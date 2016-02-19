Advances in Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080122045, 9781483153490

Advances in Materials

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Organised by the North Western Branch of the Institution of Chemical Engineers Held at Manchester, 6–9 April, 1964

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483153490
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 278
Description

Advances in Materials surveys the developments in materials science and technology. This book examines the limitations imposed by materials on the development of technology. Organized into 34 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the techniques in solving the technical challenge in the field of materials. This text then defines the difficult environments considered in this investigation, which include mechanical stress, erosion, chemical attack, and thermal shock at temperatures above about 1200°C. Other chapters consider the successful development of nuclear thermionic converters, which centers heavily on the development of materials capable of enduring rather difficult working conditions for longer periods of time. This book discusses as well the techniques, such as the planar and epitaxy technique, employed in the production of devices. The final chapter deals with the rate of development in the equipment used in the fabrication of plastics. This book is a valuable resource for polymer scientists, materials scientists, engineers, and metallurgists.

Table of Contents


Preface

First Session

Challenges to Materials Science in the Chemical Industry: Industrial Needs and an Influence on Design

Design for Difficult Environments

Discussion

Second Session

Materials in Gas Discharges

Materials for Nuclear Thermionic Converters

Some Advances in Semiconductors

Progress in Materials, Designs, and Fabrication Techniques in the Power Generation Industry

Materials Requirements for Aircraft Turbojet and Ramjet Engines

Discussion

Third Session

New Aspects of Dislocation Theory

Paracrystalline Lattice Distortions in Fe-A1 Alloys

The Structure and Properties of Complex and Heterophase Materials

The Nature of the Glassy State

Fiber Reinforced Metals

Discussion

Fourth Session

The Influence of Environment on the Development of Materials for Nuclear Reactors

Some Effects of Temperature and Environment on the Mechanical Behavior of Metals

The Behavior of Materials in Liquid Sodium

Advances in Polymers

Rubber and Plastics Materials for the Aerospace Industries

Cellular Rubbers as Engineering MaterialsImproved Rigid Polyurethane Foams

Discussion

Fifth Session

New Ceramics and Refractories

Strengthened Glass

Advances in Nuclear Ceramics

Chemical Aspects of Nuclear Ceramic Development

Improved Graphite for Nuclear Reactors

The Counter Diffusion of Gases in Nuclear Graphite

Discussion

Sixth Session

New Methods in Metal Working

Latest Methods in Glass Forming

Recent Developments in Plastics Fabricating Processes

Discussion


No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153490

Sam Stuart

