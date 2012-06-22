Advances in Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697518, 9780857095718

Advances in Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging

1st Edition

Editors: Joseph P. Kerry
eBook ISBN: 9780857095718
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697518
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 22nd June 2012
Page Count: 720
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

Preface

Part I: Safety and quality of packaged meat, poultry and seafood

Chapter 1: Major microbiological hazards associated with packaged fresh and processed meat and poultry

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction: survival and growth of microorganisms in meat and poultry products

1.2 Vacuum packaging (VP) and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) to control microbial populations associated with meat and poultry products

1.3 Notable foodborne outbreaks related to packaged fresh and further processed meat and poultry

1.4 The future of food packaging for controlling pathogens associated with fresh and further processed meat and poultry

Chapter 2: Major microbial hazards associated with packaged seafood

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Seafood spoilage

2.3 Major microbiological hazards associated with fresh seafood

2.4 Live animals

2.5 Major hazards associated with processed and packaged seafood

2.6 Future trends

Chapter 3: Sensory and quality properties of packaged fresh and processed meats

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Packaging of fresh and processed meats

3.3 Colour development in fresh and processed meats

3.4 Flavour of fresh and processed meat products

3.5 Texture of fresh and processed meat

3.6 Future trends

3.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 4: Sensory properties of packaged fresh and processed poultry meat

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Color changes in packaged fresh and processed poultry meat

4.3 Lipid oxidation in packaged fresh and processed poultry meat

4.4 Tenderness and packaged fresh and processed poultry meat

4.5 Other sensory and quality issues associated with packaged fresh and processed poultry meat

4.6 Future trends

Chapter 5: Sensory and quality properties of packaged seafood

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fish composition

5.3 Initial biochemical and microbiological deterioration of fish

5.4 Lipid oxidation

5.5 Sensory quality changes in stored and packaged fish products

5.6 Case studies of sensory quality changes in stored and packaged fish products

5.7 Shrimps

5.8 Future trends

Part II: Developments in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging of meat, poultry and seafood

Chapter 6: Advances in the packaging of fresh and processed meat products

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Current technologies and use of packaging for fresh and processed meat

6.3 Advances in overwrap, vacuum packaging (VP) and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) for fresh and processed meat

6.4 Effective application of packaging to improve the quality of fresh and processed meat

6.5 Future trends

6.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 7: Advances in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging of poultry products

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Role of packaging and conventional packaging systems

7.3 Shelf life of fresh and processed poultry products in conventional packaging systems

7.4 Extension of shelf life and future trends in packaging systems

7.5 Chemical indicators for assessing the quality of fresh and processed poultry

Chapter 8: Advances in bulk packaging for the transport of fresh fish

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Status and challenges

8.3 Advances in bulk packaging for the transportation of processed fish

8.4 Effective application of bulk packaging for transportation of raw fish products

8.5 Future trends in seafood packaging and distribution

Chapter 9: Advances in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging of fish and crustaceans

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Innovations in packaging technology

9.3 Advances in understanding spoilage processes in packaged fish

9.4 Advances in understanding food safety implications of packaging

9.5 Applying and modelling different gas configurations for different fish

9.6 Applying packaging technologies to products other than fresh fillets

9.7 Combining packaging technologies with other treatments

9.8 Conclusions

Chapter 10: Advances in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging of shellfish

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Combination of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging (VP) with other treatments

10.3 Effective application of traditional, VP and MAP to improve shellfish quality

10.4 Future trends

10.5 Sources of further information and advice

10.6 Acknowledgment

Chapter 11: Solubility of carbon dioxide in muscle foods and its use to extend the shelf life of packaged products

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 The principle of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP)

11.3 Effect of CO2 on microorganisms

11.4 Alternatives to MAP

Part III: Other packaging methods for meat, poultry and seafood products

Chapter 12: Packaging of retort-processed seafood, meat and poultry

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Rigid containers for retort-processed seafood, meat and poultry

12.3 Semi-rigid and flexible containers

12.4 Methods to test the suitability of packaging materials for retorting

12.5 Changes in the quality of seafood, meat and poultry due to retort processing

12.6 Future trends in processing and packaging

Chapter 13: Packaging for frozen meat, seafood and poultry products

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Quality improvement through frozen packaging

13.3 Recent advances in frozen packaging

13.4 Future trends

Chapter 14: Advances in the manufacture of sausage casings

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Definition and types of sausage casings

14.3 Advances in sausage casings

14.4 Effective selection and use of sausage casings for optimum product quality: possible meat product defects due to incorrect selection of casing types

14.5 Meat industry requirements for new casing types

14.6 Future trends

14.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 15: Packaging of ready-to-serve and retail-ready meat, poultry and seafood products

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key drivers

15.3 Packaging requirements

15.4 Microwave reheating

15.5 Packaging materials

15.6 Packaging techniques

15.7 Active packaging applications

15.8 Future trends

Chapter 16: In-package pasteurization of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 In-package pasteurization

