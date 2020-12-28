Advances in Maternal Fetal Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323764810

Advances in Maternal Fetal Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 47-4

1st Edition

Editors: Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman Russell Miller
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323764810
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. William Rayburn, Guest Editors Dr. Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman and Dr. Russel Miller have curated a state-of-the-art monograph devoted to Advances in Maternal Fetal Medicine. They have secured expert authors to submit clinical reviews for perinatologists. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics: Advances in delivery management for the preterm fetus (magnesium sulfate, late-preterm antenatal corticosteroids);  Approaches to stillbirth prevention; Current preterm birth prevention strategies; Neurological outcomes after fetal therapy for complicated monochorionic twins; Innovations in fetal myelomeningocele (fMMC) repair; An update on biologic agents in pregnancy; Telemedicine in obstetrics; The impact of racial and socioeconomic disparities on obstetrical outcomes; Opioids use and misuse in pregnancy; Advances in statewide and national obstetrical QI collaborations; Optimizing term delivery timing and mode of delivery; Preeclampsia; E-Z infections can be quite challenging: Contemporary understanding of Ebola and Zika virus in pregnancy; and Next-generation genetic testing in obstetrics. Readers will come away with the evidence-based recommendations they need to improve patient outcomes.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323764810

About the Editors

Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia University Medical Center Preterm Birth Prevention Center, New York, NY,

Russell Miller

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.