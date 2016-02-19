Advances in Materials
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Organised by the North Western Branch of the Institution of Chemical Engineers Held at Manchester, 6–9 April, 1964
Description
Advances in Materials surveys the developments in materials science and technology. This book examines the limitations imposed by materials on the development of technology. Organized into 34 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the techniques in solving the technical challenge in the field of materials. This text then defines the difficult environments considered in this investigation, which include mechanical stress, erosion, chemical attack, and thermal shock at temperatures above about 1200°C. Other chapters consider the successful development of nuclear thermionic converters, which centers heavily on the development of materials capable of enduring rather difficult working conditions for longer periods of time. This book discusses as well the techniques, such as the planar and epitaxy technique, employed in the production of devices. The final chapter deals with the rate of development in the equipment used in the fabrication of plastics. This book is a valuable resource for polymer scientists, materials scientists, engineers, and metallurgists.
Table of Contents
Preface
First Session
Challenges to Materials Science in the Chemical Industry: Industrial Needs and an Influence on Design
Design for Difficult Environments
Discussion
Second Session
Materials in Gas Discharges
Materials for Nuclear Thermionic Converters
Some Advances in Semiconductors
Progress in Materials, Designs, and Fabrication Techniques in the Power Generation Industry
Materials Requirements for Aircraft Turbojet and Ramjet Engines
Discussion
Third Session
New Aspects of Dislocation Theory
Paracrystalline Lattice Distortions in Fe-A1 Alloys
The Structure and Properties of Complex and Heterophase Materials
The Nature of the Glassy State
Fiber Reinforced Metals
Discussion
Fourth Session
The Influence of Environment on the Development of Materials for Nuclear Reactors
Some Effects of Temperature and Environment on the Mechanical Behavior of Metals
The Behavior of Materials in Liquid Sodium
Advances in Polymers
Rubber and Plastics Materials for the Aerospace Industries
Cellular Rubbers as Engineering MaterialsImproved Rigid Polyurethane Foams
Discussion
Fifth Session
New Ceramics and Refractories
Strengthened Glass
Advances in Nuclear Ceramics
Chemical Aspects of Nuclear Ceramic Development
Improved Graphite for Nuclear Reactors
The Counter Diffusion of Gases in Nuclear Graphite
Discussion
Sixth Session
New Methods in Metal Working
Latest Methods in Glass Forming
Recent Developments in Plastics Fabricating Processes
Discussion