16.3 Time-temperature for in-package pasteurization

16.4 Equipment

16.5 Practical considerations

Part IV: Emerging packaging techniques and labelling

Chapter 17: Environmentally compatible packaging of muscle foods

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Types of meat packaging materials

17.3 Source reduction

17.4 Recyclable materials

17.5 Biobased materials

17.6 Future trends

Chapter 18: Antimicrobial and antioxidant active packaging for meat and poultry

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Meat safety and quality concerns

18.3 Active packaging based on biopolymers and natural bioactives

18.4 Antimicrobial bioactive biopackaging

18.5 Antioxidant bioactive biopackaging

18.6 Future trends

18.7 Conclusion

Chapter 19: Edible films for meat, poultry and seafood

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Edible film materials

19.3 Antimicrobial edible films

19.4 Edible films containing antioxidants and other nutrients

19.5 Conclusion

Chapter 20: Application of smart packaging systems for conventionally packaged muscle-based food products

Abstract:

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Packaging technologies for gas and moisture control

20.3 Antimicrobial packaging

20.4 Other applications of smart/active technologies

20.5 Sensors for smart packaging

20.6 Indicators for smart packaging

20.7 Radio frequency identification tags (RFID) and potential future applications of other smart/intelligent technologies

20.8 Conclusions

Chapter 21: Traceability in the meat, poultry and seafood industries

Abstract:

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Current technologies available for muscle food industry tracing systems

21.3 Traceability in livestock production

21.4 Traceability in poultry production

21.5 Traceability of seafood

21.6 Traceability of meat, poultry and seafood products

21.7 Electronic identification (EID)

21.8 Future trends

21.9 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 22: Labelling of meat, poultry, seafood and their products in the EU

Abstract:

22.1 Introduction

22.2 General (horizontal) food labelling requirements

22.3 Origin, assurance and ‘eco-labelling’ schemes

22.4 Specific (vertical) requirements for raw meat and minced meat labelling

22.5 Specific (vertical) requirements for poultry meat labelling

22.6 Specific (vertical) labelling of meat and poultry products

22.7 Specific (vertical) labelling of fish and shellfish

22.8 Specific (vertical) labelling of fish and shellfish products

22.9 Future trends

22.10 Acknowledgements

22.11 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 23: Food packaging laws and regulation with particular emphasis on meat, poultry and fish

Abstract:

23.1 Introduction to food contact material legislation

23.2 The regulation of food contact materials in the European Union (EU)

23.3 EU legislation on specific materials

23.4 Other specific measures of importance

23.5 The regulation of food contact materials in the United States

23.6 Exemptions to the regulations

23.7 The food contact notification system

23.8 Implications of regulations for packaging and product development

23.9 Future trends in legislation

23.10 Sources of further information and advice

Index

Description

Packaging plays an essential role in limiting undesired microbial growth and sensory deterioration. Advances in meat, poultry and seafood packaging provides a comprehensive review of both current and emerging technologies for the effective packaging of muscle foods.

Part one provides a comprehensive overview of key issues concerning the safety and quality of packaged meat, poultry and seafood. Part two goes on to investigate developments in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging for both fresh and processed muscle foods, including advances in bulk packaging and soluble carbon dioxide use. Other packaging methods are the focus of part three, with the packaging of processed, frozen, ready-to-serve and retail-ready meat, seafood and poultry products all reviewed, alongside advances in sausage casings and in-package pasteurization. Finally, part four explores emerging labelling and packaging techniques. Environmentally-compatible, antimicrobial and antioxidant active packaging for meat and poultry are investigated, along with edible films, smart packaging systems, and issues regarding traceability and regulation.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Advances in meat, poultry and seafood packaging is a key text for those involved with the research, development and production of packaged meat, poultry and seafood products. It also provides an essential overview for post-graduate students and academic researchers with an interest in the packaging of muscle foods.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of current and emerging technologies for the effective and safe packaging of muscle foods
  • Investigates developments in vacuum and modified atmosphere packaging for fresh and processed muscle foods, including advances in bulk packaging and soluble carbon dioxide use
  • Explores environmentally-compatible, antimicrobial and antioxidant active packaging for meat and poultry, along with edible films, smart packaging systems, and issues regarding traceability and regulation

Readership

Research and Development (R&D) and Quality Assurance (QA) staff in the muscle foods industries developing and producing packaged meat, poultry and seafood products; professionals in the packaging industry working on solutions for these types of products; post-graduate students and academic researchers with an interest in muscle foods packaging.

Details

No. of pages:
720
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857095718
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697518

About the Editors

Joseph P. Kerry Editor

Dr Joseph P. Kerry is head of the Food Packaging Research Group at University College Cork, Ireland. He is renowned for his research expertise in food packaging and in the processing of muscle and muscle-based foods.

Affiliations and Expertise

University College Cork, Ireland

