Advances in Maternal Fetal Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 47-4

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. William Rayburn, Guest Editors Dr. Cynthia Gyamfi-Bannerman and Dr. Russel Miller have curated a state-of-the-art monograph devoted to Advances in Maternal Fetal Medicine. They have secured expert authors to submit clinical reviews for perinatologists. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics: Advances in delivery management for the preterm fetus (magnesium sulfate, late-preterm antenatal corticosteroids); Approaches to stillbirth prevention; Current preterm birth prevention strategies; Neurological outcomes after fetal therapy for complicated monochorionic twins; Innovations in fetal myelomeningocele (fMMC) repair; An update on biologic agents in pregnancy; Telemedicine in obstetrics; The impact of racial and socioeconomic disparities on obstetrical outcomes; Opioids use and misuse in pregnancy; Advances in statewide and national obstetrical QI collaborations; Optimizing term delivery timing and mode of delivery; Preeclampsia; E-Z infections can be quite challenging: Contemporary understanding of Ebola and Zika virus in pregnancy; and Next-generation genetic testing in obstetrics. Readers will come away with the evidence-based recommendations they need to improve patient outcomes.