fillets
9.7 Combining packaging technologies with other treatments
9.8 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Advances in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging of shellfish
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Combination of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging (VP) with other treatments
10.3 Effective application of traditional, VP and MAP to improve shellfish quality
10.4 Future trends
10.5 Sources of further information and advice
10.6 Acknowledgment
Chapter 11: Solubility of carbon dioxide in muscle foods and its use to extend the shelf life of packaged products
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 The principle of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP)
11.3 Effect of CO2 on microorganisms
11.4 Alternatives to MAP
Part III: Other packaging methods for meat, poultry and seafood products
Chapter 12: Packaging of retort-processed seafood, meat and poultry
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Rigid containers for retort-processed seafood, meat and poultry
12.3 Semi-rigid and flexible containers
12.4 Methods to test the suitability of packaging materials for retorting
12.5 Changes in the quality of seafood, meat and poultry due to retort processing
12.6 Future trends in processing and packaging
Chapter 13: Packaging for frozen meat, seafood and poultry products
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Quality improvement through frozen packaging
13.3 Recent advances in frozen packaging
13.4 Future trends
Chapter 14: Advances in the manufacture of sausage casings
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Definition and types of sausage casings
14.3 Advances in sausage casings
14.4 Effective selection and use of sausage casings for optimum product quality: possible meat product defects due to incorrect selection of casing types
14.5 Meat industry requirements for new casing types
14.6 Future trends
14.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 15: Packaging of ready-to-serve and retail-ready meat, poultry and seafood products
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Key drivers
15.3 Packaging requirements
15.4 Microwave reheating
15.5 Packaging materials
15.6 Packaging techniques
15.7 Active packaging applications
15.8 Future trends
Chapter 16: In-package pasteurization of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 In-package pasteurization
16.3 Time-temperature for in-package pasteurization
16.4 Equipment
16.5 Practical considerations
Part IV: Emerging packaging techniques and labelling
Chapter 17: Environmentally compatible packaging of muscle foods
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Types of meat packaging materials
17.3 Source reduction
17.4 Recyclable materials
17.5 Biobased materials
17.6 Future trends
Chapter 18: Antimicrobial and antioxidant active packaging for meat and poultry
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Meat safety and quality concerns
18.3 Active packaging based on biopolymers and natural bioactives
18.4 Antimicrobial bioactive biopackaging
18.5 Antioxidant bioactive biopackaging
18.6 Future trends
18.7 Conclusion
Chapter 19: Edible films for meat, poultry and seafood
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Edible film materials
19.3 Antimicrobial edible films
19.4 Edible films containing antioxidants and other nutrients
19.5 Conclusion
Chapter 20: Application of smart packaging systems for conventionally packaged muscle-based food products
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Packaging technologies for gas and moisture control
20.3 Antimicrobial packaging
20.4 Other applications of smart/active technologies
20.5 Sensors for smart packaging
20.6 Indicators for smart packaging
20.7 Radio frequency identification tags (RFID) and potential future applications of other smart/intelligent technologies
20.8 Conclusions
Chapter 21: Traceability in the meat, poultry and seafood industries
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Current technologies available for muscle food industry tracing systems
21.3 Traceability in livestock production
21.4 Traceability in poultry production
21.5 Traceability of seafood
21.6 Traceability of meat, poultry and seafood products
21.7 Electronic identification (EID)
21.8 Future trends
21.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 22: Labelling of meat, poultry, seafood and their products in the EU
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 General (horizontal) food labelling requirements
22.3 Origin, assurance and ‘eco-labelling’ schemes
22.4 Specific (vertical) requirements for raw meat and minced meat labelling
22.5 Specific (vertical) requirements for poultry meat labelling
22.6 Specific (vertical) labelling of meat and poultry products
22.7 Specific (vertical) labelling of fish and shellfish
22.8 Specific (vertical) labelling of fish and shellfish products
22.9 Future trends
22.10 Acknowledgements
22.11 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 23: Food packaging laws and regulation with particular emphasis on meat, poultry and fish
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction to food contact material legislation
23.2 The regulation of food contact materials in the European Union (EU)
23.3 EU legislation on specific materials
23.4 Other specific measures of importance
23.5 The regulation of food contact materials in the United States
23.6 Exemptions to the regulations
23.7 The food contact notification system
23.8 Implications of regulations for packaging and product development
23.9 Future trends in legislation
23.10 Sources of further information and advice
Index
Description
Packaging plays an essential role in limiting undesired microbial growth and sensory deterioration. Advances in meat, poultry and seafood packaging provides a comprehensive review of both current and emerging technologies for the effective packaging of muscle foods.
Part one provides a comprehensive overview of key issues concerning the safety and quality of packaged meat, poultry and seafood. Part two goes on to investigate developments in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging for both fresh and processed muscle foods, including advances in bulk packaging and soluble carbon dioxide use. Other packaging methods are the focus of part three, with the packaging of processed, frozen, ready-to-serve and retail-ready meat, seafood and poultry products all reviewed, alongside advances in sausage casings and in-package pasteurization. Finally, part four explores emerging labelling and packaging techniques. Environmentally-compatible, antimicrobial and antioxidant active packaging for meat and poultry are investigated, along with edible films, smart packaging systems, and issues regarding traceability and regulation.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Advances in meat, poultry and seafood packaging is a key text for those involved with the research, development and production of packaged meat, poultry and seafood products. It also provides an essential overview for post-graduate students and academic researchers with an interest in the packaging of muscle foods.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of current and emerging technologies for the effective and safe packaging of muscle foods
- Investigates developments in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging for fresh and processed muscle foods, including advances in bulk packaging and soluble carbon dioxide use
- Explores environmentally-compatible, antimicrobial and antioxidant active packaging for meat and poultry, along with edible films, smart packaging systems, and issues regarding traceability and regulation
Readership
Research and Development (R&D) and Quality Assurance (QA) staff in the muscle foods industries developing and producing packaged meat, poultry and seafood products; professionals in the packaging industry working on solutions for these types of products; post-graduate students and academic researchers with an interest in muscle foods packaging.
Joseph P. Kerry Editor
Dr Joseph P. Kerry is head of the Food Packaging Research Group at University College Cork, Ireland. He is renowned for his research expertise in food packaging and in the processing of muscle and muscle-based foods.
University College Cork, Ireland