Advances in Mass Spectrometry documents the proceedings of a Joint Conference on Mass Spectrometry held at the University of London, Great Britain on September 24-26, 1958. This compilation reviews the instruments, techniques, applications, and major developments in mass spectrometry over the past years. The topics discussed include the performance and image error correction of the new stigmatic focusing mass spectrograph; correction of second order aberrations in inhomogeneous magnetic sector fields; and high sensitivity solid source mass spectrometry. The isotope dilution analysis; digitization of mass spectra; ionization potentials of alkyl and halogenated alkyl free radicals; and negative ion formation and electric breakdown in some halogenated gases are also elaborated. This book likewise covers the mass spectrometer as a geological instrument and absorption and desorption of gases in the ionized state on metal and glass surfaces. This publication is a useful reference to students and researchers conducting work on mass spectrometry.

Session A High Resolution Mass Spectrometry

Some New Atomic Mass Determinations Made with a Large Single-focusing Mass Spectrometer

The Performance and Image Error Correction of the New Stigmatic Focusing Mass Spectrograph

Mass Spectrometers and Mass Spectrographs Corrected for Image Defects

Correction of Second Order Aberrations in Inhomogeneous Magnetic Sector Fields

Theoretical and Experimental Study of High-mass High Resolution Mass Spectrometers

Design and Performance of a Double-focusing Mass Spectrometer for Analytical Work

Session B Mass Spectrometry of Solids

High Sensitivity Solid Source Mass Spectrometry

Isotope Dilution Analysis

Ionization of Silver and Copper in a Triple-filament Ion Source

Investigation of the Time Variation of Alkali Ion Emission from

Solid Specimens on Glowing Metal Surfaces

Determination of Impurities in Solids by Spark Source Mass Spectrometry

The Analysis of Non-conducting Solids by the Mass Spectrometer

The Application of Mass Spectrometry to the Study of Surfaces by Sputtering

Session C Application of the Mass Spectrometer in Organic Chemistry

I. Analysis and Instrumental Techniques

Status of Application of Mass Spectrometry to Heavy Oil Analysis

Use of Rhenium Filaments and Low Ionizing Voltages for Analyzing

Liquid Products from Coal Hydrogenation by Mass Spectrometry

The Analysis of Corrosive Gases with a Mass Spectrometer

Mass Spectrometric Identification of Impurities in Organic Substances by Means of Additional Factionation at the Inlet System

Digitization of Mass Spectra

The Time-of-flight Mass Spectrometer

A High Speed Cycloidal Mass Spectrometer

II. Mass Spectra and Their Interpretation

Ion Dissociation Reactions in the Mass Spectrometer

Theoretical Aspects of the Mass Spectra of Polyatomic Molecules

Ion-molecule Reactions in the Gas Phase

High Resolution Mass Spectrometry of Organic Materials

Interpretation of Mass Spectra of Organic Molecules

The Mass Spectra of Some Organic Phosphates

Study of Rearrangement Processes in Mass Spectrometry by Means of Labeled Compounds

Session D Ionization and Electron Impact Studies

Study of Multiple Ionization in Helium and Xenon by Electron Impact

Recent Electron Impact Studies on Simple Molecules

Ionization Potentials of Alkyl and Halogenated Alkyl Free Radicals

Electron Impact Studies of Hydrazine and the Methyl-substituted Hydrazines

Negative Ion Formation and Electric Breakdown in Some Halogenated Gases

A Modification of the R.P.D. Method for Measuring Appearance Potentials

Kinetic Energy of Fragment Ions

Session E Use of the Spectrometer in Fundamental Research

Isotopic Analysis of Trace Quantities of Rare Gases

Mass Spectrometric Analysis of Simple Hydrogen Compounds

The Mass Spectrometer as a Geological Instrument

Mass Spectrometric Studies of the Thermodynamic Properties of Group III-V and Group II-VI Compounds and the Group V and VI Elements

Absorption and Desorption of Gases in the Ionized State on Metal and Glass Surfaces

The Investigation of Certain Surface Processes by Mass Spectrometry

A Mass Spectrometer with a Low Temperature Ionization Chamber to Study Heterogeneous Reactions of Atoms and Free Radicals (Example: Iodine Atoms)

Bibliography on Mass Spectrometry

Introduction

Section A: Instrument Design

Section B: Operating Techniques

Section C: Applications to Isotopic Problems:

Ca Atomic weights and Isotopic Constitution of the Elements

Cb Isotopes Used as Tracers

Section D: Applications to Organic Chemistry

Section E: Ionization and Dissociation of Molecules

Section F: General Applications in Engineering and Physics

Section G: Applications to Solids

Name Index