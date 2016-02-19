Advances in Mass Spectrometry
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Joint Conference Organised by the Hydrocarbon Research Group, Institute of Petroleum, and A.S.T.M. Committee E.14 and Held in the University of London, 24th–26th September, 1958
Description
Advances in Mass Spectrometry documents the proceedings of a Joint Conference on Mass Spectrometry held at the University of London, Great Britain on September 24-26, 1958. This compilation reviews the instruments, techniques, applications, and major developments in mass spectrometry over the past years. The topics discussed include the performance and image error correction of the new stigmatic focusing mass spectrograph; correction of second order aberrations in inhomogeneous magnetic sector fields; and high sensitivity solid source mass spectrometry. The isotope dilution analysis; digitization of mass spectra; ionization potentials of alkyl and halogenated alkyl free radicals; and negative ion formation and electric breakdown in some halogenated gases are also elaborated. This book likewise covers the mass spectrometer as a geological instrument and absorption and desorption of gases in the ionized state on metal and glass surfaces. This publication is a useful reference to students and researchers conducting work on mass spectrometry.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Editor's Note
Opening Remarks
Session A High Resolution Mass Spectrometry
Some New Atomic Mass Determinations Made with a Large Single-focusing Mass Spectrometer
The Performance and Image Error Correction of the New Stigmatic Focusing Mass Spectrograph
Mass Spectrometers and Mass Spectrographs Corrected for Image Defects
Correction of Second Order Aberrations in Inhomogeneous Magnetic Sector Fields
Theoretical and Experimental Study of High-mass High Resolution Mass Spectrometers
Design and Performance of a Double-focusing Mass Spectrometer for Analytical Work
Session B Mass Spectrometry of Solids
High Sensitivity Solid Source Mass Spectrometry
Isotope Dilution Analysis
Ionization of Silver and Copper in a Triple-filament Ion Source
Investigation of the Time Variation of Alkali Ion Emission from
Solid Specimens on Glowing Metal Surfaces
Determination of Impurities in Solids by Spark Source Mass Spectrometry
The Analysis of Non-conducting Solids by the Mass Spectrometer
The Application of Mass Spectrometry to the Study of Surfaces by Sputtering
Session C Application of the Mass Spectrometer in Organic Chemistry
I. Analysis and Instrumental Techniques
Status of Application of Mass Spectrometry to Heavy Oil Analysis
Use of Rhenium Filaments and Low Ionizing Voltages for Analyzing
Liquid Products from Coal Hydrogenation by Mass Spectrometry
The Analysis of Corrosive Gases with a Mass Spectrometer
Mass Spectrometric Identification of Impurities in Organic Substances by Means of Additional Factionation at the Inlet System
Digitization of Mass Spectra
The Time-of-flight Mass Spectrometer
A High Speed Cycloidal Mass Spectrometer
II. Mass Spectra and Their Interpretation
Ion Dissociation Reactions in the Mass Spectrometer
Theoretical Aspects of the Mass Spectra of Polyatomic Molecules
Ion-molecule Reactions in the Gas Phase
High Resolution Mass Spectrometry of Organic Materials
Interpretation of Mass Spectra of Organic Molecules
The Mass Spectra of Some Organic Phosphates
Study of Rearrangement Processes in Mass Spectrometry by Means of Labeled Compounds
Session D Ionization and Electron Impact Studies
Study of Multiple Ionization in Helium and Xenon by Electron Impact
Recent Electron Impact Studies on Simple Molecules
Ionization Potentials of Alkyl and Halogenated Alkyl Free Radicals
Electron Impact Studies of Hydrazine and the Methyl-substituted Hydrazines
Negative Ion Formation and Electric Breakdown in Some Halogenated Gases
A Modification of the R.P.D. Method for Measuring Appearance Potentials
Kinetic Energy of Fragment Ions
Session E Use of the Spectrometer in Fundamental Research
Isotopic Analysis of Trace Quantities of Rare Gases
Mass Spectrometric Analysis of Simple Hydrogen Compounds
The Mass Spectrometer as a Geological Instrument
Mass Spectrometric Studies of the Thermodynamic Properties of Group III-V and Group II-VI Compounds and the Group V and VI Elements
Absorption and Desorption of Gases in the Ionized State on Metal and Glass Surfaces
The Investigation of Certain Surface Processes by Mass Spectrometry
A Mass Spectrometer with a Low Temperature Ionization Chamber to Study Heterogeneous Reactions of Atoms and Free Radicals (Example: Iodine Atoms)
Bibliography on Mass Spectrometry
Introduction
Section A: Instrument Design
Section B: Operating Techniques
Section C: Applications to Isotopic Problems:
Ca Atomic weights and Isotopic Constitution of the Elements
Cb Isotopes Used as Tracers
Section D: Applications to Organic Chemistry
Section E: Ionization and Dissociation of Molecules
Section F: General Applications in Engineering and Physics
Section G: Applications to Solids
Name Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184418